I used to think I knew the gospel story very well, because I used to read the bible a lot as a Christian, but then I took the short gospel story quiz below and got every question wrong. I'd like you to take the quiz to find out whether you can do better:. Thanks!

Lemme go and check it outwhat a nice quiz.............I'm actually smarter than I thought...........Christians should really look into this

This is impossible i got zeroYou got 0 question(s) correct out of a possible 20.Well i guess i wasnt really a christian after all

Thanks. Corrected.When you're through with the quiz, please post your final score here!

That site has been hacked But i used to attend sunday school, how come?

Money answereth all things bro. Attach money to it then Amma solve it in 0.2 second

if you get two questions correctly, then name any amount you want

I got 0Clever quizIt showed the inconsistencies in gospel accountsThe christians would never learn though

I got zero,However, I think there's something about that website that makes whatever option you select wrongI'm taking the test again

it's quite simpleBoth answers are correct looking at it from different booksSo the answer the was right in Mathew would be wrong in lukethe inconsistency is what it points outAnd the bible is supposed to be divinely inspiredWhat an idiotic inspiration

I said itThe site automatically makes your answer wrongWhen I first took the test, I chose one for the first question, but I was shown two as the answer,I took the test again, I chose two, now the answer has changed to one

I Couldnt Continue, Imagine Getting 0 Out Of A Possible 8, At A Point, I Began Checking My Bible For Confirmation, Quite Tough I Must Say.ModifiedThe Writers Of This Quiz Are Scammers, Using 2 Different Accounts Of The Bible To Prove You Failed.The Url Of The Site Says It All Exchristian.Net

yeah, both the answer are correct or wrong depending on which book of the bible you're reading, i chose different answers the second time and i failed all of them

Is this a sponsored post or you posted it for fun or have you given your life to christ

I think I know what that site is doing, Making a fool of Christians, and showing them the flaws of the Bible.The lies of the Bible actually.Both options in each question are all Correct, yet Wrong.....and, yea, that's the kind of book people believe in

I don't resonate with the concept of Religion.I'm a Theist.Its their Opinion, You know