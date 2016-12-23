Former minister of commerce mourned deeply by friends and family



Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday 23rd of December, joined other dignitaries including Former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan; former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipo Diya and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at the funeral service held in honour of the late Otunba Ayora (Dr) Bola Kuforiji-Olubi at the All Saints' Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos.



Mrs. Kuforiji-Olubi died on Saturday, December 3, 2016 barely over two months after she clocked 80 on September 28.



