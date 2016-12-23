₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by stephanie11: 1:03pm
Former minister of commerce mourned deeply by friends and family
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday 23rd of December, joined other dignitaries including Former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan; former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipo Diya and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at the funeral service held in honour of the late Otunba Ayora (Dr) Bola Kuforiji-Olubi at the All Saints' Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos.
Mrs. Kuforiji-Olubi died on Saturday, December 3, 2016 barely over two months after she clocked 80 on September 28.
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by ephi123(f): 1:26pm
RIP. Watched her birthday party just few weeks ago on Metrofile, she's lived a long full life.
FTC
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by igho003: 1:27pm
s
Rip
we miss u
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by LOGDAN(m): 1:27pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by emmanuel596(m): 1:27pm
Is this a burial or wedding ceremony. ...see as everybody dress to kill...rip sir
??
Big man die big man bury am poor man die........
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by yankeedude(m): 1:28pm
For those that are doing evil, please remember a day like this when you will come to the end of the road.
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by LOGDAN(m): 1:28pm
RIP off
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by LOGDAN(m): 1:29pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by igho003: 1:31pm
igho003:watin be Rip rest in progress or peace
|Re: Photos From Bola Kuforiji Olubi's Burial by Lawonie: 1:33pm
LOGDAN:
