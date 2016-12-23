Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola (1144 Views)

Efforts to convince the lady to go public with her identity in order for a full investigation to be launched failed.

sue them Motherfūcker

The bottle might have been already opened and closed without denting the cork before she bought it. This is obviously not an error from the company.

Looks like tramadol in a coke

for this afterall we are experiencing the recession he brought on Nigerians.

Op turn the coca bottle upside down.

You better throw it away. You may not be able to handle, let alone contain the fire when it is kindled. Jejely walk away oooo



Is that not tramadol,them wan start high people

braine:

na people like you people dey avoid for road.

delzbaba:

na people like you people dey avoid for road.

How do you prove its an error from the company?

buharimustlive:

u c ur life

Lol. She wan secure her Christmas. You don't know Coca Cola lawyers