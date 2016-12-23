₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A lady who pleaded to be anonymous shared the photo above on social media this morning. According to her, she found an object that looks like an unopened tablet inside a bottle of coca cola she bought recently.
Efforts to convince the lady to go public with her identity in order for a full investigation to be launched failed.
http://politicsngr.com/woman-finds-foreign-object-inside-sealed-coca-cola/
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by veekid(m): 1:25pm
sue them Motherfūcker
#bomboclat
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by braine: 1:25pm
The bottle might have been already opened and closed without denting the cork before she bought it. This is obviously not an error from the company.
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by mikywonder(m): 1:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Ulu45: 1:26pm
She Don hammer
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Emescot(m): 1:26pm
Looks like tramadol in a coke
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by belamour(m): 1:26pm
Let Sue Coca cola
So we can make millions out of dem
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by xreal: 1:26pm
Adonbilivit
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by buharimustlive: 1:26pm
let's join hands to blame BUHARI for this afterall we are experiencing the recession he brought on Nigerians.
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by chemistry101: 1:27pm
Op turn the coca bottle upside down.
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Truthisit: 1:28pm
You better throw it away. You may not be able to handle, let alone contain the fire when it is kindled. Jejely walk away oooo
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by olajazz(m): 1:28pm
Is that not tramadol,them wan start high people
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by iamwizzle(m): 1:29pm
....
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Cubeet: 1:29pm
Too bad
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by grayht(m): 1:30pm
More Crates of Coke Cola to ur Freezer..!!!
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DIKEnaWAR: 1:30pm
Drink am join
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by delzbaba(m): 1:31pm
braine:na people like you people dey avoid for road.
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by lepasharon(f): 1:32pm
She's about to be rich
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by braine: 1:33pm
delzbaba:
How do you prove its an error from the company?
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by adblack10(m): 1:33pm
buharimustlive:u c ur life
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DrayZee: 1:34pm
Lol. She wan secure her Christmas. You don't know Coca Cola lawyers
|Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DidiLove1: 1:34pm
belamour:
Story.
You will not make a dime out of suing NBC or Coca Cola. They will counter-claim that the bottle was resealed and with hundreds of illegal breweries all over the country, make her claim for damages a joke. She should just open the bottle, empty the contents and move on with her life.
