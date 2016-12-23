₦airaland Forum

Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by dumebiifeanyi: 1:13pm
A lady who pleaded to be anonymous shared the photo above on social media this morning. According to her, she found an object that looks like an unopened tablet inside a bottle of coca cola she bought recently.

Efforts to convince the lady to go public with her identity in order for a full investigation to be launched failed.
http://politicsngr.com/woman-finds-foreign-object-inside-sealed-coca-cola/
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by veekid(m): 1:25pm
sue them Motherfūcker
#bomboclat

Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by braine: 1:25pm
The bottle might have been already opened and closed without denting the cork before she bought it. This is obviously not an error from the company.
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by mikywonder(m): 1:25pm
Hmmm
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Ulu45: 1:26pm
She Don hammer

Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Emescot(m): 1:26pm
Looks like tramadol in a coke gringrin
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by belamour(m): 1:26pm
Let Sue Coca cola

So we can make millions out of dem
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by xreal: 1:26pm
Adonbilivit
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by buharimustlive: 1:26pm
let's join hands to blame BUHARI shocked for this afterall we are experiencing the recession he brought on Nigerians.
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by chemistry101: 1:27pm
Op turn the coca bottle upside down.
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Truthisit: 1:28pm
You better throw it away. You may not be able to handle, let alone contain the fire when it is kindled. Jejely walk away oooo
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by olajazz(m): 1:28pm
Is that not tramadol,them wan start high people
undecided undecided
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by iamwizzle(m): 1:29pm
....
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by Cubeet: 1:29pm
Too bad
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by grayht(m): 1:30pm
More Crates of Coke Cola to ur Freezer..!!!
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DIKEnaWAR: 1:30pm
Drink am join
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by delzbaba(m): 1:31pm
braine:
The bottle might have been already opened and closed without denting the cork before she bought it. This is obviously not an error from the company.
na people like you people dey avoid for road.
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by lepasharon(f): 1:32pm
She's about to be rich
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by braine: 1:33pm
delzbaba:
na people like you people dey avoid for road.

How do you prove its an error from the company?
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by adblack10(m): 1:33pm
buharimustlive:
let's join hands to blame BUHARI shocked for this afterall we are experiencing the recession he brought on Nigerians.
u c ur life
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DrayZee: 1:34pm
Lol. She wan secure her Christmas. You don't know Coca Cola lawyers grin grin
Re: Woman Finds object Inside sealed bottle of Coca Cola by DidiLove1: 1:34pm
belamour:
Let Sue Coca cola

So we can make millions out of dem

Story.

You will not make a dime out of suing NBC or Coca Cola. They will counter-claim that the bottle was resealed and with hundreds of illegal breweries all over the country, make her claim for damages a joke. She should just open the bottle, empty the contents and move on with her life.

