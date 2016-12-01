₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,879 members, 3,272,599 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today (1439 Views)
Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today / Linda Ikeji Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today. Prays For An Amazing Guy / Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today With This Cute Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 9:11am
Nneka Lucia Egbuna (born 24 December 1980) is a Nigerian hip hop/soul/reggae singer, songwriter and actress. She sings in both Igbo and English.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nneka_(singer)
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by zarakay(f): 9:18am
Pretty!
HBD Nneka
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Kenzico(m): 9:42am
AH!!! 36??
Chineke m oooo!! Thought she's younger than this
2 Likes
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Flexherbal(m): 10:21am
Happy Birthday to her!
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by pyyxxaro: 10:35am
Which won con be the HORN for her head naaa
Abi she don turn HELL GIRL
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Oildichotomy(m): 2:41pm
One of the musicians I know have talent but I just can't understand the face or the rhythm of her songs neither can I sing them.
Happy Birthday Nwanyi Onitsha
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by seunny4lif(m): 2:41pm
She 36
Na waoh
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Nutase(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Cunninlinguist: 2:43pm
T
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by OkoyeA1(m): 2:43pm
Ekeeyhandsome:
Lovelynature:
adewumiopeyemi:
Oildichotomy:[quote
Nutase:
Nutase:
Nutase:author=seunny4lif post=52221612]
She 36
Na waoh [/quote] ;
Cunninlinguist:Change
I don't mean bubu's change o
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by DEXTROVERT: 2:44pm
Please
Help
Nairaland
Has
Been
Hacked
Cos
Of
Multiple
Senseless
Post
Making
FP.
I'm
I
Right??
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Catastrophe1: 2:44pm
My crush. 36years.
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Lovelynature(m): 2:45pm
FEARLESS FASHION...
Sorry, don't know they are some fearful ones.
By the way, Nneka is cute
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by okonja(m): 2:45pm
Sorry, we don't know her
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 2:45pm
Plz anybody with her contact should share it with me, cox I'm desperately looking for a wife this xmas.
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by candidbabe(f): 2:47pm
Is she married,?
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by damaan(m): 2:47pm
Z
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by opestein: 2:48pm
Nice 1
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by opestein: 2:48pm
damaan:you see ur life outside?
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by dewaskillz: 2:48pm
This girl don Tey o sote I come dey wonder who be nneka again, just remembered the song she performed with Chris Brown then.
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by beneviv: 2:49pm
I don't even know her sef tok more of her music....HBD to her sha
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by Sandydayziz(f): 2:49pm
She's really young... I mean facially
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by damaan(m): 2:49pm
opestein:
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by epospiky(m): 2:50pm
First time of hearing about her....she looks cute. Happy birthday BTW.
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by agbaiwisdom: 2:51pm
Why not join wizprof whatsapp group and have all your tech problem solve... http://www.wizprof.com/2016/12/happy-weekend-to-you-all-this-blog.html
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by agrovick(m): 2:53pm
Woza! Never knew she was this old.
Happy born day...
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by blackaxe78: 2:54pm
The Babe go make sense for bed!
See better lips
|Re: Nneka (Singer) Celebrates Her 36th Birthday Today by slawomir: 2:54pm
OK na
(0) (Reply)
Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Renews Vows / Comedian Klint De Drunk Welcomes Baby Boy / Pic: Man Who Claim To Be Otedola’s Son Begs For Money On Facebook
Viewing this topic: sammoe(m), jendoakino(m), KimBerlyie, Francis95(m), keeenee, steppins, Chybyke07(m), mkoabiola, slimmy2005, tick(m), pontirock(m), malton, oyinsola(f), achael(m), sisisioge, YeyeGirl(f), Ginakul, imbless, orobs93(m), Dexter247(m), okonja(m), LorDBolton, lalasticlala(m), VivJohn, Obaladerin2(m), Wiseoldman, shaggy007, Gozmok112(m), Machiny, Jorussia(m), agrovick(m), 3rdavefarms(m), nepp(f), yrunvus, INTERMAN, Tiny23, agbaiwisdom, femi4(m), queendiamond, ronnie1234, laris, eakenbor, beevee1, sexyglow(f), Cunninlinguist, neyochin, Tolulopefinest(m), Pharoh, inspired4real, blackaxe78, wetinconcernu, slawomir, imanuel80(m), sidvinci(m), tysontim(m), damaan(m), Ariel20(f), shadow88, Crunchy707(m), MrTochukwu, khalid11, MbaanabaraAgu(m), bada007(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9