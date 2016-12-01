₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by ceometromedia: 10:43am
Deaths are reported often due to accidents.
If we all pledge to be responsible on roads,a lot of such deaths can be avoided.
When such accident happens, one needs to understand that the time lapse between accident and the time when the victim gets the medical attention in hospital, to a large extent, determine the fate of the victims.
Earlier in the week, the State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu encountered a road accident on his way to work.
He ordered his convoy to stop so as to attend to the victims as well as help them to get instant medical attention.
It was at that point that he directed his Special Assistance on Health Matters, Felix Chinwendu Joe (Ezumezu) to take the victims to the hospital.
Working on Governor's directive, Chinwendu has constantly visited the victims at the Hospital, also made a deposit for their treatment and promised to take care of the balance when they are discharged from the hospital.
Majority of deaths take place because of lack of emergency medical care within the first crucial hour of the accident, that is why the Government of Abia State made provision for ambulances at strategic positions on the highway.
It is therefore in our best interest to drive carefully to avoid accidents on the road.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-gov-ikpeazu-rescues-accidents.html
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by benedictnsi(m): 10:58am
Good one
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by BornStunner1: 11:00am
Bbb
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by DaBullIT(m): 11:00am
Accidents happen all the time , but some can be prevented
Good roads
social amenities
e.t.c
Paying Hospital bill is admirable , but not applaudable
People need facilities
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by lofty900(m): 11:02am
While apc governors are busy sharing sack letters (oyo state) pdp governors are doing great things for their people. Thumbs-up to the PDP governors
1 Like
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by madridguy(m): 11:07am
God Bless you sir Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.
1 Like
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by jayluvesella: 1:57pm
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by Simeony007(m): 1:58pm
Bravo
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by Agimor(m): 1:59pm
1 Like
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:03pm
thank GOD FOR THERE LiVE
thank GOD FOR THERE LiVE DONT FORGET TO check my signature.. it s going to be fun and intresting
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by preciouschizor(f): 2:03pm
He's tried! God bless him!
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by kingdenny(m): 2:06pm
Most people die in accident not because of the accident itself but more as a result of time taken before medical assistance arrives. This is the difference between life and death in most accident. Sometimes people conclude that because someone looks lifeless means he or she is dead.
This is what makes advance countries far ahead of third world countries. Rest in peace to those lives that have died that could easily have been saved if there was a prompt emergency that could have responded.
I commend ambode for lasema and hope other state governor follow same
1 Like
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by OkoyeA1(m): 2:09pm
Good
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by degemstone(m): 2:10pm
Thank God for the timely intervention of the governor. may we all celebrate an happy holiday.
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by baike(m): 2:14pm
Agimor:Hmm tell me more. is he true
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by zinachidi(m): 2:30pm
DaBullIT:grammer! admirable,; applaudable nor be d same thing? The man try. Full stop
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by PDJT: 2:36pm
When is he going to pay workers, teachers and pensioners in Abia, so they can join in celebrating the Christmas?
Many months arrears remains unpaid!
He has received the so-called "Bail-out fund", then said he wants to have a meeting with govt officials first before payments, but up till now he hasn't paid a kobo!
Tomorrow he will go to church with his family and read the 1st Bible reading and his wife will read the 2nd.
Mr. Ikpeazu just know that God cannot be deceive!
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by toprealman: 2:39pm
ADDRESS THE ROOT CAUSE AND STOP THROWING MONEY ABOUT! FIX THE ROAD, PAY SALARIES TO REDUCE NUMBER OF ANGRY ROAD USERS...ETC THE SAME DOCTORS YOU OWE ARE EXPECTED TO BE HAPPY ABI?
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by Ratebuster(m): 2:40pm
PDJT:Aren't you tired of showing how hateful you are .appreciate the little he did and task him to pay.
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by PDJT: 2:44pm
Ratebuster:
Re: Ikpeazu Rescues Accidents Victims, Pays Hospital Bills by Agimor(m): 2:44pm
baike:Just being sarcastic. But it's typical with naija babes.
