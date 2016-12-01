Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' (3463 Views)

Bride Forced To Marry “alone” As Groom Misses Wedding Due To SWAT Exercise / Man Tells Where His Bride-to-be Belongs In Pre-wedding Shoot / Groom Converts From Christianity To Islam For His Bride (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A Ugandan couple from Soroti -walked half a kilometer to church for their wedding. According to multiple online reports, the groom and his bride did this due to their low budget -as they were joined by their family and friends for the event. Now the couple are trending online after their photos went viral -with many online users hailing them.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/groom-and-his-bride-trek-to-church-for.html

see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/groom-and-his-bride-trek-to-church-for.html 1 Like

true love indeed 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Cut your Coat according to your clothe...Still











THESE BÌTCHES AIN SHÌT!

Must they marry?

please help does anyone know d meaning of dis circle with cross line sign on my phone? as a result of d sign my phone has lost network.

Happy married life to them

Eeyah!!Happy married life..Soon it would become history ehn when you make it 2 Likes

She got married that's what matters ....she managed to do a lot more than most females on her low budget. 2 Likes

That can't happen with nigerians girls 2 Likes

This can not and will never happen in Nigeria. When car can be borrowed. 1 Like

Na as their money reach...



Congratulations to them.... This is wat we call, I must marry before 2016 end....Congratulations to them.... 1 Like





I know it might be becos of no car yet but we can adopt this method,what matters is that we love each other... Mackbrooklyn what are u waiting for...I know it might be becos of no car yet but we can adopt this method,what matters is that we love each other...

no much gragra

A lesson to girls who say their wedding day would be the best day of their lives..you're just cursing yourselves. There are better days ahead. Imagine if this couple had said their wedding day would be the best day of their lives, it means they will die in poverty. Desire for status among friends is not enough reason to say that. As for me, riches and very better days than my wedding day are ahead. 4 Likes

refiner:

Mackbrooklyn what are u waiting for...



I know it might be becos of no car yet but we can adopt this method,what matters is that we love each other...





Will you sharrap! Are you not the one that ran away like a chicken when one nairalander that you had deceived came to visit you in the east? But you will be busy flirting with all of them like one experienced babe when you are still a bloody virgin! Will you sharrap! Are you not the one that ran away like a chicken when one nairalander that you had deceived came to visit you in the east? But you will be busy flirting with all of them like one experienced babe when you are still a bloody virgin!

Good for them...



I cannot even try it.

Instead,let's get married in my house.

It will last.

Just that I am afraid of Uganda and Kenya

I don't know what to say cos I'm angry

PrettyCrystal:

A Ugandan couple from Soroti -walked half a kilometer to church for their wedding. According to multiple online reports, the groom and his bride did this due to their low budget -as they were joined by their family and friends for the event. Now the couple are trending online after their photos went viral -with many online users hailing them.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/groom-and-his-bride-trek-to-church-for.html this cant be the whole story maybe the walk was intentional and symbolizes something... this cant be the whole story maybe the walk was intentional and symbolizes something...

AlhajiSpray:









Will you sharrap! Are you not the one that ran away like a chicken when one nairalander that you had deceived came to visit you in the east? But you will be busy flirting with all of them like one experienced babe when you are still a bloody virgin!

Mtsheeeeeew! Mtsheeeeeew!

Ighoga898:

please help does anyone know d meaning of dis circle with cross line sign on my phone? as a result of d sign my phone has lost network.

No sim card detected. Try and adjust the sim or put it in another phone No sim card detected. Try and adjust the sim or put it in another phone

it will not stop their "happily ever after"

Happiness is all that matters. HML

Theoritical:

Must they marry? Must they use car? Must they use car? 1 Like

Ighoga898:

please help does anyone know d meaning of dis circle with cross line sign on my phone? as a result of d sign my phone has lost network.



It means no data signal It means no data signal

Any woman that can endure this with you deserves everything. May God bless their union.

Ighoga898:

please help does anyone know d meaning of dis circle with cross line sign on my phone? as a result of d sign my phone has lost network. No because there is no network on your phone that is why the sign came out. So you will need to check why there is no network on your phone. Could it be that the sim slot is faulty or that the SIM is bad or that the SIM is not well positioned. Check. Don't panic. No because there is no network on your phone that is why the sign came out. So you will need to check why there is no network on your phone. Could it be that the sim slot is faulty or that the SIM is bad or that the SIM is not well positioned. Check. Don't panic.

Ireneony can u see this