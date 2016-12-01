₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by PrettyCrystal: 11:19am
A Ugandan couple from Soroti -walked half a kilometer to church for their wedding. According to multiple online reports, the groom and his bride did this due to their low budget -as they were joined by their family and friends for the event. Now the couple are trending online after their photos went viral -with many online users hailing them.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/groom-and-his-bride-trek-to-church-for.html
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by PrettyCrystal: 11:20am
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by informant001: 11:21am
true love indeed
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by PrettyCrystal: 11:21am
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by NickleTheory: 11:21am
Cut your Coat according to your clothe...Still
THESE BÌTCHES AIN SHÌT!
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Theoritical(m): 11:22am
Must they marry?
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Ighoga898(m): 11:22am
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by dainformant(m): 11:23am
Happy married life to them
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by queenitee(f): 11:51am
Eeyah!!Happy married life..Soon it would become history ehn when you make it
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Raine80(f): 11:53am
She got married that's what matters ....she managed to do a lot more than most females on her low budget.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by yarimo(m): 12:22pm
That can't happen with nigerians girls
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Kowor(f): 12:29pm
This can not and will never happen in Nigeria. When car can be borrowed.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Flexherbal(m): 12:49pm
Na as their money reach...
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Divay22(f): 12:53pm
This is wat we call, I must marry before 2016 end....
Congratulations to them....
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by refiner(f): 1:00pm
Mackbrooklyn what are u waiting for...
I know it might be becos of no car yet but we can adopt this method,what matters is that we love each other...
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by DozieInc(m): 1:00pm
no much gragra
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by RadicallyBlunt: 1:03pm
A lesson to girls who say their wedding day would be the best day of their lives..you're just cursing yourselves. There are better days ahead. Imagine if this couple had said their wedding day would be the best day of their lives, it means they will die in poverty. Desire for status among friends is not enough reason to say that. As for me, riches and very better days than my wedding day are ahead.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by AlhajiSpray(m): 1:23pm
refiner:
Will you sharrap! Are you not the one that ran away like a chicken when one nairalander that you had deceived came to visit you in the east? But you will be busy flirting with all of them like one experienced babe when you are still a bloody virgin!
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Sibeal(f): 1:24pm
Good for them...
I cannot even try it.
Instead,let's get married in my house.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by EVILFOREST: 1:25pm
It will last.
Just that I am afraid of Uganda and Kenya
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Ginaz(f): 1:26pm
I don't know what to say cos I'm angry
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by smksean(m): 3:19pm
PrettyCrystal:this cant be the whole story maybe the walk was intentional and symbolizes something...
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by refiner(f): 4:32pm
AlhajiSpray:
Mtsheeeeeew!
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by dominique(f): 4:54pm
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Princesschi(f): 4:54pm
it will not stop their "happily ever after"
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Tolulope95(f): 4:54pm
Happiness is all that matters. HML
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Sharp9: 4:56pm
Theoritical:Must they use car?
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Burgerlomo: 4:57pm
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Mammangaddafi(m): 5:00pm
Any woman that can endure this with you deserves everything. May God bless their union.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by flyca: 5:02pm
Ighoga898:No because there is no network on your phone that is why the sign came out. So you will need to check why there is no network on your phone. Could it be that the sim slot is faulty or that the SIM is bad or that the SIM is not well positioned. Check. Don't panic.
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Greedgod: 5:04pm
Ireneony can u see this
|Re: Ugandan Groom & His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To 'Low Budget' by Burgerlomo: 5:05pm
