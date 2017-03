Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding (18954 Views)

Groom Welcomes His Bride To The Dance Floor At Their Wedding / Air Force Officer Kisses His Bride At Their Wedding Ceremony. Photo / Lady Dancing With A Man At Burial Ceremony. See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A Nigerian groom Ayoola who was so excited at his wedding ceremony -stole the show on the dance floor while dancing with his partner, Tolani. The guy "embarrassed" his bae with his dancing skills to the delight of the guests who surrounded them. See photos from their ceremony below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-groom-steals-show-while-dancing.html 1 Like

Ok 1 Like 1 Share

more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-groom-steals-show-while-dancing.html 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

hmm,Yoruba demon in action 36 Likes 1 Share

Nice. When I grow up, I want to be like this man. 5 Likes 1 Share

see foundation for the lady face 10 Likes







tcheeew God dey bless some peeplz wit comfirm woman`s oh chaii nigga that boobs set oohtcheeew God dey bless some peeplz wit comfirm woman`s oh chaii 4 Likes

When the in laws sponsored both the white and traditional, expect nothing less. 9 Likes

VolTOxic:

When I grow up, I want to be like this man. 8 Likes 1 Share

On ma wedding day..hmm..won ma gba!





Babe it's yhur wedding day for Christ's sake..





You're supposed to be like.. The bride dey dull things... The groom nah weyreh.. KamanBabe it's yhur wedding day for Christ's sake..You're supposed to be like.. 18 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmmm



Once a club owner

Dis guy use lips resemble our brother Kemen 5 Likes

Oya make una go 4uck 3 Likes

stephleena:

hmm,Yoruba demon in action

Naso. Demonizing za dance floor dan buruba. Naso. Demonizing za dance floor dan buruba.

e be like say ba e dey love d geh pass sef.

non of my business thou

Its not ordinary oooo

Hands down, we Nigerians are the most joyous people on earth. Despite the recession, parties still going on in thousands every weekend 5 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Oya komole

It is supposed to be their show na.

The bride's makeup is abnormal, make up artist should be sued for this 4 Likes

stephleena:

hmm,Yoruba demon in action nobody cares abt u hater dey are happily married plz let c how ur marriage will look like nobody cares abt u hater dey are happily married plz let c how ur marriage will look like 1 Like

Both are compatible.









God abeg no let me marry LEFTOVER O HmmmGod abeg no let me marry LEFTOVER O 2 Likes

When u know, she is a Virgin and u ve taken Burantaashi..... U will now be singing wafeku laleyi 2 Likes

When the brides parents pay for the wedding......... 2 Likes

Tall

Dark

Handsome

He even cried

He can dance

Awwwwwwww





Hubby where are you na? 5 Likes

Where d show?

Nonsense news now on fp daily