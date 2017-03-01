₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 9:37pm On Mar 20
A Nigerian groom Ayoola who was so excited at his wedding ceremony -stole the show on the dance floor while dancing with his partner, Tolani. The guy "embarrassed" his bae with his dancing skills to the delight of the guests who surrounded them. See photos from their ceremony below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-groom-steals-show-while-dancing.html
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by glingev(m): 9:38pm On Mar 20
Ok
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 9:38pm On Mar 20
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 9:38pm On Mar 20
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by stephleena(f): 9:39pm On Mar 20
hmm,Yoruba demon in action
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by VolTOxic(m): 9:45pm On Mar 20
Nice. When I grow up, I want to be like this man.
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Young03: 9:54pm On Mar 20
see foundation for the lady face
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by youngberry001(m): 9:59pm On Mar 20
nigga that boobs set ooh
tcheeew God dey bless some peeplz wit comfirm woman`s oh chaii
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Beckham14: 10:06pm On Mar 20
When the in laws sponsored both the white and traditional, expect nothing less.
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by youngberry001(m): 10:13pm On Mar 20
VolTOxic:
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ayesco202(m): 10:16pm On Mar 20
On ma wedding day..hmm..won ma gba!
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Jodha(f): 10:23pm On Mar 20
The bride dey dull things... The groom nah weyreh.. Kaman
Babe it's yhur wedding day for Christ's sake..
You're supposed to be like..
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by megrimor(m): 10:25pm On Mar 20
Hmmmmmmm
Once a club owner
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by helphelp: 10:25pm On Mar 20
Dis guy use lips resemble our brother Kemen
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by EXLOVER(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
Oya make una go 4uck
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ceeafuejay(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
stephleena:
Naso. Demonizing za dance floor dan buruba.
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
e be like say ba e dey love d geh pass sef.
non of my business thou
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by ajalawole(m): 10:26pm On Mar 20
Its not ordinary oooo
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by slurryeye: 10:27pm On Mar 20
Hands down, we Nigerians are the most joyous people on earth. Despite the recession, parties still going on in thousands every weekend
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by adecz: 10:28pm On Mar 20
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by akoredebadru(m): 10:28pm On Mar 20
Oya komole
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by teebillz: 10:29pm On Mar 20
It is supposed to be their show na.
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by DollarAngel(m): 10:30pm On Mar 20
The bride's makeup is abnormal, make up artist should be sued for this
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Macmoni(m): 10:30pm On Mar 20
stephleena:nobody cares abt u hater dey are happily married plz let c how ur marriage will look like
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by SageTravels: 10:31pm On Mar 20
Both are compatible.
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Mouthgag: 10:31pm On Mar 20
Hmmm
God abeg no let me marry LEFTOVER O
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by sojiboy(m): 10:31pm On Mar 20
When u know, she is a Virgin and u ve taken Burantaashi..... U will now be singing wafeku laleyi
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 10:31pm On Mar 20
When the brides parents pay for the wedding.........
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by montezz(f): 10:31pm On Mar 20
Tall
Dark
Handsome
He even cried
He can dance
Awwwwwwww
Hubby where are you na?
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by emeijeh(m): 10:32pm On Mar 20
Where d show?
Nonsense news now on fp daily
|Re: Excited Groom Steals The Show While Dancing With His Bride At Their Wedding by Queenserah26(f): 10:33pm On Mar 20
Nice one, congratulations
