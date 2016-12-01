₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by exlinkleads(f): 6:05pm
While Nigeria and so many other country are still counting down to New Year, Australia has welcome 2017 in style. A massive fireworks display has lit up Sydney Harbour as Australia’s largest city ushered in 2017. Some 1.5 million revellers had been expected to turn out on the waterfront.
Earlier, Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome the New Year. Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations, after a year in which attackers drove lorries into crowds in Berlin in Germany and Nice, France.
Thousands of extra police will be on duty in London and other cities.
Happy New Year Nigeriannnnnnnnnnnnnnsssssssssssssss in advance.......
More pics below....
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by amani337(m): 6:08pm
Happy New Year
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by EYIBLESSN(m): 6:13pm
Hallelujah. I am happy for them.
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by missluv: 6:24pm
We Will See Ours Ijn
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by Janetessy(f): 6:36pm
Is it already new year in Australia ?
And we are still in the old year ?
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by ireneony(f): 6:37pm
Happy new people
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by sirOrubebe: 6:37pm
Hhh
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by JVgal(f): 6:37pm
Ok
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by Eastactivist: 6:37pm
And our backward country dey find who dey go fine for possessing fireworks.
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by iykebest1(m): 6:37pm
happy new year Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, China and others that ve seen 2017. we are coming to join u giys
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by indomienoodles(m): 6:38pm
Few hours here in Nigeria
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by Bisjosh(f): 6:38pm
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by niggi4life(m): 6:39pm
This is lovely
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by loadedvibes: 6:39pm
Hehehe. We dey come
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by mikaelzX(m): 6:39pm
EDM scenes
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by EgunMogaji(m): 6:39pm
Not doing any travel or being anywhere near any large crowd until deep into January 2017
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by Olarewajub: 6:39pm
And we here saying Happy new year in advance
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by johnwizey: 6:39pm
Happy new year to them and to all NLanders in advance
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by royalemperors: 6:39pm
@lady2lady , the 3rd pic could be us you know!
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by akoredebadru(m): 6:40pm
Everyone saying new year, may it be our year of unlimited success and a favourable month
|Re: Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 by TTLHORLA: 6:40pm
.
