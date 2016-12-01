



Earlier, Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome the New Year. Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations, after a year in which attackers drove lorries into crowds in Berlin in Germany and Nice, France.



Thousands of extra police will be on duty in London and other cities.



