Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 1:50pm
She Is Indeed Beautiful!

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 2:35pm
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by KingAfo(m): 3:09pm
Ah God punish make up

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Goldenheart(m): 3:09pm
embarassed
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:10pm
cheesy happy birthday ma she look beautiful

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by bidexolumanish(m): 3:10pm
Ok
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by AlexCk: 3:11pm
Toyin Tomato ,

See what drove Suara crazy grin grin
She acted it wella,

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by greatgod2012(f): 3:11pm
Sola Sobowale........one of my favorite actress.

Action woman!

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by awoo47: 3:11pm
grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by PentiumPro(f): 3:12pm
Big sis...wish I'm a man grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by OkoyeA1(m): 3:12pm
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by pretydiva(f): 3:12pm
Beautiful woman
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by ike2face: 3:13pm
undecided
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by jgenius: 3:13pm
I don't know y she go makeup in order to look stunning. Assuming she no makeup now, she will look admirable but she resemble zombies with her makeup.
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by biggie73(m): 3:13pm
adewumiopeyemi:
cheesy happy birthday ma she look beautiful
....beauty is relative....
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 3:14pm
See head like iron man
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by wassade: 3:14pm
Tonyin-tommato
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Lookmark: 3:14pm
Wow
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Aminat508(f): 3:14pm
grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Catastrophe1: 3:14pm
What's all this? Making a post only to drop a link.
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by angeltolly(f): 3:16pm
Action Mama.... She makes acting so real....



But I hope her body no dey hot for real like the way she act ooo. I love her still kiss

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by drinkgarri: 3:16pm
Mama for the boys.... Forever young
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by prettythicksme(f): 3:16pm
Only her face looks good tho,see her yeye neck. shocked shocked undecided
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 3:17pm
Catastrophe1:
What's all this? Making a post only to drop a link.
lolzzzzz
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Marks50: 3:18pm
Sweet
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Pavore9: 3:18pm
Na real toyin tomato!
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by PentiiumProf(m): 3:19pm
PentiumPro:
Big sis...wish I'm a man grin
But you are
Why are you denying your sexuality
Do you want to go to hell for being what you are not
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Flexherbal(m): 3:22pm
Gorgeous !
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by okonja(m): 3:29pm
Old age is here...Look at the neck region cool
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by thedewunmi(m): 3:29pm
But you are actually prettier and more beautiful.
pretydiva:
Beautiful woman
Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by DanPel(m): 3:32pm
PentiumPro:
Big sis...wish I'm a man grin
hmmmm,You know how many nl gels wish to be lyk u?,abeg no bi man o#MissFreelyGifted

Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by labakeJ(f): 3:33pm
Buriful grin

