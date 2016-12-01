₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,909 members, 3,272,710 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 04:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos (5727 Views)
Sola Sobowale Celebrates Twin's Birthday Who Turned 26 / Veteran Actress Sola Sobowale Looks Stunning In New Photos / Stephanie Linus Okereke, Sola Sobowale Stuns In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 1:50pm
http://www.thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/actress-sola-sobowale-looks-pretty-in.html
She Is Indeed Beautiful!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOYQBvTB39H/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by KingAfo(m): 3:09pm
Ah God punish make up
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Goldenheart(m): 3:09pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:10pm
happy birthday ma she look beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by bidexolumanish(m): 3:10pm
Ok
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by AlexCk: 3:11pm
Toyin Tomato ,
See what drove Suara crazy
She acted it wella,
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by greatgod2012(f): 3:11pm
Sola Sobowale........one of my favorite actress.
Action woman!
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by awoo47: 3:11pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by PentiumPro(f): 3:12pm
Big sis...wish I'm a man
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by OkoyeA1(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by pretydiva(f): 3:12pm
Beautiful woman
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by ike2face: 3:13pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by jgenius: 3:13pm
I don't know y she go makeup in order to look stunning. Assuming she no makeup now, she will look admirable but she resemble zombies with her makeup.
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by biggie73(m): 3:13pm
adewumiopeyemi:....beauty is relative....
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 3:14pm
See head like iron man
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by wassade: 3:14pm
Tonyin-tommato
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Lookmark: 3:14pm
Wow
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Aminat508(f): 3:14pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Catastrophe1: 3:14pm
What's all this? Making a post only to drop a link.
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by angeltolly(f): 3:16pm
Action Mama.... She makes acting so real....
But I hope her body no dey hot for real like the way she act ooo. I love her still
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by drinkgarri: 3:16pm
Mama for the boys.... Forever young
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by prettythicksme(f): 3:16pm
Only her face looks good tho,see her yeye neck.
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Ifexxy(m): 3:17pm
Catastrophe1:lolzzzzz
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Marks50: 3:18pm
Sweet
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Pavore9: 3:18pm
Na real toyin tomato!
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by PentiiumProf(m): 3:19pm
PentiumPro:But you are
Why are you denying your sexuality
Do you want to go to hell for being what you are not
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by Flexherbal(m): 3:22pm
Gorgeous !
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by okonja(m): 3:29pm
Old age is here...Look at the neck region
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by thedewunmi(m): 3:29pm
But you are actually prettier and more beautiful.
pretydiva:
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by DanPel(m): 3:32pm
PentiumPro:hmmmm,You know how many nl gels wish to be lyk u?,abeg no bi man o#MissFreelyGifted
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Stuns In Makeup Photos by labakeJ(f): 3:33pm
Buriful
Laide Bakare Celebrates Birthday With Mercy Aigbe's Husband (photos) / Guys: How Much Can You Rent Bukky Wright For Just A Night In This Photo? / (photos) OMG!!! Check Out New C0nd0m Invented That Covers Just The Attention Tip
Viewing this topic: 4emmanueltosin(m), Plus234(m), Certainly, yemi1261(m), QuiverBox(f), lilkid2435(m), Matican, AyobamiSky, smartsammie(m), saintobas, djbasket(m), veralu(f), Titiluvly(f), Lefty500, mhizme, ChristyG(f), TRow2, megareal(f), rekeson, labienyce(m), lanre2009, Godprotectigbos(f), bouncekid10(m), tee59(f), mebad(m), tundejoseph4(m), olumideoyedeji, rapo8000, Ninilowo(m), DeejayTafari(m) and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25