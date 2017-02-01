₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,568 members, 3,392,929 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 11:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa (5003 Views)
Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records / Henrietta Kosoko: Condolence Register Signed By Sympathisers / Wikipedia Says Don Jazzy Is 46!!! See His Reaction (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by damiloladuke: 11:41pm On Feb 28
One of the biggest news that hit the Social media this week is the signing of Johnny Drille under Don Jazzy's record label, Mavins Records. A lot of music enthusiasts envisaged this for Johnny, but not so many people thought he would be under clinched by the music mogul himself.
All we knew was that Johnny Drille would one day get massive and be known all over the world. And today, his long time dream of being a popular super-star has just been brought to life by Don Jazzy.
We can confidently say Johnny Drille has spent his whole (music) life listening to country/folk song.
He released a song in the year 2015. And when you listen, you will surely be of the opinion that the song still has so much relevance in terms of contemporary tunes and sounds.
It won't just be an understatement if we mention that this guy is the next pop sensation in Nigeria as well as Africa. He definite infuse the pop culture into the Nigerian sound with so much ease, you would think it's Malik of One Direction singing in pidgin.
He is a suitable candidate for pop export from Africa to the rest of the world, most especially the Western worlds, which surely has a much influence on his type of music.
This is not even a hype, it is certain that Johnny Drille will surely take the Nigerian music industry by storm in the coming few weeks when media tours will commence for him and his new co-signees, DNA, under the stead of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.
Don Jazzy really made a very good move signing this dude, who is an embodiment of talents. Only that one will wonder why it took this long for the deal to be accomplished. Well, now is the best time as everyone has their time.
And who understands the times better, if not the Don himself. Johnny Drille has actually found himself the platform that will catapult him to the world. It is obvious this brother is going to explode. He moved from a little known genius to an instant super star the moment he was announced as a new member of the SMD.
We know the year 2017 is Johnny's year. The combination of his raw talents with Don Jazzy's unique style of management, which even Lagos Business School graduates cannot boast of, will do the Magic.
Even Johnny Drille's previous works, which have been getting a lot of downloads in the past few hours, will sound archaic by the time he starts dishing out his new sounds under his new management.
It's no surprise that Johnny worked with one of the best producers, especially in the contemporary pop genre, Cobhams Asuquo. But one thing that we can beat our chest to is that his best is just about to be unravelled.
All we can say is Godspeed to “ Johnny Drille ” as he embarks on a the journey of putting out nothing but outstanding Good Music.
Agunbiade Sanya
Social Media Critic
agunbiadesanya@gmail.com
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/reason-why-johnny-drille-signed-by-don.html
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by damiloladuke: 11:42pm On Feb 28
Download his song
Johnny Drille: WAIT FOR ME.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/reason-why-johnny-drille-signed-by-don.html
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by TITOBIGZ(m): 12:06am
Abeg OP help me with d link to his song DEAR FUTURE WIFE, abeg.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by damiloladuke: 12:27am
TITOBIGZ:
Lolzzzz
Check here sir :
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/reason-why-johnny-drille-signed-by-don.html
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by TPAND: 5:39am
Same they said about Korede Bello.
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by damiloladuke: 7:26am
TPAND:
Can you just take your time to listen to the guys songs
And if Korede wasn't a hit to you... I wonder what you define as HIT
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by LordofNairaland: 9:31am
Would this guy find a market for his genre and style of music? I hope he does because this is purely good music and a relief from the nonsense we hear all the time.
My candid advice is that he tones it down with more noticeable African vibes so he doesn't end up like Etcetera. Etcetera did good music but he was too foreign. He did win a couple of awards but he never really harnessed his potentials. Johnny must learn from Asa and Timi Dakolo who are in a class of their own. He must give room for a lot of indigenous melodies in his fine music. Best of luck to him. I am adding him to the short list of Nigerian artistes I listen to.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Pearly255(f): 10:39am
.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ALAYORMII: 10:39am
All the best to him
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ELShehzad: 10:39am
The guy's good... I fell in luv with him(No Homo) when I heard the Final 'outro' track in Vector's "Lafiaji" Album, HERE(outro) ft Johnny Drille.. De chorus carried by Johnny is so cool, sounds sweet and interesting
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by BruzMoney(m): 10:39am
Artists don plenty pass fans now sef.
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Tazmode(m): 10:40am
So he's ready to drille the music industry and make it big? Congrats
2 Likes
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by aAK1(m): 10:40am
LordofNairaland:don jazzy will kill the good music in him soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by olaolulazio(m): 10:40am
Okay.... Make him drop him song first.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by swisschris(m): 10:41am
No MB to waste pls someone should download it and transfer it to all of us through WhatsApp
2 Likes
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by shamecurls(m): 10:42am
When u listen to good music with powerful content, you just feel like sending our overrated "Noise" producers to jail.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by iamtewwy(m): 10:42am
the guy is just too good
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Jobia(f): 10:42am
aAK1:like he 'killed' reekado and korede's music too abi
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Speedyconnect5: 10:43am
who is he?
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by tintingz(m): 10:43am
LordofNairaland:well said
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ELShehzad: 10:44am
swisschris:okay, its rope U'ld use to download it 4rm whatsapp abi??
3 Likes
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Billyonaire: 10:45am
I encourage everyone to sing. Nothing stops you from singing to life your experiences and memories. It is not just for the money, which ofcourse is the reason most people sing. Just sing, you were not given a voice for quarreling alone. If I choose to invest in music business, I will encourage everyone to sing. The song doesnt have to be excellent, just sing. Music is just the best tool to defragment the mind. Music has done more to humanity, than religion.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by dynicks(m): 10:46am
The guy is just excellent...
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by orobs93(m): 10:46am
If you love good music then you must lov Johnny drille
1 Like
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by dynicks(m): 10:46am
ELShehzad:u need to listen to his songs....u will marvel
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ELShehzad: 10:46am
shamecurls:#True
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by lonelydora(m): 10:47am
I don't know him. Who is he? Looks like he's good.
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by dynicks(m): 10:49am
olaolulazio:he has dropped three singles already...listen nd I bet u will commend him..
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ELShehzad: 10:49am
Pearly255:if DSS come lookin' 4 U 4 this
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by Vickiweezy(m): 10:50am
Ok
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by valicious1(m): 10:51am
where is he from?
|Re: Johnny Drille Signed By Don Jazzy Is The Next Pop Sensation In Africa by ELShehzad: 10:52am
dynicks:Check ma first comment on this thread... Mehn, I luv the guy's voice.. I'm a lover of rap, Vector's die-hard fan.. In Vector's latest album "Lafiaji", he featured Johnny Drille. first I thought he was a foreign artiste until I check'd well... The guy's good
1 Like
Miss Ghana Universe 2011 Yayra E. Nego And Miss Angola 2011 Leila Lopes / Pics:model Says She Cant Get A Job Because She Looks Exactly Like Kim Kardashian / She Was Called The World Ugliest Woman,now She's An Inspiration...
Viewing this topic: thecavemanesq(m), sparrow18(m), howfarwhatagwan, EsanEmmanuel(m), Xaddy(m), evanstical, gbemmy2k10(m), enniewelt(m), malmo, Rick9(m), haywhyb, Ezechukwu1991, adeoluwajohnson, luminouz(m), Ifedikaycee(m), microscope1(m), Raintaker, Alexrayz(m), pinkhill(f), salvatore007(m), skides05, eistien(m), tinutunde(f), Seakay(m), Bezed(m), odeexpress(m), priestcharm(m), Oladelson(m), rotlan(m), mrnigeria(m), chybykee(m), hakobaba(m), arinzeejikonye(m), Zizer17(m), lukasa, sauskyjoe(m), SirWahl1, olawaleejiko, Shammak(m), Seconsol92(m), ponzihater, Ahamziho1, godwinstringed1(m), pillan(f), Quadridolapo, baeboo, sdindan, collinsVP, LordofNairaland, SalamRushdie, Manfromtheast, MIB1(m), valdetino(m), swaggprofessor(m), harshemeyou, 2fine2fast(m), yemikush, Olajay3700(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26