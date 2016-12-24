₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by jefflittlecent(m): 1:59pm
See This Special Keke I Saw In Warri Today.
Real one
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Ayeesharh(f): 2:00pm
Wow!
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by datola: 2:08pm
Where is the keke?
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by iamharkinwaley(m): 2:33pm
More pictures
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Nutase(f): 2:38pm
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 2:44pm
That na keke abi na helicopter
D'Keys ( Ugbomrho junction close to ebrumede )
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Catastrophe1: 3:16pm
Creativity
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Mrbigman2: 4:14pm
This is my junction.
Ugbomoro junction.
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by nwaanambra1: 5:03pm
this one na death trap!
make una enter leave me behind!
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by abuayman(m): 5:15pm
The Special One
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by mikhe2(m): 6:56pm
[color=#990000][/color] i saw it yesterday along okuokoko road
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by stomenrg(m): 8:50pm
saw this keke @ eyara two weeks ago...creativity on the part of designer
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by ignis(f): 8:56pm
Nice one
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by holamiday(m): 10:11pm
These are contraptions, not innovation.
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Memphis357(m): 10:11pm
Does it fly like a helicopter??
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by loomer: 10:11pm
Small pothole this one done fall be that
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by kingcomet(m): 10:12pm
i saw no keke o
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 10:13pm
End time Keke
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:13pm
WARIS DIS.. WARRI NOR DEY CARRY LAST
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Bizgold: 10:13pm
I saw it in ABJ
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Naijalabel(m): 10:13pm
Made in Biafra
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by emvico(m): 10:14pm
.this guy bellow get wahala .
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by stanlink(m): 10:15pm
I'm lost
You mean is Warri part of this country?
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by emvico(m): 10:16pm
kingcomet:do you need eye glass
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by eddiebruk(m): 10:17pm
Seen it before
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by Opakan2: 10:18pm
Bizgold:
are you the Op..
which one of you come dey lie now
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by fa4dmike(m): 10:19pm
chai warri try o. I think say na jaguda area
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by KingGeorgey(m): 10:20pm
Fly Shi*t
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by FutureSenator: 10:21pm
Warri! Una too much!
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by ezigr8(m): 10:21pm
saw it two days back n it got me laughing creativity......
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by 0b10010011: 10:22pm
Marijuana gives inexplicable inspirations
Whats the meaning of diz tori Olorun?
|Re: Keke That Looks Like A Helicopter In Warri (Photo) by symbianDON(m): 10:22pm
this one na kekecopter...poor man's helicopter
