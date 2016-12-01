₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by 360metrosports: 2:16pm
President Buhari's official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo shared a photo of him eating on the street of Surulere in Lagos. He captioned with:
"Xmas has started here in Lagos o....... Quick stop at Surulere to grab a plate of the best Ofada rice and palm wine from @ofadaboy so who and where is next?"
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by CACAWA(m): 2:18pm
Omoboriowo...
This guy
But wait o....how can a married man, rich man for that matter, be eating outside, on the road for that matter.
Oh ok, pregnant wife I guess.
But...well sha...Apostle must hear of this.
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Firmjudge(m): 2:20pm
So he is also a supporting pillar to the foundation of naija deep poo called regression abi na recession
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by dorry62(f): 2:20pm
No offense but how's this news?
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:30pm
Who he rip?
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by zinachidi(m): 2:51pm
mehn this xmas is dryyyyyy!. For this side sef e be be like say Mary no get belle.
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by zinachidi(m): 2:52pm
dorry62:welcome to Nairaland!!
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Dildo(m): 3:13pm
He is fortunate to afford a plate of rice.Many household are finding it difficult to drink garri.
poo like this will hit front-page in no distance time.
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by owugozie(f): 3:20pm
CACAWA:
is their culture don't blame him pls
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Kathmandu(f): 3:29pm
Nonsense news that we are used to in buhari era
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Xgull007(m): 3:38pm
Nice one bayo
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by teebillz: 3:38pm
Beware of change!
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by idupaul: 3:39pm
Nothing related to Buhari concerns me
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by MARKone(m): 3:39pm
Nonsense he should tell his Oga that people are hungry
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Francis95(m): 3:39pm
Mtchew
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by repogirl(f): 3:39pm
Who effing cares if he is eating rice and hopping on one feet?
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Joy83(m): 3:40pm
CACAWA:Is he rich also?
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by admax(m): 3:41pm
ok
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Ajusshi: 3:41pm
Dude looking like a street urchin
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by agbaiwisdom: 3:41pm
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by fivestarrealty: 3:42pm
He has been overcome by the season
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by damaan(m): 3:42pm
Sh*t posts be making fp today
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Silentscreamer(f): 3:42pm
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 3:42pm
CACAWA:
Nigerians ehnnn, if to say na for eatery d guy Sidon dey chop now una for shout our money...now that he is walking by the road, you are saying he is too rich to do that.
what is wrong with us ?
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by WomanOfRace(f): 3:43pm
Awww, damn hot! My dog just poo on my leg. Yes,now this is news.
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by gen2briz(m): 3:43pm
Hummm
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by slawomir: 3:44pm
ok
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by dharay99: 3:44pm
Nutase:
huh, just rest in peace biko...
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by youngsahito(m): 3:45pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 3:46pm
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by davodyguy: 3:46pm
CACAWA:Stop the ignorance talk.
Marriage is not for sex, cos you can have sex with a prostitute
Marriage is not for food, cos you can get yourself any meal from anywhere
Marriage is not about children, cos you can always adopt
Marriage is about companionship.
Nothing stops you from treating yourself to life despite being married.
I sometimes tell my wife not to cook and I take her to expensive places to dine
|Re: Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) by LorDBolton: 3:47pm
His shoes tho... cheap as phuck
