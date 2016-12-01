Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bayo Omoboriowo Eating On Lagos Road (Photos) (13038 Views)

"Xmas has started here in Lagos o....... Quick stop at Surulere to grab a plate of the best Ofada rice and palm wine from @ofadaboy so who and where is next?"



http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-buharis-official-photographer.html



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOZnnDHD0xf/?hl=en President Buhari's official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo shared a photo of him eating on the street of Surulere in Lagos. He captioned with: 3 Likes

Omoboriowo...



This guy



But wait o....how can a married man, rich man for that matter, be eating outside, on the road for that matter.



Oh ok, pregnant wife I guess.



But...well sha...Apostle must hear of this. 1 Like

So he is also a supporting pillar to the foundation of naija deep poo called regression abi na recession 18 Likes

No offense but how's this news? 20 Likes 1 Share

Who he rip?

mehn this xmas is dryyyyyy!. For this side sef e be be like say Mary no get belle. 2 Likes 2 Shares

dorry62:

No offense but how's this news? welcome to Nairaland!! welcome to Nairaland!! 11 Likes

He is fortunate to afford a plate of rice.Many household are finding it difficult to drink garri.

poo like this will hit front-page in no distance time.

is their culture don't blame him pls is their culture don't blame him pls 1 Like

Nonsense news that we are used to in buhari era

Nice one bayo 2 Likes

Beware of change! 5 Likes

Nothing related to Buhari concerns me

Nonsense he should tell his Oga that people are hungry 1 Like

Mtchew 1 Like

Who effing cares if he is eating rice and hopping on one feet?

Dude looking like a street urchin Dude looking like a street urchin

He has been overcome by the season

Sh*t posts be making fp today

Nigerians ehnnn, if to say na for eatery d guy Sidon dey chop now una for shout our money...now that he is walking by the road, you are saying he is too rich to do that.



what is wrong with us ? Nigerians ehnnn, if to say na for eatery d guy Sidon dey chop now una for shout our money...now that he is walking by the road, you are saying he is too rich to do that.what is wrong with us ? 1 Like

Awww, damn hot! My dog just poo on my leg. Yes,now this is news.

Nutase:

Who he rip? huh, just rest in peace biko...

hmmmmm

Marriage is not for sex, cos you can have sex with a prostitute

Marriage is not for food, cos you can get yourself any meal from anywhere

Marriage is not about children, cos you can always adopt

Marriage is about companionship.



Nothing stops you from treating yourself to life despite being married.



I sometimes tell my wife not to cook and I take her to expensive places to dine Stop the ignorance talk.Marriage is not for sex, cos you can have sex with a prostituteMarriage is not for food, cos you can get yourself any meal from anywhereMarriage is not about children, cos you can always adoptMarriage is about companionship.Nothing stops you from treating yourself to life despite being married.I sometimes tell my wife not to cook and I take her to expensive places to dine 3 Likes