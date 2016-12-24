



She celebrated it by hosting 4,000 widows and 1,000 orphans at the beautiful church auditorium located in Gusape hills in Abuja.



It was joy galore as widows and orphans troop in from various part of Abuja to be blessed at the event themed #JesusPaidItAll. There was a lot of dancing, laughter, singing, gifts, gifts and more gifts!



Her husband The Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo caption the event on Instragram as below:



"Spreading the love of Jesus!

On the occasion of my wife's birthday, we hosted a thousand orphans, and we gave them a fantastic treat. There was so much to take home for the kids and they got amazing prizes as well. Salvation is free to all, we must let the world know that. More important than the tons of gifts of fun, we introduced them to Jesus in a way that will draw them to Him more! A big thanks to everyone who came out to support."

