Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by admax(m): 3:07pm
The co-senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo popularly called 'Mummy Dee' or 'Pastor Mo' celebrated her birthday yesterday 23rd of December 2016.
She celebrated it by hosting 4,000 widows and 1,000 orphans at the beautiful church auditorium located in Gusape hills in Abuja.
It was joy galore as widows and orphans troop in from various part of Abuja to be blessed at the event themed #JesusPaidItAll. There was a lot of dancing, laughter, singing, gifts, gifts and more gifts!
Her husband The Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo caption the event on Instragram as below:
"Spreading the love of Jesus!
On the occasion of my wife's birthday, we hosted a thousand orphans, and we gave them a fantastic treat. There was so much to take home for the kids and they got amazing prizes as well. Salvation is free to all, we must let the world know that. More important than the tons of gifts of fun, we introduced them to Jesus in a way that will draw them to Him more! A big thanks to everyone who came out to support."
#COZACaresFoundation #JesusPaidItAll #COZA #CelebratingPastorMo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOZ0bgjASl3/?hl=en
See pictures below
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by admax(m): 3:07pm
More pictures
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by admax(m): 3:07pm
More pictures
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by admax(m): 3:10pm
Lovely!
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by aalangel(f): 3:26pm
Good. Nice. Excellent.
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by pyyxxaro: 3:54pm
Sai Coza
Sai Modele and biodun Fatoyinbo
More elbow to your grease
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by teamv: 6:12pm
pastor house na in dey fine pass
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by passyhansome(m): 6:12pm
COZA
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by onatisi(m): 6:13pm
Very very good of them. I hope other pastors will follow suit.
Life is not all about driving the latest cars or wearing the most expensive clothes,it is actually about putting smiles on the faces of the hopeless and less privilege. This is what Jesus came to preach,he did it ,he set an example for christians. Lets follow his footsteps
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by holysainbj(m): 6:13pm
The Church has lost it eventually
If each act of selfness you do u publicise
They preach humility but I wonder if this is being humble
I know you will say, they tried, am not against it, am against every act of charity by churches being publicised as if its now a competition with or probably an election......
#peace
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by Divay22(f): 6:13pm
Beautiful
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by hopsydboi(m): 6:14pm
First good news m hearing about this dude!
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by haibe(m): 6:14pm
Oyedepo should learn from him
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by Abdul3391: 6:14pm
Excellent atlas i've seen something about this pastor that impressed me
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by EniHolar(f): 6:16pm
Kudos
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by empress101(f): 6:16pm
May God continue to bless him for this kind gesture.
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:17pm
Executive Pastor Biodun and Modele Fatoyinbo.
Happy Birthday Mummy D
So much love!
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by alexiej(m): 6:17pm
pyyxxaro:
Pls don't put "sai" beside their names o.. Someone that we know has given "Sai" bad reputation
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by princetom1(m): 6:17pm
Abdul3391:
Hmnnn, my nose twitches... u can be bought with a cup of garri only
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by prela(f): 6:19pm
that's so cool......... owo le na o. At least this is better than flaunting their wealth in people's faces like they usually no. No Offence please
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 6:19pm
worldly pastors
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by tobishawn: 6:19pm
EniHolar:How ku klux klhan take consine fatoyimbo shursh now
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by duni04(m): 6:19pm
Still awaiting that powerful response.
Re: Modele Fatoyinbo Celebrates Her Birthday By Hosting Orphans (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 6:19pm
He's a changed man now. I was expecting to see him in a yatch in Dubai.
Meanwhile, where is Ese?
