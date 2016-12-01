₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,926 members, 3,272,811 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos (236 Views)
Desmond Elliot Represents Ambode At A Street Opening In Surulere (Photos) / President Buhari Receives Seriake Dickson Of Bayelsa State At State House / Osinbajo, Fashola And Ambode At Dangote Refinery In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by olokeded: 3:47pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); his wife, Bolanle (2nd right); wife of Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello (right); her husband, Mr. Tunji Bello (3rd left); Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade (2nd left) and Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon during the 2016 Christmas Carol Service at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, December 23, 2016.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-ambode-at-christmas-carol-at.html
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by olokeded: 3:48pm
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by WatchinginHD(m): 4:02pm
K
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by deenvibe(m): 4:32pm
Shey this yayi dey serious with his governor ambition in ogun state??
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by slurryeye: 5:32pm
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by kingvectorv(m): 5:32pm
The spirit of the season
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by twilliamx: 5:32pm
see ikuforiji head.
|Re: Ambode At Christmas Carol At State House, Lagos by passyhansome(m): 5:33pm
.
(0) (Reply)
What Is N400 Million Doing In Bayelsa Sanitation Authority Chairman's House / Free Xmas Gifts For Everyone! / Nigerian Parties Keep Dubious Financial Records, Says Inec Report
Viewing this topic: bandgltd, showlight101(m), Evelynola(m), B737NG, Youceee, kisibo, Samodboy, zipamowei(m), wolexy14(m), Yippsy(m), Explorers(m), nickvinson, crackjoor, yinkslinks(m), firstjoe, luckyman23, jos945(m), kayusekay(m), az94, twilliamx, obitee69(m), stillondmatter, follyshade(f), passyhansome(m), Handsomecole(m), Echelle(m), HumanistMike, hydrazone, doconcall(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12