Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:50pm
Freeze has shared his thoughts on whether drinking alcohol is a sin or not. Below is what he wrote on his Instagram page:

daddyfreeze:

You can drink beer, it's not a sin! ~FRZ
-
The preaching of Yahoo Boy pastors declaring alcohol as sinful, has no biblical approval, and forms the core of deviant teachings, that largely serve to promote Legendary embellishment and mind altering doctrines. ~FRZ
-
On January 4 2016, I went to a church on admiralty way, near the petrol station in Lekki, and the pastor made an alter call, asking anyone who had taken as much as a glass of champagne, wine or any form of alcohol to come forward for deliverance! People who were ignorant of what was written in their bibles, got up like zombies and went to kneel under the anointing of yet another unguided fraudster.
-
Does the bible see drinking beer, wine, champagne or strong drink as a sin? Well despite what the Nigerian Yahoo Boy Pastors have been teaching you, the answer is a capital NO!
-
DRINKING ALCOHOL IS NOT A SIN!!
-
In the New Testament, we have biblical evidence of Paul telling Timothy to drink a little wine instead of water 1st Timothy 5:23 KJV [23] Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach's sake and thine often infirmities.
-
Also, according to the King James Version of the bible, Deuteronomy chapter 14:26 says sell your tithe and buy wine and strong drink, while the Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB) translates the ancient scripture as follows; 26 You may spend the money on anything you want: cattle, sheep, wine, beer, or anything you desire. You are to feast there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice with your family.
So this bible verse not only supports drinking beer, wine or strong drink,
"IT SAYS YOU CAN DRINK ALCOHOL IN CHURCH"
-
Now, although moderate consumption of alcohol is perfectly fine, Drunkenness however, is a sin and can promote gluttony and wrath, which are 2 out of the 7 deadly vices.
Furthermore, I consider it wise to keep it in perspective, that alcohol can become addictive and can lead to other types of sin!
The bible says in the book of Proverbs 20:1 KJV
[1] Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.
So as you celebrate the birth of Christ and the new year, do not let alcohol deceive or mock you.

Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ojun50: 6:55pm
Like seriously they are now yahoo boys
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ring7(m): 7:06pm
MMM freeze
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by cummando(m): 7:11pm
CORRECT!!!!!!!!!!










Wey my GOLDBERG!!!!!! 2 sweet

1 Like

Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Coyotejack(m): 7:12pm
this freeze guy own don dey too much

2 Likes

Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Teague4league(m): 7:18pm
I need my "baba Dudu" right now grin
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Ifexxy(m): 7:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by osaslord500(m): 7:44pm
grin
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:21pm
Preach!!!!!!!!!!!!

Our Nigerian pastors are always bringing in some bullshit doctrines to justify the money they collect from us.
That's how one guy at the Rccg I used to attend was telling me that smokers and drinkers will go to hell. I just dey look am. Even though I do neither, I am sure God doesn't judge those as sins. In fact, you are more likely to go to hell for unforgiveness, than taking a cold chilling bottle of star(or two).

Interesting fact: All was brewed by monks in the 7th century. Jesus turned water to wine. If it was non alcoholic wine, they would have said Jesus turned water into juice.

Now give me my likes... And a cold bottle of small stout
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Lasskeey: 8:21pm
grin
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by toluleke(m): 8:21pm
Abeg who can translate that in Yoruba can't read ENGLIsh. (Association of Angry Nigerian Youth)(ANNY)
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by AntiWailer: 8:21pm
This is childish.

I think we should learn to respect people's faith no matter how stupid it looks to us.

Freeze is going over board and not making sense any longer.


Bar Mannn !!!


Give me 1 Orijin, I have forgotten my State of 'Orijin'.
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Donmichaelz(m): 8:22pm
Conji
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by veekid(m): 8:22pm
How's drinking beer a sin? Pastors sef.
What about smoking weed then?
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by mrvitalis(m): 8:22pm
Who doesn't know this... When spending ur tithe (yes u are to eat ur tithe not give it to pastors)
You can use it to buy alcohol..
(Dec 14 from 22 read down)

It's just annoying that 80% of so called Christians have not read there Bible from beginning to end
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by fixedhollies(m): 8:22pm
C
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by piperson(m): 8:23pm
ok

Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by jeeqaa7(m): 8:23pm
merry christmas monkey freeze
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Yomieluv(m): 8:23pm
So on point...

When people can't think themselves, and allow a gangster dictate for them.
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Opakan2: 8:23pm
God no go allow you this guy get mouth odour.

with the way you attack these god of men at will
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by dorry62(f): 8:24pm
.
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by paradigmshift(m): 8:24pm
don't give attention to freeze .he's dead among the living
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ubaobi: 8:24pm
Hh
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by coolestchris(m): 8:24pm
Freeze is on point for this

Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by allansie(m): 8:24pm
Many xtains can't intreprete the bible well...maybe I can call that spiritual blindness
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Ask4Info: 8:24pm
Freeze brain has frozen
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Souljeezy(m): 8:25pm
Dx one dat is kissing his colleague(somboris wife) and doesn't find a fault in it...
Abeg define sin!!
I cannot come and go and die for ur matter..
Find somewhere else to take ur preaching to
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Israeljones(m): 8:25pm
as far as am concern....this i already know,,,there4 he has said the truth
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ebuclassic18(m): 8:26pm
Drinking beer is never a sin it can only lead you to sin thats all simple.
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by brownpollo(m): 8:27pm
When did you became an interpreter
So the bible has turn biology now, explanation now belongs to you.
Your cane dey 21days marathon
Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Goldenheart(m): 8:27pm
cry

