|Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:50pm
Freeze has shared his thoughts on whether drinking alcohol is a sin or not. Below is what he wrote on his Instagram page:
daddyfreeze:
You can drink beer, it's not a sin! ~FRZ
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ojun50: 6:55pm
Like seriously they are now yahoo boys
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ring7(m): 7:06pm
MMM freeze
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by cummando(m): 7:11pm
CORRECT!!!!!!!!!!
Wey my GOLDBERG!!!!!! 2 sweet
1 Like
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Coyotejack(m): 7:12pm
this freeze guy own don dey too much
2 Likes
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Teague4league(m): 7:18pm
I need my "baba Dudu" right now
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Ifexxy(m): 7:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by osaslord500(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:21pm
Preach!!!!!!!!!!!!
Our Nigerian pastors are always bringing in some bullshit doctrines to justify the money they collect from us.
That's how one guy at the Rccg I used to attend was telling me that smokers and drinkers will go to hell. I just dey look am. Even though I do neither, I am sure God doesn't judge those as sins. In fact, you are more likely to go to hell for unforgiveness, than taking a cold chilling bottle of star(or two).
Interesting fact: All was brewed by monks in the 7th century. Jesus turned water to wine. If it was non alcoholic wine, they would have said Jesus turned water into juice.
Now give me my likes... And a cold bottle of small stout
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Lasskeey: 8:21pm
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by toluleke(m): 8:21pm
Abeg who can translate that in Yoruba can't read ENGLIsh. (Association of Angry Nigerian Youth)(ANNY)
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by AntiWailer: 8:21pm
This is childish.
I think we should learn to respect people's faith no matter how stupid it looks to us.
Freeze is going over board and not making sense any longer.
Bar Mannn !!!
Give me 1 Orijin, I have forgotten my State of 'Orijin'.
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Donmichaelz(m): 8:22pm
Conji
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by veekid(m): 8:22pm
How's drinking beer a sin? Pastors sef.
What about smoking weed then?
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by mrvitalis(m): 8:22pm
Who doesn't know this... When spending ur tithe (yes u are to eat ur tithe not give it to pastors)
You can use it to buy alcohol..
(Dec 14 from 22 read down)
It's just annoying that 80% of so called Christians have not read there Bible from beginning to end
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by fixedhollies(m): 8:22pm
C
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by piperson(m): 8:23pm
ok
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by jeeqaa7(m): 8:23pm
merry christmas monkey freeze
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Yomieluv(m): 8:23pm
So on point...
When people can't think themselves, and allow a gangster dictate for them.
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Opakan2: 8:23pm
God no go allow you this guy get mouth odour.
with the way you attack these god of men at will
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by dorry62(f): 8:24pm
.
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by paradigmshift(m): 8:24pm
don't give attention to freeze .he's dead among the living
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ubaobi: 8:24pm
Hh
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by coolestchris(m): 8:24pm
Freeze is on point for this
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by allansie(m): 8:24pm
Many xtains can't intreprete the bible well...maybe I can call that spiritual blindness
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Ask4Info: 8:24pm
Freeze brain has frozen
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Souljeezy(m): 8:25pm
Dx one dat is kissing his colleague(somboris wife) and doesn't find a fault in it...
Abeg define sin!!
I cannot come and go and die for ur matter..
Find somewhere else to take ur preaching to
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Israeljones(m): 8:25pm
as far as am concern....this i already know,,,there4 he has said the truth
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by ebuclassic18(m): 8:26pm
Drinking beer is never a sin it can only lead you to sin thats all simple.
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by brownpollo(m): 8:27pm
When did you became an interpreter
So the bible has turn biology now, explanation now belongs to you.
Your cane dey 21days marathon
|Re: Freeze: "Drinking Beer Is Not A Sin. Yahoo Boy Pastors Condemning It Are Liars" by Goldenheart(m): 8:27pm
