You can drink beer, it's not a sin! ~FRZ

-

The preaching of Yahoo Boy pastors declaring alcohol as sinful, has no biblical approval, and forms the core of deviant teachings, that largely serve to promote Legendary embellishment and mind altering doctrines. ~FRZ

-

On January 4 2016, I went to a church on admiralty way, near the petrol station in Lekki, and the pastor made an alter call, asking anyone who had taken as much as a glass of champagne, wine or any form of alcohol to come forward for deliverance! People who were ignorant of what was written in their bibles, got up like zombies and went to kneel under the anointing of yet another unguided fraudster.

-

Does the bible see drinking beer, wine, champagne or strong drink as a sin? Well despite what the Nigerian Yahoo Boy Pastors have been teaching you, the answer is a capital NO!

-

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS NOT A SIN!!

-

In the New Testament, we have biblical evidence of Paul telling Timothy to drink a little wine instead of water 1st Timothy 5:23 KJV [23] Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach's sake and thine often infirmities.

-

Also, according to the King James Version of the bible, Deuteronomy chapter 14:26 says sell your tithe and buy wine and strong drink, while the Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB) translates the ancient scripture as follows; 26 You may spend the money on anything you want: cattle, sheep, wine, beer, or anything you desire. You are to feast there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice with your family.

So this bible verse not only supports drinking beer, wine or strong drink,

"IT SAYS YOU CAN DRINK ALCOHOL IN CHURCH"

-

Now, although moderate consumption of alcohol is perfectly fine, Drunkenness however, is a sin and can promote gluttony and wrath, which are 2 out of the 7 deadly vices.

Furthermore, I consider it wise to keep it in perspective, that alcohol can become addictive and can lead to other types of sin!

The bible says in the book of Proverbs 20:1 KJV

[1] Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.

So as you celebrate the birth of Christ and the new year, do not let alcohol deceive or mock you.

