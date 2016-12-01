₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by badassProdigy(m): 8:18pm
The artificial heads are that of Segun Arinze and Moses Armstrong, and the movie is titled THE BROKEN SCEPTRE.
See more photos below...
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by badassProdigy(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by sybarite7(m): 8:21pm
Bollywood moving forward...nice achievement
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by abuayman(m): 8:22pm
What is this
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Godfullsam(m): 8:26pm
I didn't see Segun Arinze's head.
I only saw one black head and a yellow head
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by bluesky30(f): 8:32pm
Somewhere in Akwa ibom state
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by pyyxxaro: 8:33pm
The gal bweast for this first pik nor be joke oh
If na Small Stout de inside that bweast, b4 I go drink one finish, I go don shiiiìt for body
Wetin concern me and Nollywood
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
pyyxxaro:
My brother, no advert needed for the movie, at least for me! Endowed is the word
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:02pm
Good one
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Goldenheart(m): 9:02pm
They might carry the head from beginning of the film till the end.... You keep wondering if the title is.
THE HEADIES
If its blood money things. Kanayo O Kanayo should be close by
#edited
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by opylas(m): 9:04pm
The actors in the first picture look artificial themselves
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Yorubaangel(m): 9:04pm
ori olori
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Genea(f): 9:04pm
Scary aswear
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:04pm
Impressed!
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by prela(f): 9:04pm
This head no resemble Black Arrow Own o. but the make up artist tried sha. It's a good one
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:04pm
Hmm mm.... Close enough. Give the sculptor my balls, let's see if he can do the same
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by femijay8271(m): 9:05pm
awon ode
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:05pm
Nice try. But there is need for improvement. Gradually you will get there
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Goldenheart(m): 9:05pm
Genea:
Haba
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by samyyoung(m): 9:05pm
pyyxxaro:
Face front
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by freshness2020(m): 9:05pm
Not really any resemblance
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by BornStunner1: 9:06pm
IF U CARRY DAT PLASTIC HUMAN HEAD COME OGUN STATE ...........
DEM GO STILL BUY AM FOR YOUR HAND USE AM DO RITUALS!!!!!
.
.
.
;
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Flexherbal(m): 9:10pm
They tried
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Genea(f): 9:11pm
Goldenheart:am I lying ni??
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by realbitez(m): 9:11pm
Goldenheart:lol@Headies
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by omoadeleye(m): 9:12pm
Lobatan..
Check my signature
|Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Ghostwriter70(m): 9:14pm
