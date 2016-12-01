₦airaland Forum

Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set

Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by badassProdigy(m): 8:18pm
The artificial heads are that of Segun Arinze and Moses Armstrong, and the movie is titled THE BROKEN SCEPTRE.
See more photos below...


Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by sybarite7(m): 8:21pm
Bollywood moving forward...nice achievement
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by abuayman(m): 8:22pm
What is this

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Godfullsam(m): 8:26pm
I didn't see Segun Arinze's head.

I only saw one black head and a yellow head angry
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by bluesky30(f): 8:32pm
Somewhere in Akwa ibom state
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by pyyxxaro: 8:33pm
The gal bweast for this first pik nor be joke oh

If na Small Stout de inside that bweast, b4 I go drink one finish, I go don shiiiìt for body

Wetin concern me and Nollywood undecided

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
pyyxxaro:
The gal bweast for this first pik nor be joke oh

If na Small Stout de inside that bweast, b4 I go drink one finish, I go don shiiiìt for body

Wetin concern me and Nollywood undecided

My brother, no advert needed for the movie, at least for me! grin grin Endowed is the word

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:02pm
Good one
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Goldenheart(m): 9:02pm
grin

They might carry the head from beginning of the film till the end.... You keep wondering if the title is.

THE HEADIES

If its blood money things. Kanayo O Kanayo should be close by
grin grin grin

#edited
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by opylas(m): 9:04pm
The actors in the first picture look artificial themselves angry
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Yorubaangel(m): 9:04pm
ori olori
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Genea(f): 9:04pm
Scary aswear
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:04pm
Impressed!
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by prela(f): 9:04pm
This head no resemble Black Arrow Own o. but the make up artist tried sha. It's a good one
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:04pm
Hmm mm.... Close enough. Give the sculptor my balls, let's see if he can do the same
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by femijay8271(m): 9:05pm
awon ode

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:05pm
Nice try. But there is need for improvement. Gradually you will get there

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Goldenheart(m): 9:05pm
Genea:
Scary aswear

Haba
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by samyyoung(m): 9:05pm
pyyxxaro:
The gal bweast for this first pik nor be joke oh

If na Small Stout de inside that bweast, b4 I go drink one finish, I go don shiiiìt for body

Wetin concern me and Nollywood undecided

Face front

Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by freshness2020(m): 9:05pm
Not really any resemblance
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Flexherbal(m): 9:10pm
They tried
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Genea(f): 9:11pm
Goldenheart:


Haba
am I lying ni??
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by realbitez(m): 9:11pm
Goldenheart:
grin

They might carry the head from beginning of the film till the end.... You keep wondering if the title is.

THE HEADIES

If its blood money things. Kanayo O Kanayo should be close by
grin grin grin

#edited
lol@Headies
Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by omoadeleye(m): 9:12pm
Lobatan..


Re: Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set by Ghostwriter70(m): 9:14pm
