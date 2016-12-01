₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by GSFofficial: 8:20pm
FIFA has revealed it discovered "circumstances, which may indicate or lead to misuse of funds" which total $801,229 (N251,514,000m at bank rate of 314 naira to one dollar).
The discovery was contained in the report on the 2015 review on the use of FIFA Development Funds which was carried out by audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
The report which was obtained by Sahara Reporters, FIFA said it detected that the sum of $801,229 was spent by the NFF without evidence supporting the disbursement.
In review, FIFA said the use of FIFA Development Funds could not be traced to supporting documentation or the use aligned with FIFA-prescribed purposes) or other non-compliance with FIFA regulations.
The report which is tagged was shared with Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary-General; Patricia Waldvogel, FIFA’s Head of Consolidation and Compliance; Kjetil Siem, acting Chief Member Association Officer; Fredric Guillemont, FIFA’s Deputy Head of Development Programmes.
The NFF executives notified are Mr. Muhammed Sanusi, General Secretary, NFF; Mr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, Deputy General Secretary, NFF; Christopher Anderkin, NFF’s Deputy Director (Finance and Administration)
David Mason, FIFA Senior Relationship Manager; and Richard Thomas, Engagement Leader, PwC were also notified.
The review was conducted from August 16 to 18, 2015 and the PwC team, which carried out the review, contacted Messrs. Atabo and Aderibigbe of NFF for information on the use of the funds.
FIFA says the NFF must make refunds for any amounts which could not be accounted for.
NFF Deputy General Secretary, Mr. Ikpeme admitted the NFF got many things wrong but tried to give excuses for how the sum was spent.
According to Mr. Ikpeme, the problem associated with payment for planning and administration was caused by the exchange rate.
“As at the time of making the payment, the exchange rate at the parallel market crashed alarmingly. That accounts for the difference in the sum reported, but all supporting documents are attached to the voucher,” he responded.
This comes as a new low after NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko claimed the governing body spends N200m in each match the Super Eagles play.
Shehu also blamed the sports ministry for the failure to pay the Super Falcons before their protests made it possible.
http://officialgsf4.blogspot.com/2016/12/fifa-reveals-how-nff-mismanaged-n251m_36.html
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by abuayman(m): 8:20pm
Yes, the money meant to be spended has been spended. Shikenan
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Godfullsam(m): 8:23pm
Sack Dalung now!
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by abumeinben(m): 8:27pm
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by jeeqaa7(m): 8:27pm
you wonder why they are always fighing in that glass house ... but dem never break one single glass ...
that akwuya wey dey wear red cap said something recently very funny..
can someone pls remind me..
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by nnachukz(m): 8:28pm
Money still keeps disappearing without trace. Naija my country I hail o
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by viktohmarkz(m): 8:28pm
issorite
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Atiku2019: 8:29pm
abuayman:
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by nduprincekc(m): 8:29pm
useless morons at NFF
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by ENGINEous(m): 8:29pm
I just want to blame BUHARI. That's all
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by harmbhrosz(m): 8:29pm
Just within one year all we could get was "the funds spended were properly spended"
No problem, God dey
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Iamlordgee(m): 8:30pm
How will this country move forward like this..
Oh Lord Bami Dariji Wan
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by julioralph(m): 8:31pm
lol how come?
I thought the monies spended were properly spended
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by toluleke(m): 8:31pm
Buhari and EFCC will not see them. Since they are APC members .Association of Angry Nigerian Youth
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by AntiWailer: 8:31pm
Chai.
It was not well spended ?
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Nairadays: 8:31pm
NFF disgracing Nigeria since 1311 BC.
NFF independent of Government, but when in trouble they'll run to the FG like the case of the falcons.
Now if FG wants to put the house in order, FIFA would bark, and would threaten to Ban Nigeria from all competitions.
Who can handle NFF? EFCC or FIFA?
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by dacovajnr: 8:32pm
But the money has been spended now according to the Sports Minister for finance
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by dhamstar(m): 8:33pm
THEY FOLLOWED THE FOOTSTEP OF THEIR BIG BOSS SEPP BLATER.
BTW, mis-management of funds is norm is this country nah.......
Pls make una cut them some slack jawe!!!
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by davodyguy: 8:33pm
That glass house is a house of thieves, right from Abacha regime
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by AlphaStyles(m): 8:34pm
Nvr trust 9ja leaders with cash
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:35pm
my government shall be accountable
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Myself2(m): 8:36pm
Buhari, but why
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by seguno2: 8:36pm
No wonder Dalung could not pay the Super Falcons.
Buhari can't see that one.
DSS won't arrest him.
Magu's EFCC won't prosecute him.
Anyone who believes that APC is fighting CORRUPTION must be a big joker.
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by seguno2: 8:37pm
AlphaStyles:
Including Dalung and his boss, Buhari?
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by africanusvu: 8:39pm
Your 5% of 251Mil is set.Good work.let smbody help calculate this
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Elkay3: 8:40pm
Unless someone throws a grenade in that so-called Glass House, I see no meaningful development in Nigeria football. Just imagine d recent issue of players non-payment after winning a cup!!!
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by YoursGEJ(m): 8:43pm
After national assembly, I think NFF is the most corrupt body in Nigeria. EFCC should pay a visit to that their glass house.
People like Demola Olajire have been there since 300BC. Why don't they want to leave?
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Siddeek: 8:44pm
seguno2:Wawa NFF is an independent body. the FG cannot interfere. Only FIFA can do that.
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by ephi123(f): 8:44pm
seguno2:
Exactly
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Thisis2raw(m): 8:45pm
Am sick and tired of this country
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by Siddeek: 8:47pm
Godfullsam:Mumu. Is dalung the FIFA president? or don't u know that the FG can only assist NFF but can't query it?
|Re: How NFF Mismanaged N251m From FIFA by AlphaStyles(m): 8:49pm
seguno2:all of them
