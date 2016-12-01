Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party (3170 Views)

See photos below







Governor Obaskei and his Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu host Edo IDP children to a Christmas party. Also in attendance were wife of the Governor Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu and others.

sar33:

More more more

Them try

Why are edo governors so....like this nah 4 Likes

Edo is blessed with handsome governors 7 Likes

Santa Klaus I guess

TomorrowToday:

Edo is blessed with handsome governors



Guy, yhu re mouthed. Allah Guy, yhu re mouthed. Allah

My one and only Governor, the technocrat, a master strategist. 1 Like

Ugly

Things

if not.... Hope is brain is far better than his lookif not....





Nonsense, even Oshiomhole at his height of stupidity wasn't this sentimental! This is the height of Idiocy!Nonsense, even Oshiomhole at his height of stupidity wasn't this sentimental! 1 Like

When will BUHARI and OSIBANJO also dress like this?

1 Like

Is that how Santa Claus dresses in their eyes?

Hypocrites.

Land of the occult and whoredom

softwerk:

This is the height of Idiocy!



Nonsense, even Oshiomhole at his height of stupidity wasn't this sentimental!

Are you OK at all? Are you OK at all? 4 Likes 1 Share

Impressive.



Some mumu go just dey Nairaland dey grudge. 1 Like

Why Edo men no dey too fine like that.. whereas their women go dey okay.



Nice one mr gomina 1 Like

Edo state and ugly governors.

.....Politicians are tricksters, they make u feel like they feel ur plight but their bank accounts keep swelling. Is it by wearing Santa Claus costumes?

Only time will tell.......

P.S. What's up with the yellow bandanna, hope its not what I'm thinking



Na waooo..



See what Oshiomole caused...



Who knows what the next person will look like..

That's my GREATEST FEAR EDO ...PEOPLE ....Na waooo..See what Oshiomole caused...Who knows what the next person will look like..That's my GREATEST FEAR

Na new thing?

straight out of a horror movie.

Someborri somewhere

Opakan2:

Why Edo men no dey too fine like that.. whereas their women go dey okay.



Nice one mr gomina Pls don't let out governors fo.ol u!

Edo men are very handsome,especially Esan men! Pls don't let out governors fo.ol u!Edo men are very handsome,especially Esan men!

Na who curse Edo people with all these wowo governors? From Igbinesamaja to oshiomonkey, Now see this Obagorilla. De people una do o.

Good

This is nothing but ojuju calabar...

Please does he kiss his wife? if this man could marry those days, means i still have hope