|Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by sar33: 8:37pm
Governor Obaskei and his Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu host Edo IDP children to a Christmas party.Also in attendance were wife of the Governor Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu and others.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/obaseki-his-deputy-shaibu-host-edo-idp.html
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by sar33: 8:37pm
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by sar33: 8:38pm
sar33:more
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by bluesky30(f): 8:45pm
Them try
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by decatalyst(m): 8:47pm
Why are edo governors so....like this nah
4 Likes
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by TomorrowToday: 8:47pm
Edo is blessed with handsome governors
7 Likes
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by abuayman(m): 8:48pm
Santa Klaus I guess
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by abuayman(m): 8:49pm
TomorrowToday:
Guy, yhu re mouthed. Allah
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by nickxtra(m): 8:49pm
My one and only Governor, the technocrat, a master strategist.
1 Like
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by DEXTROVERT: 8:59pm
Ugly
Things
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by Yorubaangel(m): 9:11pm
Hope is brain is far better than his look if not....
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by softwerk(m): 9:12pm
This is the height of Idiocy!
Nonsense, even Oshiomhole at his height of stupidity wasn't this sentimental!
1 Like
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by yarimo(m): 9:19pm
When will BUHARI and OSIBANJO also dress like this?
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by ThuGnificenX: 9:45pm
1 Like
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by lonelydora(m): 9:45pm
Is that how Santa Claus dresses in their eyes?
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by goodnews777: 9:46pm
Hypocrites.
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by goodnews777: 9:46pm
Land of the occult and whoredom
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by royalemperors: 9:46pm
softwerk:
Are you OK at all?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by Flashh: 9:47pm
Impressive.
Some mumu go just dey Nairaland dey grudge.
1 Like
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by Opakan2: 9:48pm
Why Edo men no dey too fine like that.. whereas their women go dey okay.
Nice one mr gomina
1 Like
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by Kolade9(m): 9:48pm
Edo state and ugly governors.
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by slick1(m): 9:48pm
.....Politicians are tricksters, they make u feel like they feel ur plight but their bank accounts keep swelling. Is it by wearing Santa Claus costumes?
Only time will tell.......
P.S. What's up with the yellow bandanna, hope its not what I'm thinking
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by EVILFOREST: 9:49pm
EDO ...PEOPLE ....
Na waooo..
See what Oshiomole caused...
Who knows what the next person will look like..
That's my GREATEST FEAR
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by brostheo(m): 9:49pm
Na new thing?
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by poksmahn(m): 9:50pm
straight out of a horror movie.
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by Divay22(f): 9:50pm
Someborri somewhere
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by hotice01: 9:51pm
Opakan2:Pls don't let out governors fo.ol u!
Edo men are very handsome,especially Esan men!
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by seeyouin2019: 9:51pm
Na who curse Edo people with all these wowo governors? From Igbinesamaja to oshiomonkey, Now see this Obagorilla. De people una do o.
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by evansjeff: 9:52pm
Good
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by gen2briz(m): 9:52pm
This is nothing but ojuju calabar...
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by yinkslinks(m): 9:53pm
Please does he kiss his wife? if this man could marry those days, means i still have hope
|Re: Obaseki & Shaibu Host Edo Kids To Christmas Party by yjgm(m): 9:53pm
Correct
