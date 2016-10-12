₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by contactmorak: 8:59pm
Talented, endowed actress, Ufedo recently took a break to visit the beach in Lagos. The actress who just completed her multiple million Naira movie, The X-List, featuring Zack Orji, IK Ogbonna and others, was spotted catching fun at the beach in this sexy, see-through gown. Her movie, X-List is set to be premiered in cinemas in the first quarter of next year
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by contactmorak: 9:00pm
na wa
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by abuayman(m): 9:17pm
Is she from Kogi state
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by deb303(f): 9:20pm
nudity is now the order of the day
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by rafhell(m): 9:32pm
house of poo
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by ireneony(f): 10:07pm
Where is the endow
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by angelo5uk(m): 10:07pm
So these are the stuffs that make front page these days
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by mostyg(m): 10:08pm
You just vitiated my fast
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Ty207: 10:08pm
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Memphis357(m): 10:08pm
No bi this kain yansh we dey like sink our prick inside.....
Next!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Samirana360(m): 10:08pm
Who she epp
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by AnchoreMedia: 10:08pm
she look good
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by AlexCk: 10:08pm
...and this made FP??
What's going on naaa
2 Likes
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:09pm
abuayman:
I guess so. "Ufedo" is Igala.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by holamiday(m): 10:09pm
Endowed what?? All i see is a sack of laundry.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by SexyNairalander: 10:09pm
booked
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Nma27(f): 10:09pm
Whats our business? Who moved this poo to FP??
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by 2dugged(f): 10:09pm
What is all this nonsense topic on fp now?,Abeg who get palm wine? , I wan high
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by ikorodureporta: 10:09pm
How many of us can relate with this........
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by yinkus204(m): 10:10pm
ireneony:hmmm
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Siddeek: 10:10pm
see her yam bow legs. Igbo girls sef
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Larablink(f): 10:10pm
Ok
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by ikorodureporta: 10:11pm
2dugged:
igbo dey! Amma make u hayya!
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by tzargeemedia: 10:11pm
She try
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by abuayman(m): 10:12pm
VickyRotex:
Yes o
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:12pm
Good for her.
What's my business with whatever she wears to the beach?
Meanwhile
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Cool83(m): 10:13pm
nice one
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by iykedare(m): 10:13pm
Big butt doesn't guarantee anything. Doesn't guarantee good sex.
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by agrovick(m): 10:15pm
It is obvious Nl mods are smoking crack because I find it incredulous that we are been fed with threads that have no impact on the average reader.
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:16pm
Who her endowment epp?
1 Like
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by 2dugged(f): 10:16pm
ikorodureporta:igbo too strong for me o,na palm wine my system fit take
|Re: Ufedo Sunshine Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 10:21pm
ireneony:I'm stee looking forrit too
