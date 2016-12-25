₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by ikorodureporta: 10:04pm On Dec 24
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Omudia11: 10:07pm On Dec 24
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Harris90(m): 10:11pm On Dec 24
..
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by bellenornor(f): 10:20pm On Dec 24
Fresh party
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by fran6co(m): 10:24pm On Dec 24
.
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:28pm On Dec 24
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by ikorodureporta: 10:34pm On Dec 24
Meanwhile..........
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by NOC1(m): 10:47pm On Dec 24
Where is freeze, is he among?
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by DozieInc(m): 10:51pm On Dec 24
ok
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by bigtt76(f): 11:01pm On Dec 24
On Sunday morning, they will come and be preaching Vanity Upon Vanity to we church members wen broke God de
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Justdulla(m): 12:56am
ikorodureporta:This will make one wonder if prophets used to pose beside donkeys or camels... They should keep preaching to the gullible
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by morbeta(m): 2:40am
"Yahoo yahoo pastor"........OAP FREEZE 2016.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by PaulKillerman(m): 7:39am
Justdulla:absolutely...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by mu2sa2: 8:31am
They all collect money from their gullible followers - so, who isn't Yahoo Yahoo among them?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by hakimmiyya: 8:55am
Pastors are materialistic more than the followers and the followers are more gullible than sheep.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by FreeGlobe(f): 8:58am
these ones are scammers not pastors. smh
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Bluetooth2: 9:03am
This one is more dubious than Mavrodi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by ogawisdom(m): 9:07am
See swag
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by admax(m): 9:17am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by passyhansome(m): 9:20am
Pray for Him, He needs your prayer
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Thisis2raw(m): 9:21am
Issorite
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by zeedof(m): 9:21am
Nigeria can never wise.......... Pastors and politician playing with our brain since Nigeria was born
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by nothingspoil70: 9:24am
Archbishop na miliki Pope na enjoyment imam na gbaladun ............ RIP fela
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Pavore9: 9:25am
Who says there is no money in "Church business".
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by wunmi590(m): 9:25am
Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year to you all nairalander.
I pray 2017, shall be a year of unmerited favour, unparallel favour and unending joy in our homes. (Amen)
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by AngelicBeing: 9:27am
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Ijaya123: 9:27am
Man and Machine.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Judeoxide(m): 9:30am
If only this stupid white men left us with our oracles
This pastors and even priests are making religion hopeless.
Sometimes if I read the Bible
I wonder if I am the only one that is sees this modern religion as a scam... Be it Islam or Christia....
The budish are more peaceful self
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by ZeroShenanigan(m): 9:32am
.
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by Olasco93: 9:34am
.
|Re: Pastor Chris Okotie Poses With His Car by neweraomo: 9:34am
yahoo men..thank GOD for Islam
