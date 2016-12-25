₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 6:24am
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSWSRms6X9c
"Nigeria produces oil every year, yet the children over there are hungry and potbelly...."
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 6:24am
After Watching This Video I Really Don't Know If I Should Critize This Preacher Or Cry For Black People
Please if you don't have mb, borrow mb to watch this video
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by profhezekiah: 6:32am
.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Damibiz(m): 6:32am
I am proud to Be Black,f**k them all....who white skin don Epp ?..black is beautiful
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 6:35am
Damibiz:
You should watch that video first before saying that. " WHO BLACK SKIN DON HELP"
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PaulKillerman(m): 6:47am
PayBoyXclusives:. Sire, the video is set as private; meaning no one can watch it....
Can u change it
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Zceesneh(m): 6:52am
To the edoit
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by adonis89(m): 6:52am
PayBoyXclusives:d same Tin nnamdi kanu talk ,na d sAme tin d preacher talk. D preacher no lie at all. Me sef ryt from childhood eACH tym I watch white movies and c how organise their society is,I kip asking myself wat is wrong with us over here. As in not even 1 black nation is doing well. From south Africa to west Africa to east Africa to Jamaica etcetera ,no one is doing well
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Damibiz(m): 6:58am
It does't matter to me,so he hv insulted black so u will pull ur skin out ?no the deal is already don,nw is the time to stand out strong as BLACK nd prove to them that we re nt worthless
PayBoyXclusives:
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PaulKillerman(m): 7:13am
Damibiz:get the message and forget the messenger; the blacks definitely have something wrong with them; they are not insulting us, we are insulting ourselves; "if u refuse telling yourself the truth someone else will tell u the truth" ... The blacks obviously have a fundamental problem and they should identify it, own it as thier problem before they can advance; we are the ONLY race on earth that have refused to organise ourselves and grow, others have left us behind...
My brother, forget about black pride; we should be true to ourselves and start seeking redress...
If u go to western country, just from the atmosphere , to how organised the people are, (they even do not need the police to know what to do). U will understand we have a very long way ahead...
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by onward4life(m): 7:20am
[color=#550000][/color]well I don't really blame attackers of the black race. Look @nigeria na. Tribalism even online.
Buhari is a black man but the moment he became prisident North case bcame a priority.
In Nigeria people leave here and work here in Abuja. And sti send Nepa bill for their houses in overseas. And yu expect the western world to lick ur bulk bottom.
No that's only done here in Africa.
Glory to Africans
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Nbote(m): 7:36am
onward4life:
Wat is dis one saying? Abeg wetin concern d topic and video with wetin u write? Or is it encoded?
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by thesicilian: 7:38am
Those who have watched it should tell us what he said
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 7:40am
PaulKillerman:
YOU CAN WATCH NOW
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by PayBoyXclusives(m): 7:41am
THE VIDEO IS NOW PUBLIC.. YOU ALL CAN WATCH NOW
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by NOC1(m): 7:53am
Damibiz:
Sure I am proud to be a black but the preacher was so right for me to criticise, moreover his a black.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by onward4life(m): 8:02am
Nbote:
No its not encoded. If we as Africans can unite and love our selves. The white maga wudnt be throwing shade on us..
I dnt know if yu have ever been to Europe try holand 4xample.
Then imagine why rich politicians go overseas and own buildings. When a family of Seven still share one room.
They know the are not doing all that they promised on campaign pages.
To the xtent any meth head say rubbish about Africans. Dnt blame them
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Agbaletu: 8:04am
Smh for the black people. Everything is wrong with the black race. We have not gotten anything right.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Jokerman(m): 8:05am
The blacks are under the curse of Ham, Noah's son....
Blacks need to come out and plead the blood of Jesus Christ....
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by jidowu84: 8:14am
But the pig talking is having black hair on his big headed head. Isn't he a black man tooo?
Lol@Not jerry huh
This man is mading o, seriously!
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Fidelismaria(m): 8:15am
Life goes on
Its xmass
Got no time for bad belles
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by EVILFOREST: 8:19am
He said the TRUTH...
the TRUTH is bitter.
He spearheaded TRUMP'S VICTORY even before he became an aspirant
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Babacele: 8:21am
hmmm. When you see a very large chunk of a people where his young male population prefers to do drug n gangsterism where there are free schools,tuition, library n free funds to actualize your dreams; where folks love leaders that steal them people blind; male folks maltreating women; the people are highly discriminatory; are bellicose and prays that a democratically chosen leader makes grave mistakes because he beat their clueless candidate; build more churches and mosques instead of schools; where with abundant solar, land, coal,water ,petrol ,mineral, and human resources but it remains criminally poor n wages war against itself becoming a burden on itself and others, then you would understand the frustration and the disappointment of the black Preacher. Despite all these ,there is hope.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Satisfier(m): 8:35am
PayBoyXclusives:
SEUN, LALASTICLALA, MYDD44 , PLEASE THE MODERATORS SHOULD MOVE THIS TO FRONT PAGE.. PEOPLE NEED TO SEE THIS VIDEO
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Presidiotbuhari: 8:35am
If not for my great igbo race, I would have said that the entire black race is CURSED
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Satisfier(m): 8:36am
THIS IS FRONT PAGE MATERIAL
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Satisfier(m): 8:37am
PLEASE MOVE THIS TO FRONT PAGE.. Anyone capable should do the needful
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by patchsk(f): 8:45am
This truly reflects Buhari's stupidity.
That cow rearer is the worst thing that has happened to Nigerians.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Stalwert: 8:49am
patchsk:
SEE them ignorantly celebrating insults on black people
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by tit(f): 8:50am
buhari shouls ve driven out.
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by darknetcom: 8:57am
PayBoyXclusives:
please keep your inferiority complex to yourself...
that africans never built anything,is not true....
|Re: American Preacher Blasts Obama, Nigeria And The Entire Black Race (Video) by Satisfier(m): 9:02am
LALASTICLALA UR VIEWING, WHY NOT MOVE THIS TO FRONT PAGE, IF NA SNAKE U GO RUSH MOVE AM.. LET MORE BLACK PEOPLE SEE THIS AND IMPROVE THIER INTELLECTUALS
