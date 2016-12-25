₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,131 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:58 PM

Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) (22049 Views)

Doyin Okupe Blasts Critics Of Femi Adesina’s ‘wailing Wailers’ Christmas Message / Soldiers Kill Zakzaky’s Wife, Son, Destroy Shiites’ Headquarters, / Pictures From Shiites-Army Clash In Zaria, Many Feared Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by RICHIFA14(m): 9:59am
PHOTO OF SEASON'S GREETING FROM #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM TO ALL CHRISTIANS
This is the exert Christmas Season's Greeting photo card sent by The #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM of the ISLAMIC MOVEMENT IN NIGERIA(IMN) under the Leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub Zakzaky(The Most Oppressed)to the entire Nigerian Christians faithfuls,also friends in Humanity & the world in general.

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 10:02am
Same to u all

46 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Candycrusher(m): 10:11am
shocked

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Firmjudge(m): 10:32am
(b)Latter wan short put go say na terrorist them be.
Lufiar which terrorist go wish christians seasons greetings.
Elrufia stop spreading hatred.

Back to the matter

Merry Christmas my brothers and sister with love. (/b)

81 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by tolugar: 10:36am
Same to you all



May 2017 be bomb free



#Free Nnamdi Kanu
#Free Zakzaky
#Free them all political prisoners



#Preach love
#Preach unity

105 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:37am
People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:38am
Nice one

Let's be our brothers keeper

Jeremiah 32:27 says behold I am the Lord of All flesh

God bless Nigeria

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 10:38am
Already the entire Nigeria Muslims wish their Christians counterparts a merry chrismas

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:39am
DIKEnaWAR:
People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.

My people perish because of lack of knowledge

Thus saith thy lord

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Nutase(f): 10:41am
Buhari has succeeded in uniting Christians and shias. This is a wonderful feat.

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 10:43am
DIKEnaWAR:
People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.
lol. And who are the Sunni Muslims? You guys are comedians. I'm a muslim, not a Sunni or Shiite muslim. And that's how many Nigeria Muslims view themselves.

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by kingsamosy(m): 10:51am
Nutase:
Buhari has succeeded in uniting Christians and shias. This is a wonderful feat.

grin

3 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by ademasta(m): 11:03am
Hmmmm.... I hope Sunnis do the same before 25th turns 26th undecided

2 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by kokosin: 11:05am
merry christmas

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by rafhell(m): 11:21am
Do not trust Muslims....any Muslim.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:52am
fiizznation:
lol. And who are the Sunni Muslims? You guys are comedians. I'm a muslim, not a Sunni or Shiite muslim. And that's how many Nigeria Muslims view themselves.

sarrki:


My people perish because of lack of knowledge

Thus saith thy lord


You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.

27 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by MicroBox: 11:55am
Ofcourse the Shiite are always known to be hypocrites ..

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:58am
fiizznation:
Already the entire Nigeria Muslims wish their Christians counterparts a merry chrismas


Go to the Facebook page of Umar Nasko and watch his fellow Muslims from the core north criticise him for wishing Christians a merry Christmas. They say it is unislamic and a haram.

I pity people like you who are honestly worshipping God in the midst of vipers.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:59am
MicroBox:
Ofcourse the Shiite are always known to be hypocrites ..


One of them spotted....

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by TruthisGOD: 12:09pm
kokosin:
merry christmas
Guy you dey remind me of my macmillian of 25 yrs ago. Nice one and merry Xmas.

1 Like

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fxjohn2: 12:19pm
Good!
Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 12:23pm
DIKEnaWAR:





You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.

I don't deal with people based on religion or ethnic

I deal with people as human first

Based in my conviction on my best verses in the Holy book.

Jerimiah 32:27 and Romans 9:15

Merry Christmas brother

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by helinues: 12:27pm
Is commendable

1 Like

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 12:32pm
DIKEnaWAR:





You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.
What's your definition of core north? For your info, I'm from Kano state

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Kassidy90(m): 12:35pm
DIKEnaWAR:





You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.
What make Northern Muslims the true Muslims, in my opinion majority of them gives Muslims a bad name in this country, they have no no regard for human life, they promote child marriage, any politician from there is swallowed in nepotism, they are hypocrites, they also fornicate so, what actually make them the true Muslims..

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by APCmyheart(m): 1:35pm
Firmjudge:
Latter wan short put go say na terrorist them be.
Lufiar which terrorist go wish christians seasons greetings.
Elrufia stop spreading hatred.

Back to the matter

Merry Christmas my brothers and sister with love.


LOL i like how Nigerians can be fooled, Please can show me where they did same last year or in the last 20yrs?


Boko Haram will soon wish Nigeria Merry Xmas.

6 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by APCmyheart(m): 1:39pm
LOL this people trying to fool gullible Nigerians, Please have they ever wish Christians Merry Xmas in the past?

3 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EternalTruths: 1:48pm
kokosin:
merry christmas


Where did you get Simbi and Ali pics from


Abeg post more

2 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EternalTruths: 1:50pm
TruthisGOD:
Guy you dey remind me of my macmillian of 25 yrs ago. Nice one and merry Xmas.


The guy needs to post more pics from that book


Kokosin

1 Like

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Fundamentalist: 2:53pm
Birds of same feathers flock together cool cool

1 Like

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 3:39pm
Watch and see how east coast flàtties Will get emotional about this and start insulting buhari and Sunni Muslims.


this terrorist group of people are looking for cheap sympathy from Christians issokay.

show me where Jesus date of birth is recorded or where Christians are instructed to celebrate Jesus on 25th of December each year and I will gladly wish merry whatever... Christmas is a Roman pagan festival. ...well out every 1million people on earth only 20 people are said to be non gullible.

7 Likes

Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:40pm
grin

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Nigeria Or South Africa , Which Is More Violent ? I Need To Know Urgently / Buni Yadi Residents Return Home Years After Boko Haram Attacks / Sheriff’s Faction Wants To Meet Jonathan

Viewing this topic: valx2, Wasila85, untainted, kherlly, imbless, skanb(m), milanlord, olayeeweezy, BONNYBOY1(m), yemtech, Abiibus(m), Tazz22(m), ajf(m), kurt09(m), Timzyatcool24(m), theDEVILisHERE, InsanJidda, Omojudy, fitinwell, kiaza, kolajoo(m), checkolatunji, Zuzer, Produke(m), mecussey(m), ikes9(m), ironben(m), Talk2bryant(m), greatdonmikell, codemarshal08(m), Profgame(m), cabbasa, NEWTONDEGREAT(m), talkavenue, LordTrezy, PipSurgeon(m), jonaboy, Chinatownm(m), fortran12, ShobayoEmma, niteduff(m), humilyG, horlando30, lexluthur007(m), fujirice, luveth(m), Fweshspice(m), Whytelyon(m), callola, achidisucre, Renaissance2017, oluwaseunamos33, oyinsola(f), Blazinraj01(f), warriking(m), ATTAHDYE(m), chosby(m), Umunede, make9jagr8, echelons(m), IDNNOLUKA(m), nezer83, sleemchoko(m), MrAdetunjiBayo, ericompub, zico530(m), inspired4real, reminize, IFELEKE(m), skukimania(f), horlabowale(m), xolomonstrides(m), luwins(m), jolamat(m), ozoneamani02, freedom96, CRAPHA96(m), Fantisha(m) and 127 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.