PHOTO OF SEASON'S GREETING FROM #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM TO ALL CHRISTIANS

This is the exert Christmas Season's Greeting photo card sent by The #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM of the ISLAMIC MOVEMENT IN NIGERIA(IMN) under the Leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub Zakzaky(The Most Oppressed)to the entire Nigerian Christians faithfuls,also friends in Humanity & the world in general.

Same to u all

(b)Latter wan short put go say na terrorist them be.

Lufiar which terrorist go wish christians seasons greetings.

Elrufia stop spreading hatred.



Back to the matter



Merry Christmas my brothers and sister with love.

Same to you all







May 2017 be bomb free







#Free Nnamdi Kanu

#Free Zakzaky

#Free them all political prisoners







#Preach love

#Preach love

#Preach unity

People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.

Nice one



Let's be our brothers keeper



Jeremiah 32:27 says behold I am the Lord of All flesh



God bless Nigeria



God bless Nigeria

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Already the entire Nigeria Muslims wish their Christians counterparts a merry chrismas

DIKEnaWAR:

People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.

My people perish because of lack of knowledge



My people perish because of lack of knowledge

Thus saith thy lord

Buhari has succeeded in uniting Christians and shias. This is a wonderful feat.

DIKEnaWAR:

lol. And who are the Sunni Muslims? You guys are comedians. I'm a muslim, not a Sunni or Shiite muslim. And that's how many Nigeria Muslims view themselves.

Nutase:

Buhari has succeeded in uniting Christians and shias. This is a wonderful feat.

Hmmmm.... I hope Sunnis do the same before 25th turns 26th 2 Likes

merry christmas

Do not trust Muslims....any Muslim.

fiizznation:

lol. And who are the Sunni Muslims? You guys are comedians. I'm a muslim, not a Sunni or Shiite muslim. And that's how many Nigeria Muslims view themselves.

sarrki:





My people perish because of lack of knowledge



Thus saith thy lord



You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.

Ofcourse the Shiite are always known to be hypocrites ..

fiizznation:

Already the entire Nigeria Muslims wish their Christians counterparts a merry chrismas



Go to the Facebook page of Umar Nasko and watch his fellow Muslims from the core north criticise him for wishing Christians a merry Christmas. They say it is unislamic and a haram.



Go to the Facebook page of Umar Nasko and watch his fellow Muslims from the core north criticise him for wishing Christians a merry Christmas. They say it is unislamic and a haram.

I pity people like you who are honestly worshipping God in the midst of vipers.

MicroBox:

Ofcourse the Shiite are always known to be hypocrites ..





One of them spotted....

kokosin:

Guy you dey remind me of my macmillian of 25 yrs ago. Nice one and merry Xmas.

Good!

DIKEnaWAR:











You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.

I don't deal with people based on religion or ethnic



I deal with people as human first



Based in my conviction on my best verses in the Holy book.



Jerimiah 32:27 and Romans 9:15



I don't deal with people based on religion or ethnic

I deal with people as human first

Based in my conviction on my best verses in the Holy book.

Jerimiah 32:27 and Romans 9:15

Merry Christmas brother

DIKEnaWAR:











What's your definition of core north? For your info, I'm from Kano state

DIKEnaWAR:











What make Northern Muslims the true Muslims, in my opinion majority of them gives Muslims a bad name in this country, they have no no regard for human life, they promote child marriage, any politician from there is swallowed in nepotism, they are hypocrites, they also fornicate so, what actually make them the true Muslims..

Firmjudge:

Latter wan short put go say na terrorist them be.

Lufiar which terrorist go wish christians seasons greetings.

Elrufia stop spreading hatred.



Back to the matter



Merry Christmas my brothers and sister with love.



LOL i like how Nigerians can be fooled, Please can show me where they did same last year or in the last 20yrs?





LOL i like how Nigerians can be fooled, Please can show me where they did same last year or in the last 20yrs?

Boko Haram will soon wish Nigeria Merry Xmas.

LOL this people trying to fool gullible Nigerians, Please have they ever wish Christians Merry Xmas in the past?

kokosin:

merry christmas



Where did you get Simbi and Ali pics from





Where did you get Simbi and Ali pics from

Abeg post more

TruthisGOD:

Guy you dey remind me of my macmillian of 25 yrs ago. Nice one and merry Xmas.



The guy needs to post more pics from that book





The guy needs to post more pics from that book

Kokosin

Birds of same feathers flock together