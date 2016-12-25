₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by RICHIFA14(m): 9:59am
PHOTO OF SEASON'S GREETING FROM #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM TO ALL CHRISTIANS
This is the exert Christmas Season's Greeting photo card sent by The #FREE ZAKZAKY CAMPAIGN TEAM of the ISLAMIC MOVEMENT IN NIGERIA(IMN) under the Leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakub Zakzaky(The Most Oppressed)to the entire Nigerian Christians faithfuls,also friends in Humanity & the world in general.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 10:02am
Same to u all
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Candycrusher(m): 10:11am
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Firmjudge(m): 10:32am
(b)Latter wan short put go say na terrorist them be.
Lufiar which terrorist go wish christians seasons greetings.
Elrufia stop spreading hatred.
Back to the matter
Merry Christmas my brothers and sister with love. (/b)
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by tolugar: 10:36am
Same to you all
May 2017 be bomb free
#Free Nnamdi Kanu
#Free Zakzaky
#Free them all political prisoners
#Preach love
#Preach unity
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:37am
People might not like this prediction, but the Shiite Muslims are going to gradually displace the Sunni gradually, in Nigeria.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:38am
Nice one
Let's be our brothers keeper
Jeremiah 32:27 says behold I am the Lord of All flesh
God bless Nigeria
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 10:38am
Already the entire Nigeria Muslims wish their Christians counterparts a merry chrismas
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:39am
DIKEnaWAR:
My people perish because of lack of knowledge
Thus saith thy lord
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Nutase(f): 10:41am
Buhari has succeeded in uniting Christians and shias. This is a wonderful feat.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 10:43am
DIKEnaWAR:lol. And who are the Sunni Muslims? You guys are comedians. I'm a muslim, not a Sunni or Shiite muslim. And that's how many Nigeria Muslims view themselves.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by kingsamosy(m): 10:51am
Nutase:
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by ademasta(m): 11:03am
Hmmmm.... I hope Sunnis do the same before 25th turns 26th
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by kokosin: 11:05am
merry christmas
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by rafhell(m): 11:21am
Do not trust Muslims....any Muslim.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:52am
fiizznation:
sarrki:
You are not from the core north and they don't consider you a "true " Muslim. They from the core north know the politics involved and marry the religion with politics and expansionism, just like the Arabs.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by MicroBox: 11:55am
Ofcourse the Shiite are always known to be hypocrites ..
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:58am
fiizznation:
Go to the Facebook page of Umar Nasko and watch his fellow Muslims from the core north criticise him for wishing Christians a merry Christmas. They say it is unislamic and a haram.
I pity people like you who are honestly worshipping God in the midst of vipers.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:59am
MicroBox:
One of them spotted....
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by TruthisGOD: 12:09pm
kokosin:Guy you dey remind me of my macmillian of 25 yrs ago. Nice one and merry Xmas.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fxjohn2: 12:19pm
Good!
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by sarrki(m): 12:23pm
DIKEnaWAR:
I don't deal with people based on religion or ethnic
I deal with people as human first
Based in my conviction on my best verses in the Holy book.
Jerimiah 32:27 and Romans 9:15
Merry Christmas brother
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by helinues: 12:27pm
Is commendable
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 12:32pm
DIKEnaWAR:What's your definition of core north? For your info, I'm from Kano state
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Kassidy90(m): 12:35pm
DIKEnaWAR:What make Northern Muslims the true Muslims, in my opinion majority of them gives Muslims a bad name in this country, they have no no regard for human life, they promote child marriage, any politician from there is swallowed in nepotism, they are hypocrites, they also fornicate so, what actually make them the true Muslims..
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by APCmyheart(m): 1:35pm
Firmjudge:
LOL i like how Nigerians can be fooled, Please can show me where they did same last year or in the last 20yrs?
Boko Haram will soon wish Nigeria Merry Xmas.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by APCmyheart(m): 1:39pm
LOL this people trying to fool gullible Nigerians, Please have they ever wish Christians Merry Xmas in the past?
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EternalTruths: 1:48pm
kokosin:
Where did you get Simbi and Ali pics from
Abeg post more
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EternalTruths: 1:50pm
TruthisGOD:
The guy needs to post more pics from that book
Kokosin
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by Fundamentalist: 2:53pm
Birds of same feathers flock together
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 3:39pm
Watch and see how east coast flàtties Will get emotional about this and start insulting buhari and Sunni Muslims.
this terrorist group of people are looking for cheap sympathy from Christians issokay.
show me where Jesus date of birth is recorded or where Christians are instructed to celebrate Jesus on 25th of December each year and I will gladly wish merry whatever... Christmas is a Roman pagan festival. ...well out every 1million people on earth only 20 people are said to be non gullible.
|Re: Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:40pm
