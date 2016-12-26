₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by dre11(m): 8:36pm On Dec 25
The police have arrested some suspected fraudsters while attempting to sell a private property belonging to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in Abeokuta.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/218938-fraudsters-arrested-trying-sell-governors-house.html
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by ufuosman: 8:38pm On Dec 25
Thunder don fire them be that, kirikiri direct
6 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:41pm On Dec 25
If he built it with state funds, then it belongs to the state.
Meanwhile, has Aregbe , the debtor general of the federation paid Osun workers?
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Deseo(f): 8:55pm On Dec 25
Governor's house lohun lohun
Anh aaanh
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by falconey: 9:37pm On Dec 25
haba governor's house? this one is a suicide mission. meanwhile......
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Busted.. ...
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by drymeF(f): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Jail straight... One chance
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by CR77(f): 9:38pm On Dec 25
I am here to check his name
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Deseo:
Oti gun igi ewe koja ewe.. ..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by saxwizard(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
they guy carry liver sha
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Notion(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Hmmm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by FisifunKododada: 9:39pm On Dec 25
Nigerians get mind o! Of all the houses...you decided on the governor's house. Haba my brother reason am now - na die u dey o!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by paschal47(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
because they said if you want to steal, steal big doesn't mean you shouldn't use your head
how dare you!!!
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Bantino: 9:39pm On Dec 25
One day for....
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by rasazee(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
eleweran straight
7 Likes
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Olakunle007(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Black market. God saved whoever was about to buy it.
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Mysticluv(f): 9:40pm On Dec 25
That is what recession and MMM wahala pushed them into
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by KingAfo(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Ahhh o laya sha!!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by kwyllancy: 9:40pm On Dec 25
Some people are so greedy
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
CR77:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Martinola(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
thunder don faya dos wan nyansh
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by idu1(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Governor's house?
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by LibertyRep: 9:42pm On Dec 25
Funny thing is that this rumor has been going on in the town for a while now and I was like it must be a joke taken too far. Haba! People get mind sha, a whole sitting governor 's house.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Codes151(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Realest niggaz!! Una get mind
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by ireneony(f): 9:44pm On Dec 25
ufuosman:take it easy. No be your papa house why u come de vex like this.
1 Like
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by toludeman(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
Oju ole da?
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by friedcorn: 9:45pm On Dec 25
The suspect is a yoruba man....full stop
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by uviesa(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
This is not suppose to be a crime in the ressesion period. Make person die first. Stealing from looters is not a crime.
the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force”?
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
Goldenheart:
My joy knows no bounds to hear this news.
|Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by doctorkush(m): 9:46pm On Dec 25
Haaa.... Sell amosuns house and not baba Yusuf... All hail that 419er
