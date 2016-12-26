₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:54 AM

Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) (17146 Views)

Teenagers Attempting To Sell Unborn Babies In Aba Arrested (pic) / Man Who Sells Soaps As Phones In Lagos Traffic Arrested (pic) / 3 Kidnappers Who Killed An Eleven Old Yr Old Girl In Ogun Had Been Arrested[pic] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by dre11(m): 8:36pm On Dec 25
The police have arrested some suspected fraudsters while attempting to sell a private property belonging to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in Abeokuta.

The building is still under construction in the Government Reservation Area, Ibara in the state capital, Abeokuta.

The palatial home into which Mr. Amosun is said to be planning to move after his tenure, is an object of attraction for residents and passersby in the area.

According to PREMIUM TIMES findings, the fraudsters had been baiting mostly foreigners with fake documents, some of whom they had even taken on inspection of the property.

However, nemesis caught up with the fraudsters when security operatives said to have been on their trail for a while finally arrested them.

The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Ilyasu, confirmed the arrests but told our correspondent to wait for official “update”.


http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/218938-fraudsters-arrested-trying-sell-governors-house.html

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by ufuosman: 8:38pm On Dec 25
Thunder don fire them be that, kirikiri direct

6 Likes

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:41pm On Dec 25
If he built it with state funds, then it belongs to the state.

Meanwhile, has Aregbe , the debtor general of the federation paid Osun workers?

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Deseo(f): 8:55pm On Dec 25
Governor's house lohun lohun

Anh aaanh grin

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by falconey: 9:37pm On Dec 25
haba governor's house? this one is a suicide mission. meanwhile......

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Busted.. ...

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by drymeF(f): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Jail straight... One chance
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by CR77(f): 9:38pm On Dec 25
I am here to check his name

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Deseo:
Governor's house lohun lohun

Anh aaanh grin

Oti gun igi ewe koja ewe.. ..

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by saxwizard(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
they guy carry liver sha

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Notion(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Hmmm

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by FisifunKododada: 9:39pm On Dec 25
cheesy Nigerians get mind o! Of all the houses...you decided on the governor's house. Haba my brother reason am now - na die u dey o! cheesy

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by paschal47(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
because they said if you want to steal, steal big doesn't mean you shouldn't use your head











how dare you!!!
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Bantino: 9:39pm On Dec 25
One day for....
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by rasazee(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
eleweran straight

7 Likes

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Olakunle007(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Black market. God saved whoever was about to buy it.
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Mysticluv(f): 9:40pm On Dec 25
That is what recession and MMM wahala pushed them into sad

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by KingAfo(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Ahhh o laya sha!!

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by kwyllancy: 9:40pm On Dec 25
Some people are so greedy
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Goldenheart(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
CR77:
I am here to check his name

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Martinola(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
thunder don faya dos wan nyansh
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by idu1(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Governor's house?
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by LibertyRep: 9:42pm On Dec 25
Funny thing is that this rumor has been going on in the town for a while now and I was like it must be a joke taken too far. Haba! People get mind sha, a whole sitting governor 's house.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by Codes151(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Realest niggaz!! Una get mind
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by ireneony(f): 9:44pm On Dec 25
ufuosman:
Thunder don fire them be that, kirikiri direct
take it easy. No be your papa house why u come de vex like this.

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by toludeman(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
Oju ole da?
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by friedcorn: 9:45pm On Dec 25
The suspect is a yoruba man....full stop
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by uviesa(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
This is not suppose to be a crime in the ressesion period. Make person die first. Stealing from looters is not a crime.
the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force”?
Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:45pm On Dec 25
Goldenheart:
Busted.. ...

My joy knows no bounds to hear this news.

Re: Fraudsters Trying To Sell Governor Amosun's House Arrested (pic) by doctorkush(m): 9:46pm On Dec 25
Haaa.... Sell amosuns house and not baba Yusuf... All hail that 419er

(0) (1) (Reply)

5 Igbo traders Killed For Failing To Recite Qu'ran / Nigerian Student Commits Suicide In India / How I Escaped Being Kidnapped By "Police" In Lagos Today

Viewing this topic: diego101(m), colgaddafi(m), zill(f), phurlahan(m), donnypool, calberian, babyt66, annyplenty(m), lagosboy86, badaoyeyemi(f), nnemak(m), rapwizzy(m) and 30 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.