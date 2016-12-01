OVERCOMING YOUTHFUL SEXUAL LUSTS, PART 1



Dear Youths and all those who are entangled in the evil web of sexual lusts,

please follow up with this thread, we are presenting a series of in-depth biblical and practical teachings on Youthful Sexual lust to help the youths overcome sexual lusts in their preparation for Christ's return. Please, read with open heart and prayerfully.



Working Scripture : Genesis 3:6

Gen 3:6 And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes , and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat , and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.



INTRODUCTION

One day, I asked the youths if they knew the meaning of ‘lust’. Everybody answered with a ‘yes’. Then I asked whoever that had lusted after anyone to raise up his or her hand. Only a few raised their hands. I, also, raised my hand. The others that did not raise their hands were laughing at us who raised our hands. I asked them why they didn’t raise their hands but they could not answer but kept on laughing. I concluded they either did not know the meaning of lust or were just pretending.



Let’s face it. Almost everyone who is old enough to understand the meaning of ‘lust’ has lusted after one person or the other, at least once. This teaching will help you to understand the meaning of lust both biblical and practically, determine if you are in lust and what to do to overcome it.





WHAT IS LUST?

Lust can simply be defined as desiring , craving , longing to have or doing what is ungodly in preference to that which comes from God. Anybody can lust after anything. There could be lust after food like children of Israel did in the wilderness, lust after music, lust after clothe or lust after anything once it is ungodly. But since we are dealing with youthful sexual lust, I will paraphrase lust to be desiring , craving , longing to have or doing an ungodly sexual act especially by the Youths.





[u[FIVE STAGES OF LUSTS[/u]

I was made to understand that the fall of Adam by Satan through Eve was due to Eve’s undergoing the complete stages of Lust after the forbidden fruit. Let us look at our working scripture.



From the underlined in our working scripture, we can see the processes or stages that Eve went through:



1. She made eye contact with the forbidden fruit and could not take her eyes away from it. {pleasant to the eye).

2. Her heart desired to have a taste of the fruit (a tree to be desired).

3. In between, before she took the fruit, she must have planned how to pluck the fruit.

4. She carried out her heart desire by eating the fruit. She took action (and did eat)

5. Consequently, she became lost to death (God’s judgement).



These five stages that Lot went through led sequentially one to another. Each stage is lust on its own and is sinful. Let us look at these five stages in practical ways at they affect youths.





FIRST STAGE OF LUST (THE CONTACT STAGE)

Lust at this stage is given by the acronym below.

L -LOOKING

U -UNCONTROLABLY at

S -SEXUAL

T -TARGETS



This is the stage where a youth gets in contact with his/her sexual target. The primary agent here is the eyes. The eyes of a youth come in contact with his/her sexual targets and lose control. The target may be a chorister singing worship, the pointed nose of a female/male, the eyelid of a female, the moustache of a male, the uncovered straight legs of a female/male, the muscular frame of a man or any sensuous part of a female/male. Some youths even lusts after unclad mannequins in boutiques. Other lustful sexual targets include pornographic images and videos on magazines, Facebook, Whatzapp, Nairaland, YouTube and so on. Once, I saw a video on the internet of a man that saw a statue of an unclothe female. He was so much lost in lust that he went to hug the statue and began to caress it. Lust can be so burning. Burn it before it burns you.



Once, you are lost in control of looking at any ‘sensuous’ part of an opposite sex, and the image feel pleasant to your sight, then you are engrossed in what the scripture calls ‘the lust of the eyes’.



1 John 2:16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.



The lust of the eyes is a sin and not of God. This was the first thing that happened to Eve in the garden. She started looking uncontrollably at the forbidden fruit and it was pleasant to her eyes. For Eve, Lust at this stage is given by the acronym below.



L -LOOKING

U -UNCONTROLABLY at

S -SINFUL

T -TARGET



In this case, the sinful target that Eve could not take her eyes away from was the forbidden fruit.



The first stage of lust which we refer to as the contact stage if not dealt with quickly will lead a man/woman to the second stage which has to do with the heart. This we shall look at in the second part of this teaching.





PRAYERS

1. Lord, Jesus Christ, set the fire of Holy Ghost in my eyes and burn off all the spirit of lust working inside them.



2. Cast out the lust out of my eyes by the finger of God.



3. Do not allow me to fall to lust like Adam and Eve



4. Destroy every trap of seduction on my way by the fire of God.



5. My eyes will not send me to hell fire in Jesus’ name.





JESUScoming Dear Youths and all those who are entangled in the evil web of sexual lusts,please follow up with this thread, we are presenting a series of in-depth biblical and practical teachings on Youthful Sexual lust to help the youths overcome sexual lusts in their preparation for Christ's return. Please, read with open heart and prayerfully.: Genesis 3:6Gen 3:6 And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that, andto make one wise,thereof,, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.One day, I asked the youths if they knew the meaning of ‘lust’. Everybody answered with a ‘yes’. Then I asked whoever that had lusted after anyone to raise up his or her hand. Only a few raised their hands. I, also, raised my hand. The others that did not raise their hands were laughing at us who raised our hands. I asked them why they didn’t raise their hands but they could not answer but kept on laughing. I concluded they either did not know the meaning of lust or were just pretending.Let’s face it. Almost everyone who is old enough to understand the meaning of ‘lust’ has lusted after one person or the other, at least once. This teaching will help you to understand the meaning of lust both biblical and practically, determine if you are in lust and what to do to overcome it.Lust can simply be defined asorwhat is ungodly in preference to that which comes from God. Anybody can lust after anything. There could be lust after food like children of Israel did in the wilderness, lust after music, lust after clothe or lust after anything once it is ungodly. But since we are dealing with youthful sexual lust, I will paraphrase lust to beoran ungodly sexual act especially by the Youths.[u[FIVE STAGES OF LUSTS[/u]I was made to understand that the fall of Adam by Satan through Eve was due to Eve’s undergoing the complete stages of Lust after the forbidden fruit. Let us look at our working scripture.From the underlined in our working scripture, we can see the processes or stages that Eve went through:She made eye contact with the forbidden fruit and could not take her eyes away from it. {pleasant to the eye).Her heart desired to have a taste of the fruit (a tree to be desired).In between, before she took the fruit, she must have planned how to pluck the fruit.She carried out her heart desire by eating the fruit. She took action (and did eat)Consequently, she became lost to death (God’s judgement).These five stages that Lot went through led sequentially one to another. Each stage is lust on its own and is sinful. Let us look at these five stages in practical ways at they affect youths.Lust at this stage is given by the acronym below.-LOOKING-UNCONTROLABLY at-SEXUAL-TARGETSThis is the stage where a youth gets in contact with his/her sexual target. The primary agent here is the eyes. The eyes of a youth come in contact with his/her sexual targets and lose control. The target may be a chorister singing worship, the pointed nose of a female/male, the eyelid of a female, the moustache of a male, the uncovered straight legs of a female/male, the muscular frame of a man or any sensuous part of a female/male. Some youths even lusts after unclad mannequins in boutiques. Other lustful sexual targets include pornographic images and videos on magazines, Facebook, Whatzapp, Nairaland, YouTube and so on. Once, I saw a video on the internet of a man that saw a statue of an unclothe female. He was so much lost in lust that he went to hug the statue and began to caress it. Lust can be so burning. Burn it before it burns you.Once, you are lost in control of looking at any ‘sensuous’ part of an opposite sex, and the image feel pleasant to your sight, then you are engrossed in what the scripture calls ‘the lust of the eyes’.1 John 2:16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.The lust of the eyes is a sin and not of God. This was the first thing that happened to Eve in the garden. She startedat the forbidden fruit and it wasto her eyes. For Eve, Lust at this stage is given by the acronym below.-LOOKING-UNCONTROLABLY at-SINFUL-TARGETIn this case, the sinful target that Eve could not take her eyes away from was the forbidden fruit.The first stage of lust which we refer to as the contact stage if not dealt with quickly will lead a man/woman to the second stage which has to do with the heart. This we shall look at in the second part of this teaching.1. Lord, Jesus Christ, set the fire of Holy Ghost in my eyes and burn off all the spirit of lust working inside them.2. Cast out the lust out of my eyes by the finger of God.3. Do not allow me to fall to lust like Adam and Eve4. Destroy every trap of seduction on my way by the fire of God.5. My eyes will not send me to hell fire in Jesus’ name. 32 Likes 8 Shares