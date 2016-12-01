₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,876 members, 3,275,863 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) (13936 Views)
Life Of A Typical Nigerian Medical Student From Birth To Graduation In Pictures / Final Year LASU Student Killed In An Accident Caused By Stray Cow. / In 400 Level But No Admission Letter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by badassProdigy(m): 7:15pm
A 400 level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, was killed by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th.
According to his colleagues, after Seun was knocked down by the driver, he was rushed to the school's teaching hospital where he stayed in coma for 6 days until he died yesterday December 25th.
He was said to be an outstanding student and the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship of the school.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/400-level-oau-medical-student-killed-by.html?m=1
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by badassProdigy(m): 7:15pm
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by crestedaguiyi: 7:22pm
May dangote truck kill that hit and run driver. Isee
25 Likes
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by LadyMessi(f): 7:24pm
My his gentle soul rest in peace
2 Likes
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by PapiNigga: 8:42pm
R. I. P
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by oldfoolnigger(m): 8:53pm
badassProdigy:Why the emphasize on that seun . R.I.P to the dead.so painful.
2 Likes
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by Trapnews: 8:54pm
This life sef, person wey never die no know wetin go kill am.... driver from the pit of hell
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by legendte(m): 8:54pm
Sad news
A country where blind men are issued driving licence.
You pay today and take your license after 2 hours.
Nigeria has failed us
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by princelaw5668: 8:54pm
after all the struggled
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by AntiWailer: 8:54pm
oldfoolnigger:
What is funny ?
You are really your moniker.
How people can manage to open teeth or laugh on this type of thread is amazing.
That is some one's Son, Heart, Brother, Friend .....
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by morereb10: 8:54pm
crestedaguiyi:
Amennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
hahahahahahah
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by egbabiekperemo1: 8:54pm
Bb
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by Swissheart(f): 8:55pm
Awwwww....
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by nwosu35: 8:55pm
So painful
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by uyams: 8:55pm
Such a quality life lost, thou no life is inferior
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by zizirecords(m): 8:55pm
Really sad end. RIP.
The loss of medical personnel is a particularly painful loss to any nation.
2 Likes
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by ademega(m): 8:56pm
Bad news ni oh
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by uyams: 8:56pm
Such a quality life lost, thou no life is inferior #RIP
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by crotonite(m): 8:56pm
So sad he went unprepared, better still he is in a better place than we're presently in. rip.
1 Like
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by policy12: 8:56pm
What a sad news R. I. P to d dead.
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by superflystan(m): 8:56pm
So sad...Rip
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by Pearly255(f): 8:56pm
What a great loss.... RIP
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by ireneony(f): 8:56pm
God help us...the way people die in Nigeria is alarming.
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by bamdelarf(m): 8:57pm
rip...just kip hearing bad news...pre wedding shoot na d only beta news nairaland dey give us
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by Gemini21: 8:57pm
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by gusaua(m): 8:57pm
Eyyah
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by oldfoolnigger(m): 8:58pm
AntiWailer:nice observation
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by TopsyKrete: 8:58pm
crestedaguiyi:Amin
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by henrydadon(m): 8:58pm
HIT like if you think 2016 have been the worst year so far
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by BarakOkenny(m): 8:59pm
Say person no go hear bad news for this Naija before him sleep, walai na lie
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by Incline(m): 8:59pm
Killed by an enemy of progress. rip
|Re: 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) by buharimustlive: 9:00pm
Chain!!!
May his soul rest in peace..
Amen!!
What Is State/lga Certificate Of Origin? / Which Universities Have The Fastest And Slowest Academic Calendars? / Branches Of Jamb Office To Get Your Change Of Institution/course Form
Viewing this topic: positivec, veejay59, Joyhuxley(m), leye4u, outstandinglyme(m), sprossy, Detoni(f), abmendozer(m), jsam2k5, edujandon(m), mayorgt(m), idav, jamjos(m), rali123(f), Oxman(m), Adexvalentine(m), Rick9(m), Slimgenius(f), EINSTEINPG, Abifavor, ahnie(f), TimmyJay, Mammangaddafi(m), Smickymino, Fadahunsi(m), hillaboi(m), ActOfWar(m), dadasupremacy(m), Olowolaw, kishiadeolu, felixomor, korlahwarleh, retake89(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2