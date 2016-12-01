Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed By A Hit And Run Driver (pics) (13936 Views)

Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, was killed by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th.



According to his colleagues, after Seun was knocked down by the driver, he was rushed to the school's teaching hospital where he stayed in coma for 6 days until he died yesterday December 25th.



He was said to be an outstanding student and the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship of the school.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.





May dangote truck kill that hit and run driver. Isee 25 Likes

My his gentle soul rest in peace 2 Likes

R. I. P

badassProdigy:

This life sef, person wey never die no know wetin go kill am.... driver from the pit of hell

Sad news



A country where blind men are issued driving licence.

You pay today and take your license after 2 hours.

Nigeria has failed us 3 Likes 1 Share

after all the struggled

oldfoolnigger:

Why the emphasize on that seun . R.I.P to the dead.so painful.

What is funny ?



You are really your moniker.





How people can manage to open teeth or laugh on this type of thread is amazing.



That is some one's Son, Heart, Brother, Friend ..... What is funny ?You are really your moniker.How people can manage to open teeth or laugh on this type of thread is amazing.That is some one's Son, Heart, Brother, Friend ..... 12 Likes 3 Shares

crestedaguiyi:

May dangote truck kill that hit and run driver. Isee





Amennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn



hahahahahahah Amennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnhahahahahahah

Bb

Awwwww....

So painful

Such a quality life lost, thou no life is inferior

Really sad end. RIP.



The loss of medical personnel is a particularly painful loss to any nation. 2 Likes

Bad news ni oh

Such a quality life lost, thou no life is inferior #RIP

So sad he went unprepared, better still he is in a better place than we're presently in. rip. 1 Like

What a sad news R. I. P to d dead.

So sad...Rip

What a great loss.... RIP

God help us...the way people die in Nigeria is alarming.

rip...just kip hearing bad news...pre wedding shoot na d only beta news nairaland dey give us

Eyyah

AntiWailer:



What is funny ?

You are really your moniker. nice observation nice observation

crestedaguiyi:

May dangote truck kill that hit and run driver. Isee Amin Amin





HIT like if you think 2016 have been the worst year so far HIT like if you think 2016 have been the worst year so far

Say person no go hear bad news for this Naija before him sleep, walai na lie

Killed by an enemy of progress. rip