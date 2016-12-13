₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by chimere66: 7:17pm
According to a social media user who shared the photos,the 80-yr old witchcraft pictured below was trapped on an electric pole on her way back from her mission.She was assisted down the pole by people around.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-to-80-yr-old-witch-on.html
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by chimere66: 7:18pm
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by MrIcredible: 7:19pm
Lol
So funny
Hungerbad indeed
Sleepwalking things or bad mental state.. .
Nonsense!
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by LeStylo: 7:20pm
Where was this happen?
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by prince985(m): 7:21pm
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Visible008(m): 7:22pm
Me idontblivit upon say picshures are involved.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by ojun50: 7:23pm
Lolz she even complete her mission, she go still go back since she no die
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by tman14: 7:23pm
Benin tins
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by 21bc: 7:26pm
Hmmm, how can you say trapped, she is clearly coming down on her own that means she had the free will to come down at any time she likes.......
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Mujaheeeden: 7:27pm
Seun the atheist can you tell us how that woman got there?
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Mujaheeeden: 7:28pm
It's only a fool that will say there is no evil of witches and wizards
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Heffalump(m): 7:30pm
poo happens!
Some peeps believe in witches others don't. All I know is that the Devil exists in the kingdom of darkness. Only the power of God is capable of suppressing their evil acts.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by idupaul: 7:38pm
Mujaheeeden:
Hmmm
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by delishpot: 7:39pm
Mujaheeeden:
Maybe same way she got down? No one helped her up just as no one helped her down.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by PaulKillerman(m): 7:44pm
Mujaheeeden:if u believe in that trash; I see no reason why u shouldn't believe superman and vampires exist;
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Mujaheeeden: 7:47pm
PaulKillerman:
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Nutase(f): 7:54pm
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Malawian(m): 7:55pm
For the fact that she still has her clothes on, rules her out as a witch.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Kondomatic(m): 7:57pm
I have never seen a rich witch or wizard
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by adami48(f): 8:07pm
Mujaheeeden:sincerely let him come and explain to us the logic behind her climbing even to the top of the pole, wen even as young and strong skillful as I am I cannot do it
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by seanmatt17: 8:21pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Greatzeus(m): 9:02pm
Is it that hard to believe evil forces exist in this world. What amazes me most is how a person will be born in Nigeria, grow up in Nigeria,and say he doesn't believe in diabolical powers or unseen forces? With all these experiences we witness daily?
Well everyman to his believe.
A guy asked " what if you died and realized there is no God? I said " what if you died and realized there is ?
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by buharimustlive: 9:03pm
Edo people I hail Una...
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by HopeAlive14(m): 9:03pm
Una see wetin recession dey cause.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Jaytecq(m): 9:03pm
poor woman wants to cut down some yam leaves for herbs
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by kennygee(f): 9:03pm
Na person mama, grandmother and great grand mama be this o.
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Femich18(m): 9:04pm
Lol... Nothing wey person no go hear for nairaland
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:04pm
Huh
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Polyestar(m): 9:04pm
But how did that woman get up there?
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:04pm
Witch indeed
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Remix10(m): 9:04pm
LeStylo:
supu.....
|Re: "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:04pm
LeStylo:thised wased happened alonged theed straighted roundedabouted..sacrificed?
