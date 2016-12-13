Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "80-Year-Old 'Witch' Trapped On Electric Pole On Her Way Back" - Online User (28965 Views)

"Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raised Dead Man To Life In Ihiala" - Facebook User / 80-year-old Woman Gets A Car From Iginla (photos) / 'any Christian Indulging In These Listed Sins Is Already On His/her Way To Hell' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: According to a social media user who shared the photos,the 80-yr old witchcraft pictured below was trapped on an electric pole on her way back from her mission.She was assisted down the pole by people around.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-to-80-yr-old-witch-on.html 4 Shares





So funny



Hungerbad indeed



Sleepwalking things or bad mental state.. .









Nonsense! LolSo funnyHungerbad indeedSleepwalking things or bad mental state.. .Nonsense! 25 Likes

Where was this happen?

chimere66:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-happened-to-80-yr-old-witch-on.html more more

Me idontblivit upon say picshures are involved. 24 Likes

Lolz she even complete her mission, she go still go back since she no die 4 Likes

Benin tins 9 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm, how can you say trapped, she is clearly coming down on her own that means she had the free will to come down at any time she likes....... 30 Likes

Seun the atheist can you tell us how that woman got there? 76 Likes 4 Shares

It's only a fool that will say there is no evil of witches and wizards 51 Likes 4 Shares

poo happens!

Some peeps believe in witches others don't. All I know is that the Devil exists in the kingdom of darkness. Only the power of God is capable of suppressing their evil acts. 41 Likes 4 Shares

Mujaheeeden:

Seun the atheist can you tell us how that woman got there?

Hmmm Hmmm 1 Like 1 Share

Mujaheeeden:

Seun the atheist can you tell us how that woman got there?

Maybe same way she got down? No one helped her up just as no one helped her down. Maybe same way she got down? No one helped her up just as no one helped her down. 20 Likes 1 Share

Mujaheeeden:

It's only a fool that will say there is no evil of witches and wizards if u believe in that trash; I see no reason why u shouldn't believe superman and vampires exist; if u believe in that trash; I see no reason why u shouldn't believe superman and vampires exist; 27 Likes

PaulKillerman:

if u believe in that trash; I see no reason why u shouldn't believe superman and vampires exist; 36 Likes 1 Share

For the fact that she still has her clothes on, rules her out as a witch. 10 Likes

I have never seen a rich witch or wizard 10 Likes

Mujaheeeden:

Seun the atheist can you tell us how that woman got there? sincerely let him come and explain to us the logic behind her climbing even to the top of the pole, wen even as young and strong skillful as I am I cannot do it sincerely let him come and explain to us the logic behind her climbing even to the top of the pole, wen even as young and strong skillful as I am I cannot do it 9 Likes

Hmmmmm

Is it that hard to believe evil forces exist in this world. What amazes me most is how a person will be born in Nigeria, grow up in Nigeria,and say he doesn't believe in diabolical powers or unseen forces? With all these experiences we witness daily?

Well everyman to his believe.

A guy asked " what if you died and realized there is no God? I said " what if you died and realized there is ? 35 Likes 9 Shares

Edo people I hail Una... 2 Likes 1 Share

Una see wetin recession dey cause. 5 Likes 1 Share

poor woman wants to cut down some yam leaves for herbs 3 Likes

Na person mama, grandmother and great grand mama be this o. 1 Like

Lol... Nothing wey person no go hear for nairaland 1 Like

Huh

But how did that woman get up there? 1 Like

Witch indeed

LeStylo:

Where was this happen?

supu..... supu..... 13 Likes