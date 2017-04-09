₦airaland Forum

Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Boscojugunu(m): 10:45pm On Apr 08
BREAKING: Stephanie Otobo releases lurid BBM chats between her & @APOSTLESULEMAN when things were going well & during times they had issues.

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Boscojugunu(m): 10:48pm On Apr 08
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 10:50pm On Apr 08
Boring tales of an illiterate LovePeddler....

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by destinychildolu(m): 10:52pm On Apr 08
n.a. wa ohhh

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 10:53pm On Apr 08
stories that touch
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Benz4pimp(m): 10:53pm On Apr 08
BuariCopyPaste:
Boring tales of an illiterate LovePeddler....
I am so sure you wouldn't have typed that trash if she was ur sis...Hypo Hypo hypocrite

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:55pm On Apr 08
Everyday this lady is bringing concrete evidence against Apostle Suleiman. All what people will be saying is the evidence are not enough.


Are u a Mumu. He knows her as an ashawo but keeps sending her money without asking for some fowk. U can u give ashawo money without the kpekus.

Stop being a fool a pastor is not perfect we are humans and we can sin. Just like Nnamdi Kanu and his ashawos.


Peace

IpobExposed has spoken

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by maverickdude(m): 10:55pm On Apr 08
Otobo this,apostle that...onto the bext controversial issue jare,this one don taya me undecided
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by weyab: 10:57pm On Apr 08
Hia even olodo go knw dis one no folo ..

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Obinovictor(m): 10:57pm On Apr 08
I thought she's based in Canada... Do they use Etisalat there?

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by realborn(m): 10:58pm On Apr 08
The male organ, our problem.....

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by RealDealz: 10:59pm On Apr 08
Did I make fp?
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by kettykin: 10:59pm On Apr 08
Nigerians don't know what to do with their Time

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 11:02pm On Apr 08
This is getting serious.......... Right from the beginning i know that this Man is never an innocent.

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Lincoln275(m): 11:03pm On Apr 08
what's all ds nah? can't we hear anoda news for God sake
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by obinnho10: 11:03pm On Apr 08
Economic data indicate over 20 million Nigerians are knowingly or unknowingly depressed, yet we give all focus on bullshit like grow adults mutual attachments and bbnaija. 9ja which way

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 11:04pm On Apr 08
Obinovictor:
I thought she's based in Canada... Do they use Etisalat there?
check again and see apple Johnson on the top of the chart.

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:04pm On Apr 08
jamislaw:
This is getting serious.......... Right from the beginning i know that this Man is never an innocent.

This man and other PDP terrorist do fok anyhow
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:05pm On Apr 08
RealDealz:
Did I make fp?

Immediately u put source u will make fp
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:06pm On Apr 08
Apostate Suleiman how market?

THIS... cheesy cheesycheesy

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 11:08pm On Apr 08
IpobExposed:


This man and other PDP terrorist do fok anyhow
lol....Is normal to play away game some time, but this Otobo is out for destruction.

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:09pm On Apr 08
jamislaw:
lol....Is normal to play away game some time, but this Otobo is out for destruction.

Guy are u on the APC crew let me start following u. grin
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 11:14pm On Apr 08
TonyeBarcanista:
Apostate Suleiman how market?
the market the sell wella............We pray to God this man's wife should not jump into lagoon Sha.
Eleyi gidi gan (Afonja) wannan tana da karfi (Arewa mafia)
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:15pm On Apr 08
Who cares
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Ojiofor: 11:16pm On Apr 08
Saharareporters are full of bullshıııt
Even if her story is true she was not raped,she and her gang (SR) are cheap blackmailers.

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 11:16pm On Apr 08
jamislaw:
This is getting serious.......... Right from the beginning i know that this Man is never an innocent.
See english! grin

Meanwhile, her claims are all Rubbish


Otobo oya collect!

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 11:17pm On Apr 08
IpobExposed:


Guy are u on the APC crew let me start following u. grin
Am on a good governance irrespective of the party.
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by kettykin: 11:18pm On Apr 08
Only zombies would believe this, those who believed a nonagerian would bring Change to a country that is technically insolvable.
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:20pm On Apr 08
IpobExposed:
Sarrki gud evening. My APC brother grin


Everyday this lady is bringing concrete evidence against Apostle Suleiman. All what people will be saying is the evidence are not enough.


Are u a Mumu. He knows her as an ashawo but keeps sending her money without asking for some fowk. U can u give ashawo money without the kpekus.

Stop being a fool a pastor is not perfect we are humans and we can sin. Just like Nnamdi Kanu and his ashawos.


Peace

IpobExposed has spoken
Your village people
Pray very hard
Your village people have your brain

Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:23pm On Apr 08
jamislaw:
Am on a good governance irrespective of the party.

OK I see u
Re: Stephanie Otobo's BBM Sex Chats With Apostle Suleman Released By Her (Photos) by Day11(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
Nogud

