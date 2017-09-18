Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole (4616 Views)

Really thank God for saving us last night, around 2am when I was sewing a dress for my client at home I was hearing some weird noise from outside, and because we live on the outskirts of umuahia it's always quiet and people don't usually go out after 7pm so by around 2am you should expect everyone to be asleep except something really bad happens that might affect everyone ..



That night felt different but I was still able to complete my sewing despite the weird animal noise because we are only used to hearing noise from dogs barking or owls and some night birds that thrive around that area, but not that sort of noise because it sounded like something that is not even from earth, trust me I've heard weird noises but this one is a big exception, I was surprised when I woke up in the morning and I found this dead bat hanging dead on our electric pole...



I still have a very strong feeling that this bat was sent, because where I am from people do bad things to their own relations which our family is not an exception, what are your thoughts on this.. Images below

a bat cannot die jeje, it must be one of your relations? 40 Likes 3 Shares

a bat cannot die jeje, it must be one of your relations? honestly telling you it must be one of my village people cos those people are evil and unpredictable honestly telling you it must be one of my village people cos those people are evil and unpredictable 2 Likes





So if all the cockroaches you've been killing are from village, by now, all your village people go don die na Lol... Village people that are on their own, you are accusing them falsely.So if all the cockroaches you've been killing are from village, by now, all your village people go don die na 13 Likes 1 Share

Lol... Village people that are on their own, you are accusing them falsely.



So if all the cockroaches you've been killing are from village, by now, all your village people go don die na are you not seeing how the bat is dabbing on the pole? are you not seeing how the bat is dabbing on the pole? 1 Like

Village ko Agevilla ni, innocent Bat mistakenly miss d control of its feathers 2 Likes

a bat cannot die jeje, it must be one of your relations?



Abi o Abi o

Africans and superstitious belief. So bat is no longer a naturally animal or what? It was even in the night which is when bats moves around cos it's a nocturnal animal. Abi are u from arochukwu? 2 Likes

Op nawaa 4 u, d pole is outside nt inside ur house. D bat is jst unfortunate, abeg free village pple Op nawaa 4 u, d pole is outside nt inside ur house. D bat is jst unfortunate, abeg free village pple 2 Likes

a bat cannot die jeje, it must be one of your relations? missbeckykisses:

honestly telling you it must be one of my village people cos those people are evil and unpredictable What sort of delusion is this,



That bat was probably electrocuted What sort of delusion is this,That bat was probably electrocuted 9 Likes 2 Shares

Africans and superstitious craps 2 Likes

Where is the positive vibe one expects on a Monday morning? The mods deserves a strong knock on the head for pushing this stupid post to fp. I am disappointed in the quality of content on Nairaland these days, but maybe. Spits...! 4 Likes

So people like this still dey? OP, slap yourself





You travel come Lagos, them go still follow you come.



I just weak. All these village people no dey take break.You travel come Lagos, them go still follow you come.I just weak. 3 Likes 1 Share

So op, if you are walking and accidentally hit your leg on a stone, it means you were sent from the village to attack someone??



#dumbOpinion 2 Likes





Wait, did you interrogate the bat to know its 'state of origin'?



And what caused the plane crash, was it the weather?



How did the bat know your house address? Maybe google maps sha.



So whats the burial arrangements now? That may be someones grandmother in bat form now. You may need a police report





Stupid superstition 3 Likes

Fools everywhere 2 Likes

missbeckykisses:

honestly telling you it must be one of my village people cos those people are evil and unpredictable I pity the man that will take you to his house and make you his wife. Honestly. I pity the man that will take you to his house and make you his wife. Honestly. 6 Likes

op you are over-superstitious, you have to change your mindset 6 Likes

Bull Bat Crap ......... BBC must not hear o.............

It takes a witch to identify clan members ........... 1 Like

and how did u know is a bat from the village?





u be witch yourself