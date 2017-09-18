₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by missbeckykisses(f): 2:11am
Really thank God for saving us last night, around 2am when I was sewing a dress for my client at home I was hearing some weird noise from outside, and because we live on the outskirts of umuahia it's always quiet and people don't usually go out after 7pm so by around 2am you should expect everyone to be asleep except something really bad happens that might affect everyone ..
That night felt different but I was still able to complete my sewing despite the weird animal noise because we are only used to hearing noise from dogs barking or owls and some night birds that thrive around that area, but not that sort of noise because it sounded like something that is not even from earth, trust me I've heard weird noises but this one is a big exception, I was surprised when I woke up in the morning and I found this dead bat hanging dead on our electric pole...
I still have a very strong feeling that this bat was sent, because where I am from people do bad things to their own relations which our family is not an exception, what are your thoughts on this.. Images below
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by missbeckykisses(f): 2:13am
cc; lalasticlala
mynd24
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by GAZZUZZ(m): 2:29am
a bat cannot die jeje, it must be one of your relations?
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by missbeckykisses(f): 2:33am
GAZZUZZ:honestly telling you it must be one of my village people cos those people are evil and unpredictable
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by ladyF(f): 2:41am
Lol... Village people that are on their own, you are accusing them falsely.
So if all the cockroaches you've been killing are from village, by now, all your village people go don die na
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by missbeckykisses(f): 2:51am
ladyF:are you not seeing how the bat is dabbing on the pole?
1 Like
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:48am
Village ko Agevilla ni, innocent Bat mistakenly miss d control of its feathers
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by OliveCynosure(f): 6:28am
GAZZUZZ:
Abi o
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by eDeity: 7:19am
missbeckykisses:What has the village people got to do with a dead bat hanging on the pole
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by meezynetwork(m): 7:37am
Africans and superstitious belief. So bat is no longer a naturally animal or what? It was even in the night which is when bats moves around cos it's a nocturnal animal. Abi are u from arochukwu?
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by TINALETC3(f): 9:24am
Op nawaa 4 u, d pole is outside nt inside ur house. D bat is jst unfortunate, abeg free village pple
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Japhet04(m): 9:24am
GAZZUZZ:
missbeckykisses:What sort of delusion is this,
That bat was probably electrocuted
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Zagajigi: 9:25am
Africans and superstitious craps
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Dmeji4444(m): 9:25am
W
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Bhella5(m): 9:25am
Where is the positive vibe one expects on a Monday morning? The mods deserves a strong knock on the head for pushing this stupid post to fp. I am disappointed in the quality of content on Nairaland these days, but maybe. Spits...!
4 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by modelmike7(m): 9:25am
Here we go again
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by idupaul: 9:25am
Hahahah
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:25am
1
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Marvel1206: 9:25am
So people like this still dey? OP, slap yourself
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by NairalandCS(m): 9:25am
All these village people no dey take break.
You travel come Lagos, them go still follow you come.
I just weak.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by rottenPussy(f): 9:25am
So op, if you are walking and accidentally hit your leg on a stone, it means you were sent from the village to attack someone??
#dumbOpinion
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by OkunrinMeta: 9:25am
Wait, did you interrogate the bat to know its 'state of origin'?
And what caused the plane crash, was it the weather?
How did the bat know your house address? Maybe google maps sha.
So whats the burial arrangements now? That may be someones grandmother in bat form now. You may need a police report
1 Like
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Ogashub(m): 9:26am
Stupid superstition
3 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Antoeni(m): 9:26am
From Benin?
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by careytommy7(m): 9:26am
Fools everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Truckpusher(m): 9:26am
missbeckykisses:I pity the man that will take you to his house and make you his wife. Honestly.
6 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by maklelemakukula(m): 9:26am
op you are over-superstitious, you have to change your mindset
6 Likes
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Lexusgs430: 9:26am
Bull Bat Crap ......... BBC must not hear o.............
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by Lexusgs430: 9:26am
It takes a witch to identify clan members ...........
1 Like
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by madridguy(m): 9:27am
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by morereb10: 9:27am
and how did u know is a bat from the village?
u be witch yourself
|Re: Bat Sent From The Village To Our Home Hangs Dead On Our Electric Pole by officialJP(m): 9:27am
naija with spiritual believe be like 5&6
