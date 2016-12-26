₦airaland Forum

Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by saints2(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said the special security outfit tagged “Operation Harmony” would be launched to restore lasting peace in Southern Kaduna State.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) DIG Habila Joshak, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.Joshak said the police was constrained to react to publications by some print media regarding killings in Southern Kaduna in which purported number of persons were said to have been killed.

He said: “In as much as the Force acknowledged the fact that there were few isolated cases of attacks recently in some settlements,

“However, the figures reflected in the publications do not represent the facts on ground and therefore enjoin the print media to always verify their information in order to avoid decimation of information that are not accurate and likely to mislead members of the public.

“The Force therefore wishes to reassure members of the public especially people of Southern Kaduna that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris in his resolve to restore peace in all parts of the country and particularly southern Kaduna which has witnessed crisis in recent times.’’

He explained the newly deployed special task force comprised officers and men of proven integrity that were trained to respond decisively to any situation likely to threaten peaceful coexistence of the citizens.

“In view of the importance attached to this operation, the leadership of the Police Mobile Force has been relocated to Kafanchan to oversee the operations whose personnel were largely drawn from the Police Mobile Force.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations is directly coordinating this assignment in Kafanchan.’’

The Force therefore wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate security measures have been emplaced to respond at short notice of any attempt by misguided elements or trouble makers to disrupt the peace of the area.

In the same vein, the Force also advised citizens to remain law abiding and go about their lawful businesses as their safety was guaranteed.

However, he warned that the force would not fold its arms and watch any person or group of persons undermine the law of the land and would therefore deal decisively with any such groups in accordance with the law.

He further urged members of the public to therefore report any suspicious movements or activities that are likely to temper with the peaceful atmosphere to the police and other security agencies.

Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/skaduna-police-launch-new-operation.html

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by saints2(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
Let the work begin...


Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 8:34am
The police like the FG are never proactive, only acting when the deed is already done.
Sometimes I wonder how our government will act if we are faced by a serious natural disaster.

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:54am
buhari sef

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Richie0974: 8:54am
All the forces are just busy launching all sorts of operations with little to show for it.
This by the Police, we hope they don't end up killing civilians like they always do.

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by UnknownT: 8:55am
Did the southern Kaduna people kill a Fulani man before? Are they paying for the loan now? Is Kaduna state govt deliberately paying Fulani herdsmen compensation in order for them to enforce this loan recovery abi payment?

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Cekpo34(m): 8:55am
Harmony and force aren't on the same side of a coin na... kiss

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Omeokachie: 8:56am
Military for unarmed IPOB and Rivers assembly rerun elections, but Police action for murderous fulani herdsmen menace...

issokay

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by XXLDICK: 8:56am
Treat the Fulani herders killing farmers as terrorist because that is what they are

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by hmuhammad(m): 8:56am
Deal with them all
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 8:56am
NPF.... More like operation mosquito bite

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Hokstrend: 8:56am
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ahmg001(m): 8:56am
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 8:56am
Let's hope they are not there to assist the invading fulanis.

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Pvin: 8:56am
Different name and same police Ideology

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by megrimor(m): 8:57am
What about "operation saggy boobs"

NONSENSE

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by iconize: 8:57am
I was expecting another dumbass suffix.

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ELPablochapo: 8:57am
State of emergency should be declared in Kaduna State. El-rufi has proved his incompetency.

From shiite to Fulani herdsmen.

THE WORLD WILL LOOK AT THIS FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE FROM JAN.20 17-- D.J. Trump

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by BolaAdeyemo: 8:58am
in the north, it's operation harmony or operation peace must reing but in the south it's horror names like operation python dance, crocodile tears etc
and you will tell me buhari loves the South

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by chibestjerry: 8:58am
If na anoda tribe na arm go cme lanuch bt since na fulani police dat are nt even train vry well are launching
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 8:58am
good
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ogologoamu: 8:59am
Hmmm
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by pmc01(m): 8:59am
Too much story
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 8:59am
New year, new system
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:00am
cry

So Operation Python could be launched in the south east.
While operation harmony could be launched in Kaduna?

OK

We are watching








God self is watching
























cry
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by mynduu44: 9:00am
Hmm

They should ve called it "Operation Harmony Dance"...

Make we know say our military re now dancers..

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:00am
Nonsense

Arrest hell rufai for peace to reign
He has been paying Fulani herdsmen to stop killing

Wat do u think will happen wen his deep pockets runs dry
Your guess is as good as mine

Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 9:01am
This country self.
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Hokstrend: 9:01am
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by victorazy(m): 9:02am
Why police and not army?
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 9:02am
Omeokachie:
Military for unarmed IPOB and Rivers assembly rerun elections, but Police action for murderous fulani herdsmen menace...

issokay
Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 9:02am
Operation Python dance to end in South East.... And now Operation Harmony in Southern Kaduna.... smh
9ja, how va??

