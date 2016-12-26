₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by saints2(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said the special security outfit tagged “Operation Harmony” would be launched to restore lasting peace in Southern Kaduna State.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by saints2(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
Let the work begin...
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 8:34am
The police like the FG are never proactive, only acting when the deed is already done.
Sometimes I wonder how our government will act if we are faced by a serious natural disaster.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:54am
buhari sef
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Richie0974: 8:54am
All the forces are just busy launching all sorts of operations with little to show for it.
This by the Police, we hope they don't end up killing civilians like they always do.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by UnknownT: 8:55am
Did the southern Kaduna people kill a Fulani man before? Are they paying for the loan now? Is Kaduna state govt deliberately paying Fulani herdsmen compensation in order for them to enforce this loan recovery abi payment?
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Cekpo34(m): 8:55am
Harmony and force aren't on the same side of a coin na...
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Omeokachie: 8:56am
Military for unarmed IPOB and Rivers assembly rerun elections, but Police action for murderous fulani herdsmen menace...
issokay
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by XXLDICK: 8:56am
Treat the Fulani herders killing farmers as terrorist because that is what they are
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by hmuhammad(m): 8:56am
Deal with them all
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 8:56am
NPF.... More like operation mosquito bite
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Hokstrend: 8:56am
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ahmg001(m): 8:56am
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 8:56am
Let's hope they are not there to assist the invading fulanis.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Pvin: 8:56am
Different name and same police Ideology
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by megrimor(m): 8:57am
What about "operation saggy boobs"
NONSENSE
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by iconize: 8:57am
I was expecting another dumbass suffix.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ELPablochapo: 8:57am
State of emergency should be declared in Kaduna State. El-rufi has proved his incompetency.
From shiite to Fulani herdsmen.
THE WORLD WILL LOOK AT THIS FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE FROM JAN.20 17-- D.J. Trump
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by BolaAdeyemo: 8:58am
in the north, it's operation harmony or operation peace must reing but in the south it's horror names like operation python dance, crocodile tears etc
and you will tell me buhari loves the South
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by chibestjerry: 8:58am
If na anoda tribe na arm go cme lanuch bt since na fulani police dat are nt even train vry well are launching
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 8:58am
good
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by ogologoamu: 8:59am
Hmmm
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by pmc01(m): 8:59am
Too much story
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 8:59am
New year, new system
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:00am
So Operation Python could be launched in the south east.
While operation harmony could be launched in Kaduna?
OK
We are watching
God self is watching
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by mynduu44: 9:00am
Hmm
They should ve called it "Operation Harmony Dance"...
Make we know say our military re now dancers..
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:00am
Nonsense
Arrest hell rufai for peace to reign
He has been paying Fulani herdsmen to stop killing
Wat do u think will happen wen his deep pockets runs dry
Your guess is as good as mine
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 9:01am
This country self.
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by Hokstrend: 9:01am
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by victorazy(m): 9:02am
Why police and not army?
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 9:02am
Omeokachie:
|Re: Police Launches “Operation Harmony” In Southern Kaduna (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 9:02am
Operation Python dance to end in South East.... And now Operation Harmony in Southern Kaduna.... smh
9ja, how va??
