|Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by MALIK15: 10:03pm On Dec 26
This beautiful picture you see was taken by a Nairalander,All sisters from same father and mother.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by bobogee007(m): 10:19pm On Dec 26
A family own all these
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by 2SWT(f): 10:48pm On Dec 26
Fine girls
..dem no show us yarnsh?
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by kennygee(f): 10:49pm On Dec 26
Bride price collection extravaganza.
Three of the sisters from the upper left to the lower left corner are pregnant.
Next generation done dey show niyen.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by ireneony(f): 10:50pm On Dec 26
Beautiful ladies
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by rezzy: 10:50pm On Dec 26
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by paschal47(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
2SWT:Just confirmed my worst fear, you are a guy
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by jegz25(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
wow...so dope
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Titilayodeji13(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
Okay
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by iykedare(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
Now those bridal group showing their expire shlt department should see this. The success of a marriage is not dependent on the butt size of your bridal group members.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by kolikay(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
Nice
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by kennygee(f): 10:50pm On Dec 26
2SWT:
The ones wey u dey see for NL and IG never do you?
Post your own make we see.
Trannie spotted.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Janitoh2: 10:50pm On Dec 26
2SWT:You are the leader of bad gang
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by sirugos(m): 10:50pm On Dec 26
2SWT:guy get sence for once
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by bastien: 10:50pm On Dec 26
Ok
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by MrIcredible: 10:51pm On Dec 26
Papa born girls
E no easy
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Divay22(f): 10:51pm On Dec 26
Family is everything....
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:51pm On Dec 26
This is nice.
Congratulations to the family & conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by justflow1(m): 10:51pm On Dec 26
o boi long leg good oo, cc lalasticlala na you neighbour? Op na u i dey talk to
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by uzoormah(m): 10:51pm On Dec 26
2SWT:wetin u wan use their nash do?
oh ooooooookkkkk...I understand
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Nedu1982(f): 10:52pm On Dec 26
justflow1:Long leg How?
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by agrovick(m): 10:52pm On Dec 26
Papa & Mama Abigails
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by Kateykate(f): 10:53pm On Dec 26
Wow the mum really tried.. I love the girl child.. Investment + bumper harvest
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by aalangel(f): 10:53pm On Dec 26
8 girls Their father will collect brideprice till Jesus comes.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by BrutalJab: 10:53pm On Dec 26
How many don get belle?
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by karid(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
Which one dey available
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by babasolo(m): 10:58pm On Dec 26
the father is settled for life...mehn see bags of rice...
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by babasolo(m): 10:59pm On Dec 26
agrovick:
Lmao
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by izzy4shizzy(m): 11:05pm On Dec 26
Their papa can Bleep for africa
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by dopedealer(m): 11:06pm On Dec 26
Pls i want to marry from this family . Who can hook me up . I already spotted the last on the right .
Incase she is not available forth on the front roll counting from left to right . I love her .
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by tjfulloption(m): 11:06pm On Dec 26
dear malik(@op)
LETTER OF REQUEST
with due respect sir, I write to appreciate all the good good things you are posting on Nairaland. May God Almighty bless the the luck guy who's about to marry this damsel.
sir, I only want to request one thing from you, can you hook me up with the lady last from the right hand side. she is my missing rib.
God bless you.
sign
tjfulloption.
|Re: Lovely Picture Of Sisters In Bridal Train For Their Sibling's Wedding by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:23pm On Dec 26
F
