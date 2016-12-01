₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by morereb10: 10:36pm On Dec 26
Is on guys, the much awaited OLIC3 is now live and damnnn you are missing if you are not their. YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Badoo has officially dropped the much anticipated album “The Glory”.
The album which has gone sale on Music Plus Store is loaded with 15 track and 1 bonus single which features the likes of ‘Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.
Badoo shared this on his Instagram...
Some celebrities step out for OLIC3. Check them out
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by 2SWT(f): 10:40pm On Dec 26
Like I care
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by YhungPablo(m): 11:22pm On Dec 26
Plz
help me with the pix of those who give a fhck when it gets to FP ..
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by veekid(m): 11:28pm On Dec 26
murder dem all mr Badoo
Toolz just fat full ground; who talk say she is sexy as she be like sack of tomatoes
Aunty Funke; Sheybi I hear say you don get Belle? Na spiritual Belle una get?
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by ladyF(f): 11:29pm On Dec 26
Who dem epp!
It's LadyF again
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Janitoh2: 11:29pm On Dec 26
Olamide the noise maker... He's making money Sha I envy him
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Noblesoul123: 11:29pm On Dec 26
veekid:,
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by ip2121918021: 11:29pm On Dec 26
Who Olamide Epp ?
Dem Street Djs no go let us hear word with their yeye speakers because of this mumu album now
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by yinkakani(m): 11:30pm On Dec 26
Ummm. . .still trying to figure out the correlation between Olamide's album and these women's ti_ties
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by sheddo619(m): 11:30pm On Dec 26
Abeg hip TV dey air am?
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Noblesoul123: 11:30pm On Dec 26
So? Who gives a f.u.ckk?
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by thePretender: 11:30pm On Dec 26
Just booked this space for nothing, dont really have anything to say..keep scrolling
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Jh0wsef(m): 11:30pm On Dec 26
.
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by dahunsy(m): 11:30pm On Dec 26
Coughs***clear throat#....so is mercy on the album?? Flaunting over 20yrs expired boobs on us everytime
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:31pm On Dec 26
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by adonbilivit: 11:31pm On Dec 26
got the album yesterday morning and I must say olamide tried. its not his best album yet but its still dope. 4/5
is that funke akindele or Linda ikeji
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by bodmas119(m): 11:32pm On Dec 26
oya kor anthem wa, omowobe.....eyan maywaeather
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by lifestyle1(m): 11:32pm On Dec 26
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by 0b10010011: 11:32pm On Dec 26
Another Neighborhood Noise has dropped
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Freshboye1: 11:32pm On Dec 26
BADOO sneh emi gan like e mo ki e sneh..... olamide my best rapper mak haters go drink alomo
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by adonbilivit: 11:33pm On Dec 26
got the album yesterday morning and I must say olamide tried. its not his best album yet but its still dope. 4/5
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by lifestyle1(m): 11:33pm On Dec 26
sheddo619:
NO.
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Olakunle007(m): 11:33pm On Dec 26
Abeg, which station dey show am?
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Dsrooftiles: 11:34pm On Dec 26
omo abule sowo
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by Ginaz(f): 11:34pm On Dec 26
Toolz hair sha
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by ProsperUSA: 11:34pm On Dec 26
Who cares
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by adonbilivit: 11:35pm On Dec 26
Noblesoul123:I give a Bleep about olamide and I am here. u lied!
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by limitless777(m): 11:36pm On Dec 26
Olamide is an iconoclastic enigma. kudos homeboi.
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by hernandson(m): 11:38pm On Dec 26
Olamide that have started singing nonsense. The nigga made us believe we wnt miss dagrin,nw he raps poo last album was poo
|Re: OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” by sladimeji(m): 11:39pm On Dec 26
So??
