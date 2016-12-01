



The album which has gone sale on Music Plus Store is loaded with 15 track and 1 bonus single which features the likes of ‘Wande Coal, Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.



Badoo shared this on his Instagram...





Some celebrities step out for OLIC3. Check them out Is on guys, the much awaited OLIC3 is now live and damnnn you are missing if you are not their.