



Their journey did not just start overnight as the actress has always ensured that she shows the much needed love and help the singer needs while at the growing stage of his career.



There is no event organized by the singer that Eniola will not be there as she also creates time out of her busy schedule to go visit him or appear in one to two of his musical videos.



Eniola looked pretty and cool last night as she stepped out for the singer’s OLIC concert in Lagos and you will agree that she indeed packaged herself well to the delight of many.



Give it to her, unlike some celebs, she has been able to carry herself well when it comes to dressing and did I hear you say her stylist have really done well.







https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45181/actress-eniola-badmus-looks-cool-and-well-packaged.html If there is that one of many that truly has real love for singer, Olamide, then you should be pointing at plus-size Nollywood, Eniola Badmus, who can’t hide how much love she has for the singer.Their journey did not just start overnight as the actress has always ensured that she shows the much needed love and help the singer needs while at the growing stage of his career.There is no event organized by the singer that Eniola will not be there as she also creates time out of her busy schedule to go visit him or appear in one to two of his musical videos.Eniola looked pretty and cool last night as she stepped out for the singer’s OLIC concert in Lagos and you will agree that she indeed packaged herself well to the delight of many.Give it to her, unlike some celebs, she has been able to carry herself well when it comes to dressing and did I hear you say her stylist have really done well. 1 Like