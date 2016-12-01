₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by nollywoodgists: 7:12am
If there is that one of many that truly has real love for singer, Olamide, then you should be pointing at plus-size Nollywood, Eniola Badmus, who can’t hide how much love she has for the singer.
Their journey did not just start overnight as the actress has always ensured that she shows the much needed love and help the singer needs while at the growing stage of his career.
There is no event organized by the singer that Eniola will not be there as she also creates time out of her busy schedule to go visit him or appear in one to two of his musical videos.
Eniola looked pretty and cool last night as she stepped out for the singer’s OLIC concert in Lagos and you will agree that she indeed packaged herself well to the delight of many.
Give it to her, unlike some celebs, she has been able to carry herself well when it comes to dressing and did I hear you say her stylist have really done well.
https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45181/actress-eniola-badmus-looks-cool-and-well-packaged.html
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Utchgirl(f): 7:23am
My size !
5 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by pretydiva(f): 7:43am
Na which kind makeup artist draw dat kind eye brow 4 her ni..choii. D person needs 2 b sent on exile
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by KellyKertz: 7:48am
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by sholatem(f): 8:24am
she looks like a bird dat is ready to fly,biko I'm not feeling dis dress on her jare
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by yedidiah(m): 9:08am
slowly, Eniola is becoming a black babydoll.
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by IamChuzzy(m): 9:49am
She's gallant!!!
meanwhile,
See what this man was pictured doing at Awolowo road, ikoyi
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by TTLHORLA: 9:49am
Gbogbo biz girl
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by XXLDICK: 9:49am
For the First time, she looks good.
Why did she stop wearing her nose ring I thought she was forming she doesn't care what people say.
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by femi4(m): 9:49am
Utchgirl:Orobo
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Shortyy(f): 9:50am
Sorry, it's a no no for me
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by komzybrown(f): 9:50am
she is reducing
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by megrimor(m): 9:51am
So we all should start flying abi?
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by eurekacan: 9:51am
jesuuu oooo.............
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Mopolchi: 9:51am
You need some sports.
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Lexusgs430: 9:51am
sholatem:
She is probably ready to fly.......
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by osemoses1234(m): 9:52am
Who she epp nxt plss
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by deeMarc: 9:52am
She's loosing weight...
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Dexema(m): 9:52am
Utchgirl:Hmm...no wonder
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Goldenheart(m): 9:52am
this cold wey dey catch this morning
Buhari bring back our Harmattan...
Now it's here
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by MrIcredible: 9:53am
I just can't deal with fat people
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Dexema(m): 9:53am
Gown is aiit,but what's with the angel wings?
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by 21bc: 9:53am
I love fat chubby and rosey girls like her.......keep shining Mi Amor......
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Goldenheart(m): 9:53am
Utchgirl:pic or I don't belivit
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Walecoker65(m): 9:54am
Na every show this one go dey attend nii
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by zarakay(f): 9:54am
She fyn oo
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by 2shur: 9:54am
old smelling pussiie
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by princedmiayer(m): 9:55am
we are observing from here..
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by daddyyo(m): 9:55am
Her Dad right now>>>
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by paschal47(m): 9:56am
Because she is fat so we should run abi?
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by wizzypiece: 9:56am
Nawaoh package kei!
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert by Joyce28(f): 9:56am
Big girl
Nice makeup
