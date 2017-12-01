₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Ebal: 1:07am
Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE on Social Media
Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus aka Gbogbo Big Girls recently shared a photo of her bae on social media.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Ladycloud(f): 1:19am
Hmmm... I reserve my comment
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by duduade: 2:52am
Awon ogbologbo...
Thick and thick
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by OKorowanta: 3:20am
duduade:
Tika body.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by itspzpics(m): 5:17am
big family
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Threebear(m): 5:25am
She should be showing off her grand children not baes.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by tstx(m): 5:26am
i comment my reserve
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Ghnaija(m): 5:29am
Noted
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Larrey(f): 7:42am
Hmmm, I don't want to believe it
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Elnino4ladies: 7:45am
Some people dey try oh
Omashe oh
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by deb303(f): 7:51am
keep your man off social media...they wee not ear now o
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by okway2: 8:58am
deb303:
She will soon come and explain their breakup to us
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by ImpressionsNG: 8:59am
I pity the man o. He has his work cut out for him. Handling a 'bulky' woman like Eniola Badmus is not a task for lazy men.
You must have full network when navigating the numerous layers of her ample figure. No partial network. No premature surrender. No excuses.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Lexusgs430: 8:59am
Ladycloud:
I comment my reserve....
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by solpat(m): 8:59am
How is bae coping
He doesn't need to go to the gym for workout. Her weight alone is enough.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by yeyerolling: 9:00am
if man never marry u never flaunt him online cos if una no latter marry u gat go dey delete all pics
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by MhizzAJ(f): 9:00am
Go girl...Her man will enjoy her
She's such a beauty just that she's fat
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by collabo4me(m): 9:00am
Hmmm. Dis guy weh wear cap like celebrity 419. De guy de hide hin face,make people no clearly c him face
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by EastGold(m): 9:00am
OKorowanta:
Please remind me the meaning of Tìkabọ̀dí
Finger wetin?
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Colybaly: 9:00am
Power of love, i love them thick
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by lanocfoods: 9:01am
Suweeet if that girl in empire could get laid why not our own?
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by johnstar(m): 9:01am
I juz confuse weda make i laff or not
So na dis man dey sample her toto
Hehehehe
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by deebrain(m): 9:02am
Amen
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by oshe111(m): 9:02am
See as the guy dn man up after using her for weight lighting
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by Chidexsco8448(m): 9:03am
Hmmm! So someone cannot show off her bae in peace again
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by bughead: 9:03am
Always got irritated just by looking at fat women
Why can't ya work on your body?
All what you do is eat shiit fart, eat shiit fart, eat shiit fart
Such an irritating piece of shiit!
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by escobar40: 9:03am
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by muller101(m): 9:03am
Panda family
|Re: Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media by blaze1916(m): 9:03am
I bet u this bae is a married man...na so dem dey always end
