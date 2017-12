Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Shows Off Her BAE On Social Media (13407 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus aka Gbogbo Big Girls recently shared a photo of her bae on social media.



Hmmm... I reserve my comment 3 Likes

Awon ogbologbo...





Thick and thick 1 Like

duduade:

Awon ogbologbo...





Thick and thick

Tika body. Tika body. 14 Likes 1 Share





SEE MORE OF THEIR SECRET LOVEUP PICS HERE big family

She should be showing off her grand children not baes. 5 Likes 2 Shares

i comment my reserve 1 Like

Noted

Hmmm, I don't want to believe it

Some people dey try oh



Omashe oh

keep your man off social media...they wee not ear now o 1 Like

deb303:

keep your man off social media...they wee not ear now o

She will soon come and explain their breakup to us She will soon come and explain their breakup to us 6 Likes 1 Share





You must have full network when navigating the numerous layers of her ample figure. No partial network. No premature surrender. No excuses.



Ladycloud:

Hmmm... I reserve my comment

I comment my reserve.... I comment my reserve....





How is bae coping



He doesn't need to go to the gym for workout. Her weight alone is enough. How is bae copingHe doesn't need to go to the gym for workout. Her weight alone is enough. 1 Like

if man never marry u never flaunt him online cos if una no latter marry u gat go dey delete all pics

Go girl...Her man will enjoy her



She's such a beauty just that she's fat

Hmmm. Dis guy weh wear cap like celebrity 419. De guy de hide hin face,make people no clearly c him face 3 Likes

OKorowanta:





Tika body.



Please remind me the meaning of Tìkabọ̀dí



Finger wetin? Please remind me the meaning of Tìkabọ̀díFinger wetin?

i love them thick Power of love, 2 Likes 1 Share

if that girl in empire could get laid why not our own? Suweeetif that girl in empire could get laid why not our own? 1 Like





I juz confuse weda make i laff or not





So na dis man dey sample her toto



Hehehehe I juz confuse weda make i laff or notSo na dis man dey sample her totoHehehehe

Amen

See as the guy dn man up after using her for weight lighting

Hmmm! So someone cannot show off her bae in peace again 1 Like





Why can't ya work on your body?



All what you do is eat shiit fart, eat shiit fart, eat shiit fart





Such an irritating piece of shiit! Always got irritated just by looking at fat womenWhy can't ya work on your body?All what you do is eat shiit fart, eat shiit fart, eat shiit fartSuch an irritating piece of shiit!

Panda family 1 Like