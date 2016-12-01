₦airaland Forum

Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 11:23am
Nigerian Mothers Are Golden. The young lady had the intention of snaking with a piece or two of the meat her mum stored but see what she saw below:-

it reads "Please don't touch this meat, Yewande" lol

Source: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2016/12/nigerian-mothers-are-golden-see-how.html

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 11:23am
Busted!!!

Meanwhile, there's a sad news

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by yomi007k(m): 11:25am
grin



Yewande don frustrate d poor woman life.

16 Likes

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by osaslord500(m): 11:27am
Haaa, lewande
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by saxwizard(m): 11:32am
the woman is indirectly saying yewande is a thief

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by KyleBrry: 11:34am
Loool ... Your mama stil truss you leave am for house sef! Wetin me de read for there na; Touch when no one is watching.

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by angelTI(f): 12:01pm
I love Nigerian mothers. They could be dramatic, annoying, loving, doting, caring, poke nosing... all at the same time grin grin grin

God bless them immensely

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by bitrade: 2:07pm
we don catch the thief shocked shocked shocked
we don catch the thief shocked shocked shocked
ole!!!

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by mayorkyzo(m): 2:08pm
Omo this mama no get joy grin

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:08pm
And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by iluvdonjazzy: 2:08pm
shame on yewande
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by guywitzerogal(m): 2:08pm
Who brought this to front page pls? Wat nonsense.......
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:08pm
lol that mother for u



if me and my mum begin dey play u will think she my age mate ......if we fight begin fight nko hmmm like lion and tiger..... but and the end our fight our last max 1hour.....I love u mum.... like if u love u mum......
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ibroh22(m): 2:09pm
Lolll,,,when it comes to meat,,my mama don't trust me,,she will guide it as if,its gold


love you mum

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AntiWailer: 2:09pm
I trust my mum.

She will not write anything.

U no fit grin

2 Likes

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by daddyyo(m): 2:10pm
The Daughter should keep am and drink garri

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by favourmic: 2:10pm
What is smart their


Oshi
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by iceberryose(m): 2:10pm
Mqybe Ye Wande na Anini for meat matter
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Skelewu: 2:10pm
Mama Yewande sabi say Yewande na ole. grin
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by sirOrubebe: 2:10pm
Who remembers this game:

"Who stole the meat from the cooking pot?"

Obviously Yewande has been playing too much of that game (for real) inside her mommas house.

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by obembet(m): 2:10pm
K
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Joyintwos: 2:11pm
ConcNiggress56:
And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..
Lynch? For stealing my mother's meat? Are you sure you are staying with humans.

2 Likes

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Pavore9: 2:11pm
ConcNiggress56:
And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..

Which Ojota?

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by curvilicious: 2:12pm
Yewande ole eran

My mom eye alone go tell u say no food for the wicked
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by loomer: 2:12pm
Sobyou be thief? And u dey insult saraki
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Jarizod: 2:12pm
LOBATAN grin

1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by henrydadon(m): 2:12pm
the mama sabi the pickin way she born
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by mcpat(m): 2:12pm
favourmic:
What is smart their


Oshi

Come back for explanation when you understand the simple difference between their and there.
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by OkoYibo: 2:12pm
ConcNiggress56:
And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..

E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine.

2 Likes

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Mopolchi: 2:12pm
Okay, I miss my mum.
Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AjalaJ(m): 2:13pm
Is this the kind of post that should be put to the front page?



1 Like

Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AfroSamurai: 2:14pm
And the idiotic girl thinks what she posted is funny? If at this age and stage, her mum is taking precautions just so she won't steal meat, I wonder what else she does away from prying eyes.

She makes a fool of herself posting this nonsense.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Will You Marry Him? / What Would You Do If You Found Out Your Spouse Has A Child Outside Wedlock / Pregnant For Her Elder Sister's Husband And Can't Abort

