|Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 11:23am
Nigerian Mothers Are Golden. The young lady had the intention of snaking with a piece or two of the meat her mum stored but see what she saw below:-
it reads "Please don't touch this meat, Yewande" lol
Busted!!!
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by yomi007k(m): 11:25am
Yewande don frustrate d poor woman life.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by osaslord500(m): 11:27am
Haaa, lewande
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by saxwizard(m): 11:32am
the woman is indirectly saying yewande is a thief
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by KyleBrry: 11:34am
Loool ... Your mama stil truss you leave am for house sef! Wetin me de read for there na; Touch when no one is watching.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by angelTI(f): 12:01pm
I love Nigerian mothers. They could be dramatic, annoying, loving, doting, caring, poke nosing... all at the same time
God bless them immensely
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by bitrade: 2:07pm
we don catch the thief
ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!! ole!!!
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by mayorkyzo(m): 2:08pm
Omo this mama no get joy
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:08pm
And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by iluvdonjazzy: 2:08pm
shame on yewande
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by guywitzerogal(m): 2:08pm
Who brought this to front page pls? Wat nonsense.......
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:08pm
lol that mother for u
if me and my mum begin dey play u will think she my age mate ......if we fight begin fight nko hmmm like lion and tiger..... but and the end our fight our last max 1hour.....I love u mum.... like if u love u mum......
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by ibroh22(m): 2:09pm
Lolll,,,when it comes to meat,,my mama don't trust me,,she will guide it as if,its gold
love you mum
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AntiWailer: 2:09pm
I trust my mum.
She will not write anything.
U no fit
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by daddyyo(m): 2:10pm
The Daughter should keep am and drink garri
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by favourmic: 2:10pm
What is smart their
Oshi
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by iceberryose(m): 2:10pm
Mqybe Ye Wande na Anini for meat matter
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Skelewu: 2:10pm
Mama Yewande sabi say Yewande na ole.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by sirOrubebe: 2:10pm
Who remembers this game:
"Who stole the meat from the cooking pot?"
Obviously Yewande has been playing too much of that game (for real) inside her mommas house.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by obembet(m): 2:10pm
K
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Joyintwos: 2:11pm
ConcNiggress56:Lynch? For stealing my mother's meat? Are you sure you are staying with humans.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Pavore9: 2:11pm
ConcNiggress56:
Which Ojota?
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by curvilicious: 2:12pm
Yewande ole eran
My mom eye alone go tell u say no food for the wicked
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by loomer: 2:12pm
Sobyou be thief? And u dey insult saraki
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Jarizod: 2:12pm
LOBATAN
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by henrydadon(m): 2:12pm
the mama sabi the pickin way she born
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by mcpat(m): 2:12pm
favourmic:
Come back for explanation when you understand the simple difference between their and there.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by OkoYibo: 2:12pm
ConcNiggress56:
E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by Mopolchi: 2:12pm
Okay, I miss my mum.
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AjalaJ(m): 2:13pm
Is this the kind of post that should be put to the front page?
Neteller here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) by AfroSamurai: 2:14pm
And the idiotic girl thinks what she posted is funny? If at this age and stage, her mum is taking precautions just so she won't steal meat, I wonder what else she does away from prying eyes.
She makes a fool of herself posting this nonsense.
