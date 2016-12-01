Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Smart Mum Spoiled Her Daughter's Plan To Steal Meat (pictured) (6386 Views)

it reads "Please don't touch this meat, Yewande" lol



Source: Nigerian Mothers Are Golden. The young lady had the intention of snaking with a piece or two of the meat her mum stored but see what she saw below:-





Yewande don frustrate d poor woman life. Yewande don frustrate d poor woman life. 16 Likes

Haaa, lewande

the woman is indirectly saying yewande is a thief 14 Likes 1 Share

Loool ... Your mama stil truss you leave am for house sef! Wetin me de read for there na; Touch when no one is watching. 1 Like





God bless them immensely I love Nigerian mothers. They could be dramatic, annoying, loving, doting, caring, poke nosing... all at the same timeGod bless them immensely 21 Likes 1 Share



we don catch the thief Omo this mama no get joy 1 Like

And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..

shame on yewande

Who brought this to front page pls? Wat nonsense.......

lol that mother for u







if me and my mum begin dey play u will think she my age mate ......if we fight begin fight nko hmmm like lion and tiger..... but and the end our fight our last max 1hour.....I love u mum.... like if u love u mum......

Lolll,,,when it comes to meat,,my mama don't trust me,,she will guide it as if,its gold





love you mum 1 Like





She will not write anything.



U no fit I trust my mum.She will not write anything.U no fit 2 Likes

The Daughter should keep am and drink garri

What is smart their





Oshi

Mqybe Ye Wande na Anini for meat matter

Mama Yewande sabi say Yewande na ole.

Who remembers this game:



"Who stole the meat from the cooking pot?"



Obviously Yewande has been playing too much of that game (for real) inside her mommas house.

K

ConcNiggress56:

And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn.. Lynch? For stealing my mother's meat? Are you sure you are staying with humans. Lynch? For stealing my mother's meat? Are you sure you are staying with humans. 2 Likes

ConcNiggress56:

And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..

Which Ojota? Which Ojota? 1 Like

Yewande ole eran



My mom eye alone go tell u say no food for the wicked

Sobyou be thief? And u dey insult saraki

LOBATAN 1 Like

the mama sabi the pickin way she born

favourmic:

What is smart their





Oshi

Come back for explanation when you understand the simple difference between their and there. Come back for explanation when you understand the simple difference between their and there.

ConcNiggress56:

And the thief to be is even laughing.. Do this in ojota and watch the way they will lynch you ehn..

E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. 2 Likes

Okay, I miss my mum.

Is this the kind of post that should be put to the front page?







