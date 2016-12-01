Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi (13458 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/photos-comedian-omobaba-omotoyosi-wedding.html Comedian OmoBaba has tied the knots with his lovely partner Omotoyosi in a lovely wedding ceremony happening right now as you read this: 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulation HML. Hope dats ur first wife nt ur ceremonial wife, because bros u don old oo we all tink say u don marry 1 Like

I thought he has gotten married a long time ago 3 Likes

pple are just getting married anyhow bfr the year finish





some pple are like shey cake shi ku





me am like shey the jollof rice is sweet







HML 4 Likes

Nice

more pictures

Ok

*issorai*

I still dey wonder who fine pass between OBJ and Omobaba 7 Likes

He is now fine

All this not-too-fine peeps be marrying fine spouses. Na so e suppose be sha.



Congrats to Omo Baba 2 Likes

Love this dude like say Na my brother...maybe Na bcus him fine like me sha. Lol.

Am sure you took your time to finally decide, God bless your home and make your story a happily ever after scenario. Congrats dude

But how did UGLY omobaba convince this fine girl to marry him sef? 6 Likes

Anyways, as for the wedding... 4 Likes

wow dat guy needs to file his teeth 1 Like

This beautiful woman marry money 2 Likes



With the way he is dancing, I'm just imagining what omobaba will do to this fine chick this night.....



What's tha business? HmmmmWith the way he is dancing, I'm just imagining what omobaba will do to this fine chick this night.....What's tha business? 2 Likes

This ugly guys can marry fine things.

All dis ugly girls Wey dey marry fine boy. Hml sha. 1 Like

beauty and d beast

This guy ug shaa... Jeeez

I just love the composure of these comedians...Basket,Bovi,Ay,Seyi,Klint,Akpororoand others all married with kids...



We can not say the same for our musician yeyebrities 1 Like

I Thought I was UGly, I Thought No pretty Woman Wud Love me. Till I saw Diamond Plantinumz and OMO Baba TrowBack. Then I thank God 4 Creatin me This way... Money Brings Love, Money Brings Happiness....

who is he, 1 Like 1 Share

Show me your pocket...

God is a miracle working God





See beauty and the beast



I'm currently watching a movie Comedians and fine wives be like bread and akara.I'm currently watching a movie

I wish una better pickin

Was these a lavish wedding

why are most Nigerian comedians looking ugly