Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi
|Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:06pm On Dec 27
Comedian OmoBaba has tied the knots with his lovely partner Omotoyosi in a lovely wedding ceremony happening right now as you read this:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/photos-comedian-omobaba-omotoyosi-wedding.html
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by wablex(m): 5:08pm On Dec 27
Congratulation HML. Hope dats ur first wife nt ur ceremonial wife, because bros u don old oo we all tink say u don marry
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Haniel18(m): 5:08pm On Dec 27
I thought he has gotten married a long time ago
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by saxwizard(m): 5:15pm On Dec 27
pple are just getting married anyhow bfr the year finish
some pple are like shey cake shi ku
me am like shey the jollof rice is sweet
HML
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Smellymouth: 5:15pm On Dec 27
Nice
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:18pm On Dec 27
more pictures
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by INTROVERT(f): 5:20pm On Dec 27
Ok
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by pyyxxaro: 5:43pm On Dec 27
*issorai*
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Jarizod: 6:08pm On Dec 27
I still dey wonder who fine pass between OBJ and Omobaba
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by IamOpemipo(m): 6:37pm On Dec 27
He is now fine
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by angelTI(f): 7:02pm On Dec 27
All this not-too-fine peeps be marrying fine spouses. Na so e suppose be sha.
Congrats to Omo Baba
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Sammypope4all(m): 7:04pm On Dec 27
Love this dude like say Na my brother...maybe Na bcus him fine like me sha. Lol.
Am sure you took your time to finally decide, God bless your home and make your story a happily ever after scenario. Congrats dude
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by LesbianBoy(m): 7:52pm On Dec 27
But how did UGLY omobaba convince this fine girl to marry him sef?
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by LesbianBoy(m): 7:56pm On Dec 27
Anyways, as for the wedding...
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by comradespade(m): 8:18pm On Dec 27
wow dat guy needs to file his teeth
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Nixiepie(f): 8:41pm On Dec 27
This beautiful woman marry money
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by DirtyGold: 10:14pm On Dec 27
Hmmmm
With the way he is dancing, I'm just imagining what omobaba will do to this fine chick this night.....
What's tha business?
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by fingistan(m): 10:14pm On Dec 27
This ugly guys can marry fine things.
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by nepapole(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
All dis ugly girls Wey dey marry fine boy. Hml sha.
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by sod09(m): 10:16pm On Dec 27
beauty and d beast
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:17pm On Dec 27
This guy ug shaa... Jeeez
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by bestspoke: 10:17pm On Dec 27
I just love the composure of these comedians...Basket,Bovi,Ay,Seyi,Klint,Akpororoand others all married with kids...
We can not say the same for our musician yeyebrities
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by FemiLastBorn(m): 10:18pm On Dec 27
I Thought I was UGly, I Thought No pretty Woman Wud Love me. Till I saw Diamond Plantinumz and OMO Baba TrowBack. Then I thank God 4 Creatin me This way... Money Brings Love, Money Brings Happiness....
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by passyhansome(m): 10:18pm On Dec 27
who is he,
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Mujaheeeden: 10:18pm On Dec 27
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by unclezuma: 10:19pm On Dec 27
Show me your pocket...
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Mujaheeeden: 10:19pm On Dec 27
God is a miracle working God
See beauty and the beast
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by 3mmyz(m): 10:20pm On Dec 27
Comedians and fine wives be like bread and akara.
I'm currently watching a movie
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Becoted001: 10:21pm On Dec 27
I wish una better pickin
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Princejebs(m): 10:22pm On Dec 27
Was these a lavish wedding
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by Philistine(m): 10:23pm On Dec 27
why are most Nigerian comedians looking ugly
|Re: Photos From Comedian Omobaba's Wedding To Omotoyosi by yinkslinks(m): 10:23pm On Dec 27
Dem say e no fine but him pass oshomole.
