|RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by metronaija3: 8:33pm On Dec 27
Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command over the weekend arrested Suleiman Seidu, 33, for attempting to kidnap a two year-old boy, Chimdi Udwu, in Owode area of Ogun State.
The Decoy Team of the squad got a hint about a kidnap attempt on a little boy by one of the two persons who the prime suspect had contracted to perpetrate the crime.
Upon gathering further intelligence, a member of the RRS Decoy Team posed as a lady that the kidnapper sought to help give the child a good care.
RRS source disclosed that for more than two weeks while the kidnapping took shape, the investigator, pretending as an accomplice, was exchanging information with prime suspect.
It was revealed that the suspect, assured the accomplice that he has gotten motorcycle to use in kidnapping the boy, stressing that the ransom was N10 million, which the father of the parents of the boy would be able to afford as a landlord and dealer in electrical appliances.
It was learnt that when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, was informed of the jurisdictional challenge of arresting the kidnapped suspect in Ogun State. The CP ordered the Decoy team to proceed assuring them he would contact his colleague in Ogun, adding that there was no jurisdiction in crime.
Source in RRS disclosed that one of the kidnapping suspect was shocked by the insistence of the prime suspect to kidnap the little boy and request for N10 Million ransom.
He continued: “I knew it was going to boomerang if I conceal the information and not inform the police…. Then, I called one of my friends who resides in Lagos and explained the whole idea of kidnap attempt on an innocent boy by someone in my neighbourhood, and the person also solicited me to join him to commit the crime…. It was this my friend that told me to come to Lagos to inform the RRS, which I eventually came the following day to report the case at its headquarters in Lagos,” the informant was quoted as saying.
The source added that the suspect had successfully kidnapped two persons in Kogi State where he collected huge ransoms from their families.
Upon his arrival at the RRS’ Headquarters in Lagos, the suspect who confessed to the crime said that he wanted to kidnap the young boy because his biological mother is seriously ill and looking for money by all means to pay her hospital bill.
In his confessional statement, he revealed, “I have been on the trail of that young boy and her parents for quite a while now. I conceived the idea to kidnap him when I was left with no option than to commit the crime because my mother is very ill at the moment…. I wanted to demand for N10 Million ransom but if his parents cannot afford the whole at least I was expecting N3 Million at the end of the day…. Although, I just relocated to that area and I am not that familiar with the nooks and crannies of that area very well…. Then, I thought of contracting someone who knew the environment very well and would make the job easy for me.”
Interrogating him how he would carry out the kidnapping, the Kogi State born suspect explained, “I had been watching the movements of his parents for about two weeks. I discovered that whenever he was taking the boy to school every day, when the man drives out…. He would alight from the car to lock the gate because they don’t have a gate keeper in their house. Also he takes him to school between 7:00 a.m and 8:00 a.m…. What I devised was to kidnap the boy whenever the driver alights from the car to close the gate, escape on a waiting bike…. Although, I live in a room and parlour apartment, I had planned to keep him with me in my house to be demanding and threatening his parent to bring my expected ransom.”
The father of the child, Udwu, who had no inkling of the looming woe, thanked the Policemen for carrying out the intelligence report successfully which led to the arrest of the kidnap suspect.
Reacting to the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos State, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the Police investigation.
The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-rrs-foils-kidnap-attempt-of-two.html
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:37pm On Dec 27
Aboki self don join our brothers from the Orient in the business of kidnapping...na wa ooo
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by kogistar: 8:37pm On Dec 27
why igbo keee?
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by eezeribe(m): 8:38pm On Dec 27
OK
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by littlewonders: 8:45pm On Dec 27
The guy face be like who Nigeria juju curse
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by KenJak(m): 8:46pm On Dec 27
Kidnappers, armed-robbers and Terrorists don't need to be tried in court at all... They should either be jailed instantly if warrant or killed if otherwise requested.
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by FriendChoice(m): 10:05pm On Dec 27
God help us.
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by thonyrule(m): 10:05pm On Dec 27
i no sabi when aboki come tear eye finish like this o
Omoakinsuyi:
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Femich18(m): 10:06pm On Dec 27
A bill should be passed whereby kidnappers should die by hanging...
These kinda evil creatures shouldn't live among the sane people
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by favourmic: 10:06pm On Dec 27
All I can think about is Jan 14th
MMM
Must be back..
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by vtcomdegov(m): 10:07pm On Dec 27
GUYS WAIT OH EH BE LIKE SAY I KNO DIS GUY
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Benblaq(m): 10:07pm On Dec 27
hnestly i am dumbfounded..aboki nwa maka why na
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by NaijaMutant(f): 10:08pm On Dec 27
Ok
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Becoted001: 10:08pm On Dec 27
Naija go better
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by ringi82(m): 10:09pm On Dec 27
Hmm..
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by abdulbnyusuf(m): 10:11pm On Dec 27
send him to jail,shikenan
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Martinola(m): 10:14pm On Dec 27
see im face...jail the idiot asap
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by serverconnect: 10:14pm On Dec 27
God will vendicate our enemies.
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by ChiChilolo(f): 10:14pm On Dec 27
Na dem again
NcAN reporting live from Mars
Ndi a ndi ojoo
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by prettigurl16(f): 10:35pm On Dec 27
serverconnect:
When you use a new word
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Ajusshi: 10:37pm On Dec 27
serverconnect:
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by FisifunKododada: 10:38pm On Dec 27
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Kendzyma: 10:51pm On Dec 27
Hw
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by oskaaay(m): 11:04pm On Dec 27
Thank God they were caught!
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:05pm On Dec 27
Aboki iyaf join ndi Yoruba
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Toonface(f): 11:14pm On Dec 27
HunbeLivabLe.
Re: RRS Foils Kidnap Attempt Of Two Year-Old Boy by Goldenheart(m): 11:25pm On Dec 27
Toonface:
