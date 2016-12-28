Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I'm Being Accused Of Theft At My Work Place. (1927 Views)

I recently got employed as a barman at a hotel,all has been fine until yesterday when i received a call from my supervisor (my shift had ended so i was home relaxing) asking me if i had seen his jean he'd washed and hanged at the backyard, i told him no he should check well, he then said i should check my bag ( i normally carry my laptop bag to work where i keep my valuables and occasionally i use it bring my laundry from home) just to be sure i checked my bag and didn't see his jean, he ended the call when i told him nothing was in the bag.



Fast forward this morning he called again and said i should "check my room for his jean",i got pissed but i controlled my anger and told him his jean wasn't with me.



When i got to work , he didn't confront me but was making sidetalks saying, i should bring is expensive jeans that he bought it very expensive.

I tried ignoring him, since he didn't say it directly, but i got angry and couldn't take it anymore, so i told him to stop making nasty statements and not to say something he wasn't sure of. He then shrugged and said he didn't call my name oo and continued with the sidetalks.



Later in the day when my boss came, he reported the matter to him, i guess my boss probably told him that's his business or something cos after that he started threatening me that he'll get back at me and I'll see. I just ignored him but now my coworkers are "looking at me one kind" like im guilty.

I've never had issues with him before, instead i thought we were "flowing" cos we related well.



There nlanders i don't want to do something I'll later regret so please tell me what step i should take next. 2 Likes

Keep your friend close and your enemy closer

if ur clean just mind ur work, they will turn around. 2 Likes

Ignore him

AK6464:

Ignore him this is just one side of the story which is insufficient for judgement this is just one side of the story which is insufficient for judgement

Im wondering Why he has the impression that you stole it 1 Like

carmag:





this is just one side of the story which is insufficient for judgement



If he didn't carry the Jeans and the overall boss doesn't doesn't have to problem with him then he should ignore every other factor If he didn't carry the Jeans and the overall boss doesn't doesn't have to problem with him then he should ignore every other factor 1 Like 1 Share

SuperSuave:

Im wondering Why he has the impression that you stole it That's what baffling me That's what baffling me

It's a very painful thing to be accused falsely...op jst meet that guy one on one and talk things out with him...clear yourself and watch your back....and be careful of who you call your friends at work place...and make sure u always put and eye on your laptop bag so that they won't set u up by stealing something and putting it in your bag or better still don't take the bag to work again 19 Likes

Wow. Pele...

Dont worry about it.. It will pass.



What can you do?

You're a Thief Just like Bu hari 2 Likes

Allow him some time and thereafter go to him and tell him that you did not steal his jeans.



There is no need brewing bad blood with your colleagues.



Nobody knows where we will meet tomorrow. 1 Like

ITEKEM:

You're a Thief Just like Bu hari And you're brainless just like him And you're brainless just like him 8 Likes

Wait ooo.... U mean jean ok.. Dis what u will do.. Wen next he say it again...tell him to follow u to see where u kept d jean... Wen u get to a cool quiet place start a fight with him and make sure u beat him up for insulting u... Becos dat is and insult... If u can't beat him get a helping hand... Hire boys... Just make sure u beat him up... He will never play stupid play with u again in his life...



But if u actually took d jean returned it an apologize... Dat is stealing... Have a good day... 1 Like 1 Share

Look into his eye ball and tell him you didn't and won't steal.

Life of a hustler

g

Y is he suspecting u

don't answer him. completely ignore him. don't try to defend yourself. he will be scared. its a mind game

Ignore 1 Like

AK6464:







If he didn't carry the Jeans and the overall boss doesn't doesn't have to problem with him then he should ignore every other factor









Audi alteram partem......... Listen to the other side of every story b4 u judge Audi alteram partem......... Listen to the other side of every story b4 u judge

a clear mind fears no accussation... but do you know anything about that jeans? this recession sef?? jean kwa? I dont blame you or your supervisor... i blame Buhari





You definitely know something about it or you're know to have such behavior



14 years ago, i had no money and was very poor but back then millionaires talk to me with respect, even if i stay in the room by myself and some money gets lost, no one will ask me shiit



You have itchy fingers

He must Hv a reason to suspect you

ITEKEM:

You're a Thief Just like Bu hari

u bad o u bad o

Just let it slide Biko and don't try to explain to anyone you're innocent, the more you try the less they understand... Just do your thing

mhm

Ehya

Op if u are 100% sure that u are innocent and they still insist on their claim, sue them to ogwugwu akpu alusi okija and watched them bow on their kneels before you..... I'm pure African man and I don't take false accusations lightly





Mine was cash when I was working in a business centre in PH. The girl told our madam that she kept money and didn't see it the following day, all of them tot I was the one that took it and the funniest thing was that I came work with fried hair and new phone the following day. (coincidence) Madam said "I stole the money used it to jerycoil my hair) that's was how I lost the job. Have experienced something like this long time ago and it can be painful.Mine was cash when I was working in a business centre in PH. The girl told our madam that she kept money and didn't see it the following day, all of them tot I was the one that took it and the funniest thing was that I came work with fried hair and new phone the following day.(coincidence) Madam said "I stole the money used it to jerycoil my hair)that's was how I lost the job.