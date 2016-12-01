₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday (6562 Views)
Peter Okoye Celebrates Chelsea's Win With Photos With Hazard, Costa, Willian / 2face & Pero Celebrate Ehis' 10th Birthday / 2baba Celebrates His First Daughter's 10th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by MxtaMichealz(m): 8:05am
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/oge-okoye-celebrates-son-as-he-turns.html
The Actress took to her instagram page to wish her son 'happy birthday' as he turns 10-year-old today.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOisnf0Dd-N/?hl=en
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Jarizod: 8:09am
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Sleekbaby(f): 8:51am
Cute boy.
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by lilmax(m): 12:49pm
nice
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by koolcat: 12:50pm
sorry to ask, is she married?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Divay22(f): 12:50pm
Happy Birthday son
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Pvin: 12:51pm
HBD chap. to get 10years pikin no be joke.
Nobody is saying 2017 is my year
because 2016 humbled everybody
6 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by emmypong(m): 12:51pm
K
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Agimor(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:53pm
[b]omo this girl dey sexy :[/b]D pls dont forget to check my signature is going to be fun and intresting
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ANIEXTY(m): 12:53pm
Fine Boy, Fine Mother
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by firstclassmumu(m): 12:54pm
Oge happy birthday
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ekmike(m): 12:54pm
Happy birthday boy..what about her wedding anniversary
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ANIEXTY(m): 12:54pm
Happy birthday to you.
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Explorers(m): 12:55pm
Happy Birthday.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by jericco1(m): 12:56pm
dope boy
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by optional1(f): 12:56pm
we should start frying beans bah.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by VictorRomanov: 12:57pm
UselessAfonjas:
It is not!
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by optional1(f): 12:59pm
firstclassmumu:
firstclassmumu na oge pikin dy don byday no b oge haself.
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by mikoy3: 12:59pm
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Benita27(f): 12:59pm
UselessAfonjas:Degrading any tribe cos you have access to the internet is wrong.
Receive sense!, i'm not a Yoruba girl.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by realGURU(f): 1:00pm
is she married, so he is a bastarddds
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by agbangam: 1:00pm
My guy is uncall for, u are better dan dis ur hate write up
Rukky Sanda Is A Bleaching, Razz, Classless & F-list Actress– Fans Replies Her / Senator Ben Murray Bruce And Beautiful Daughter As Seen This Past Saturday / Finally I Found Teebillz Barber
Viewing this topic: Funnyguy83, Qasaforlife(f), Donjasdeblest(m), ucboy19(m), NaijaNaWaa, Incline(m), Stephanie1235(f), segbolon, Ecosystem4u, Jessidaisy4(f), tuniski, Plenip, Gee12(f), mayowagabriel(m), onyichick(f) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21