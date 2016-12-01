₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday (6562 Views)

Peter Okoye Celebrates Chelsea's Win With Photos With Hazard, Costa, Willian / 2face & Pero Celebrate Ehis' 10th Birthday / 2baba Celebrates His First Daughter's 10th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by MxtaMichealz(m): 8:05am
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/oge-okoye-celebrates-son-as-he-turns.html

The Actress took to her instagram page to wish her son 'happy birthday' as he turns 10-year-old today.

"10 years ago,you came into my world.You changed me completely,You made me a mother.
You are my first baby...You will always be...Luv/My Big Strong Man. You have reached double digits now...And this means you have the chance to show how you have learned to be big.
You are my son,my life,my dreams for your tomorrow....I pray God gives you long life/good health and divine strength to reach your goal IJN.Amen....I have loved you long before I saw you.....I will always Love you Nwa m{Hugs}
Happy Birthday Darlyn"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOisnf0Dd-N/?hl=en

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Jarizod: 8:09am
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Sleekbaby(f): 8:51am
Cute boy.

2 Likes

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by lilmax(m): 12:49pm
nice

2 Likes

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by koolcat: 12:50pm
sorry to ask, is she married?

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Divay22(f): 12:50pm
Happy Birthday son tongue
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Pvin: 12:51pm
HBD chap. to get 10years pikin no be joke.

Nobody is saying 2017 is my year
because 2016 humbled everybody

6 Likes

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by emmypong(m): 12:51pm
K
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Agimor(m): 12:52pm
grin
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:53pm
[b]omo this girl dey sexy :[/b]D cheesy cheesy cheesy pls dont forget to check my signature is going to be fun and intresting

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ANIEXTY(m): 12:53pm
Fine Boy, Fine Mother

1 Like

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by firstclassmumu(m): 12:54pm
Oge happy birthday
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ekmike(m): 12:54pm
Happy birthday boy..what about her wedding anniversary
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by ANIEXTY(m): 12:54pm
Happy birthday to you.

1 Like

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Explorers(m): 12:55pm
Happy Birthday.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by jericco1(m): 12:56pm
dope boy
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by optional1(f): 12:56pm
we should start frying beans bah.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by VictorRomanov: 12:57pm
UselessAfonjas:

But it's the gospel truth na. I have to warn people.


It is not!
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by optional1(f): 12:59pm
firstclassmumu:
Oge happy birthday

firstclassmumu na oge pikin dy don byday no b oge haself.

1 Like

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by mikoy3: 12:59pm

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by Benita27(f): 12:59pm
UselessAfonjas:

But it's the gospel truth na. I have to warn people.
Degrading any tribe cos you have access to the internet is wrong.

Receive sense!, i'm not a Yoruba girl.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by realGURU(f): 1:00pm
is she married, so he is a bastarddds
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Son's 10th Birthday by agbangam: 1:00pm
My guy is uncall for, u are better dan dis ur hate write up

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rukky Sanda Is A Bleaching, Razz, Classless & F-list Actress– Fans Replies Her / Senator Ben Murray Bruce And Beautiful Daughter As Seen This Past Saturday / Finally I Found Teebillz Barber

Viewing this topic: Funnyguy83, Qasaforlife(f), Donjasdeblest(m), ucboy19(m), NaijaNaWaa, Incline(m), Stephanie1235(f), segbolon, Ecosystem4u, Jessidaisy4(f), tuniski, Plenip, Gee12(f), mayowagabriel(m), onyichick(f) and 63 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.