The Actress took to her instagram page to wish her son 'happy birthday' as he turns 10-year-old today.



"10 years ago,you came into my world.You changed me completely,You made me a mother.

You are my first baby...You will always be...Luv/My Big Strong Man. You have reached double digits now...And this means you have the chance to show how you have learned to be big.

You are my son,my life,my dreams for your tomorrow....I pray God gives you long life/good health and divine strength to reach your goal IJN.Amen....I have loved you long before I saw you.....I will always Love you Nwa m{Hugs}

Happy Birthday Darlyn"

