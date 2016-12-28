Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today (6070 Views)

The actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday. She wrote :



"I am thankful to see another birthday, thankfully for the gift of life and the grace to share my life with you all. Thank you lord Jesus for your blessings that are new every morning. Happy birthday to me."



Uche Jombo born on December 28, 1979 was born in Abiriba, Abia State, Nigeria. She is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, and Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology Minna.



Career



Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell and since then has over sixty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood & A Time to Love. Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her latest work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence. Jombo is an ambassador for Globacom.

Happy Birthday Uche. Age detectors, keep off.



Happy birthday Uche,







Lol @ age detectors..keep off

Uche is so adorable

Happy bday



happy birthday

Happy bday my TV crush

37 or 47. Nija celebrities and age reduction be like bread and butter....... anyway, wish u happy bday 2 Likes

Happy Birthday to her anyway. So she's from Abriba in Aba, that's place where they eatmake I no talk sha. Nothing go ever fit carry me go there.Happy Birthday to her anyway. 1 Like

NO BE LIE. THATS HER REAL AGE.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER....WISH HER HEAVEN'S BEST

Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact. 1 Like

With only one son , still better than Linda ikeji . I was thinking money brings happiness untill I got rich .

wishing my crush of life uche jumbo and my humble self a wonderful birthday celebration may the rest of our lives be the best of our lives cos we awesome like that







Chuvin22:

THATS HER REAL AGE. lies, I know a child hood friend of hers. lies, I know a child hood friend of hers. 1 Like

MRSANITY:

Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact. why do you guys always think all celebrities lie about their age? why do you guys always think all celebrities lie about their age?

i aint never seen a liar like her

hbd !!!

MRSANITY:

Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact.



Exactly my age today as I also celebrate my my birthday. Exactly my age today as I also celebrate my my birthday.

Hapi bufday mama Mat.







Hbd to her Why is it that people disbelieve celebrities age,Hbd to her

Wats d story behind her Rodriguez surname? * e no concern me o* _ She has nice qualifications tho, if true!

Happy bday Uche. More fruitful years ahead

Happy birthday Uc,,I wish you the very best!!

these Women no go kill me ooo, So all those times, like 20years ago when she was acting all those Tomboy roles, almost beating all the male celebrities like Ramsey, Emeka e.t.c in movies, she was 17 abi, Kontinue 42 saying she is 37 Kikiki Lolthese Women no go kill me ooo, So all those times, like 20years ago when she was acting all those Tomboy roles, almost beating all the male celebrities like Ramsey, Emeka e.t.c in movies, she was 17 abi, Kontinue 42 saying she is 37 3 Likes

MRSANITY:

lies, I know a child hood friend of hers. and so?? She said she is 37..take it or leave it. and so?? She said she is 37..take it or leave it.

Happy Birthday to her!

zarakay:

Lol @ age detectors..keep off

Uche is so adorable

Happy bday I sight you ;-) I sight you ;-)