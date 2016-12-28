₦airaland Forum

Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 9:20am
Star actress and producer, Uche Jombo-Rodriguez celebrates her birthday today. Some of her colleagues like Ken Erics, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Yul Edochie, others also joined her in the celebration.

The actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday. She wrote :

"I am thankful to see another birthday, thankfully for the gift of life and the grace to share my life with you all. Thank you lord Jesus for your blessings that are new every morning. Happy birthday to me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOixGlphOPM/?hl=en

Uche Jombo born on December 28, 1979 was born in Abiriba, Abia State, Nigeria. She is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, and Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology Minna.

Career

Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell and since then has over sixty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood & A Time to Love. Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her latest work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence. Jombo is an ambassador for Globacom.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uche_Jombo


Happy Birthday Uche. Age detectors, keep off. cool

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by ionsman: 9:25am
My crush that year...
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by hungryboy(m): 9:25am
Happy birthday Uche,



Abeg where the birthday party wan hold,
Make I come chop rice and chicken?
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by zarakay(f): 9:30am
Lol @ age detectors..keep off
Uche is so adorable
Happy bday
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:37am
HBD to u kwa.....
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com.ng
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by LEOSIRSIR(m): 9:46am
happy birthday
oga lalasticlala i greet oo
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by danemenike: 9:47am
Happy
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by karid(m): 9:48am
Happy bday my TV crush
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by pussypounder(m): 9:48am
Grab Jumbo by her pussssay embarassed

2 Likes

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by bimbo2k10: 9:48am
37 or 47. Nija celebrities and age reduction be like bread and butter....... anyway, wish u happy bday

2 Likes

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Handsomecole(m): 9:48am
So she's from Abriba in Aba, that's place where they eat lipsrsealed make I no talk sha. Nothing go ever fit carry me go there.

Happy Birthday to her anyway.

1 Like

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Chuvin22(m): 9:49am
NO BE LIE. THATS HER REAL AGE.
WHERE IS MOSES AND IHEANACHO SEF?
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by YANDE800(m): 9:49am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER....WISH HER HEAVEN'S BEST
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by MRSANITY(m): 9:49am
Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact.

1 Like

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by frankloloko: 9:50am
With only one son , still better than Linda ikeji . I was thinking money brings happiness untill I got rich .
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by kheengjay(m): 9:50am
.yay is officially our birthday hurray



wishing my crush of life uche jumbo and my humble self a wonderful birthday celebration may the rest of our lives be the best of our lives cos we awesome like that



n.b to all n.l pic below

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by MRSANITY(m): 9:50am
Chuvin22:
THATS HER REAL AGE.
lies, I know a child hood friend of hers.

1 Like

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by eitsei(m): 9:51am
MRSANITY:
Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact.
why do you guys always think all celebrities lie about their age?
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by 2shur: 9:54am
bich
with her ass like dat.
the way it go upandan it make my tintoyton ton toi.
i aint never seen a liar like her
hmmmm
my age today na 42
next week na 35
i aint never seen a liar like her.
uchce jombo u2 dey lie
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by YhungPablo(m): 9:57am
I must follow this thread to FP


hbd !!!
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Lasskeey: 9:57am
angry.......37
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by morbeta(m): 10:03am
MRSANITY:
Uche cannot be less than 43, that's a fact.


Exactly my age today as I also celebrate my my birthday.
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Nickymezor(f): 10:05am
Hapi bufday mama Mat.
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Nixiepie(f): 10:05am
Why is it that people disbelieve celebrities age, undecided


Hbd to her
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Abzamir11: 10:06am
Wats d story behind her Rodriguez surname? * e no concern me o* _ She has nice qualifications tho, if true!
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by pretydiva(f): 10:08am
Happy bday Uche. More fruitful years ahead
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Elle277(f): 10:13am
Happy birthday Uc,,I wish you the very best!!
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by shumuel(m): 10:14am
Kikiki Lol grin these Women no go kill me ooo, So all those times, like 20years ago when she was acting all those Tomboy roles, almost beating all the male celebrities like Ramsey, Emeka e.t.c in movies, she was 17 abi, Kontinue 42 saying she is 37

3 Likes

Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Omonoba1: 10:15am
MRSANITY:
lies, I know a child hood friend of hers.
and so?? She said she is 37..take it or leave it.
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Flexherbal(m): 10:18am
Happy Birthday to her!
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Bullet1234: 10:20am
zarakay:
Lol @ age detectors..keep off
Uche is so adorable
Happy bday
I sight you ;-)
Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by pdudy: 10:42am
I am 34, Uche Jumbo is 37.

So those days when I used to watch her movies after I finished SSCE, she was 3 years older than me abi?

Kontinue. grin grin cheesy grin grin



