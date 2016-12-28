₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by chally02(m): 10:18am
On my trip from Kaduna to kano this morning, there was an usual hold up at kawo bridge, I got there only to discover that a train had an accident with a trailer.
According to responses I had from people impatience from the trailer driver caused the accident. After asking him to stop for the train to pass he insisted going forward because he was in a hurry, the train hit the trailer and splited it into two on both sides, the trailer driver took to his heels after the accident, thank God there was no casualty. Let's I forget the train almost derailed aswell.
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by smartanthony5: 10:34am
if it dey happen 4 front, me i go dey 4 back,then 4 back me i go stay 4 front.then front and back u go see me 4 middle.thank God no casuality
3 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Okundaye4(m): 10:36am
The guy above me just talk my mind... I will cross-over to 2017 peacefully IJN.
5 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by itsik(m): 10:37am
Hmmmmm. What was the truck doing there nah
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by sheedy407(m): 10:38am
Not again
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Category1: 10:38am
only for zoogeria u go see trailer go dey share rail with train....(see as the railway dirty like whr dem dey train pig).
The next one na airplane go hit motor for air.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by yomi007k(m): 10:38am
smartanthony5:
R u ok?
3 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by sheedy407(m): 10:38am
ok
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by gusaua(m): 10:38am
Mumu driver
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by vivianbelema(f): 10:38am
Father protect your children o
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by itskings1: 10:39am
Hf
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by boykas(m): 10:39am
All dis no sense driver.. Come do this stupid stuff for Lagos na.. You go chop beaten of your life
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by itskings1: 10:39am
C
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by KayodeAjani: 10:39am
Simple instruction you will not hear.....Some Trailer drivers including Dangote Trucks r death Havens
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by uhalauju(f): 10:39am
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by mansmx20(m): 10:39am
some of these trailer drivers are so stupid. thank God the driver of the trailer did not also split in to two.
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by intercom: 10:40am
I hope nobody was hurt?
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by jericco1(m): 10:40am
what was the trailer doing there in the first place? umm
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by charleseee: 10:40am
smartanthony5:you should pray it should not happen at all
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by KelvinC1(m): 10:40am
yomi007k:he is partially sound..
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Abalado: 10:40am
power pass power,
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Okaakoko(m): 10:40am
I hope the trailer driver has gotten to where he was hurrying to?
3 Likes
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by mansmx20(m): 10:41am
maybe he thought it was a small car.
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Yinkatolu: 10:41am
Hope the train was not damaged?
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by ChukaLupin(m): 10:41am
I can put the train back on the rail. Everybody say, "go Lupin".
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Smooyis(m): 10:41am
How come. Nothing wey person no go hear for this our naija
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by Jayuba(m): 10:41am
Double T jamb each other. Train jam trailer.
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by thrugemaster(m): 10:41am
dangote
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by neonly: 10:42am
Okundaye4:..
Me nd my family too
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by smartanthony5: 10:42am
yomi007k:have u eaten?
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by adextetoo(m): 10:42am
Power pass Power
1 Like
|Re: Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna by obembet(m): 10:43am
Power pass power
2 Likes 1 Share
