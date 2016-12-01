₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by EdoNation(f): 10:43am
Chinese customs seized over three tonnes of pangolin scales, state media said, in the country’s biggest-ever smuggling case involving the animal parts.
Shanghai Customs found around 3.1 tonnes of pangolin scales mixed in with a container of wood products imported from Nigeria, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday. It estimated up to 7,500 of the creatures could have been killed.
The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on Earth due to soaring demand in Asia for their scales for traditional medicine and their flesh, considered a delicacy. Pangolin State media have previously said the scales fetch around 5,000 yuan ($700) per kilogram ($700) on the black market — which would make the seizure worth more than $2 million.
Although the international pangolin trade is illegal in China and they are listed as one of the most-protected wild animals, law enforcement remains weak. Pangolins are also farmed in the country and an online site selling traditional Chinese medicine offers them at 7,000 yuan per kilogram. The scales are nothing more than keratin, the same substance that makes up fingernails.
Yet it has been falsely touted as a cure for multiple ailments, including cancer, among some practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine. Shanghai Customs arrested three suspects who were suspected of smuggling the scales from Africa since 2015, the report said.
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/chinese-customs-seize-three-tonnes-pangolin-scales-imported-nigeria/
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by EdoNation(f): 10:44am
BUT I HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS KIND OF CREATURE IN NAIJA BEFORE OOO
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by somethinggood(m): 10:47am
The only animal I can relate it with is the Idiot... but it has spikes used by ladies to loosen their hair and not scales.
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by dogstyle007(m): 10:47am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by FriendChoice(m): 10:47am
I smell lies.
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by DuruCrusher(m): 10:48am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by rasazee(m): 10:48am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by passyhansome(m): 10:49am
Nigeria Govt won't intervene or run their own investigation, for crying out loud, has anyone seen such creature in Nigeria?, this could be another country disgusing as Nigerians
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by faitheverest(f): 10:49am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Donald3d(m): 10:49am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by alexiej(m): 10:49am
Nna, please, what is pagolin
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:49am
EdoNation:Them dey
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by samirus: 10:49am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by careytommy7(m): 10:49am
is that grasscuttter?
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Horpecy(m): 10:50am
Na where den dey see kin animal for nigeria
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by jusRadical: 10:50am
EdoNation:
Same with me oooooo. The chineese should question NatGeo Wild.
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Whizkeey(m): 10:50am
Me never see dis creature for naija bhet....
1 Like
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Mrmaham: 10:50am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Mrnoniz(m): 10:50am
EdoNation:
... ARE U SURE U FROM EDO.. THAT UR DP IS UPTO SOMETHING. . * coughs*
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by DrDope(m): 10:50am
Pangolin ko,Pangolo ni Wch one be pangolin again
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by BigBelleControl(m): 10:50am
Native to parts of western and central Africa, the long tailed-pangolin has been found as far west and north as Senegal, across the continent to Uganda, and south into Angola. They are found in areas such as the Congo Basin and Guinean forests. A distinct gap in populations has been observed starting in southwest Ghana, with no record of individuals found until west Nigeria.
Long-tailed pangolins are found in moist, tropical riverine and swamp forest environments, but have been observed in altered forests (bush), and agricultural areas of former lowland rain forests. They are almost exclusively arboreal, spending the majority of their time in the canopy region. They prefer to live in the interior part of the forests, avoiding the outermost edges. They are capable swimmers, and are usually found near water.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long-tailed_pangolin
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:50am
careytommy7:
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by iamtewwy(m): 10:51am
From nigeria? And i dnt knw such creature exist
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by kingsamosy(m): 10:51am
Time to hunt Pangolin, see money $700/per kg. where can it be found, any useful info will be appreciated.
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Pistolx(m): 10:51am
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Freeko4(m): 10:51am
I smell lies, dis animal can't be found anywhere in Nigeria!!
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by naptu2: 10:52am
The meat of this thing is more delicious than chicken
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by gurunlocker: 10:52am
Why can't this guy's just stop this quick money bullshit?
Re: Chinese Customs Seize Three Tonnes Of Pangolin Scales Imported From Nigeria by Johsef(m): 10:54am
