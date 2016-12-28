₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by contactmorak: 1:36pm On Dec 28
A man from Likoni in Mombasa County, Kenya suffered serious burns after his wife threw hot cooking oil on him on Sunday, December 25.
According to eDaily, Evelyn Atieno had accused her husband Bruce Omondi of infidelity – and on the fateful day she bought two liters of cooking oil from a shop, boiled it and poured it on his head, chest, and private parts before escaping.
Confirming the incident, Likoni OCPD Willy Simba said police are looking for Atieno, who remains at large.
Simba says Atieno, 30, burned her husband Sunday morning while he was still asleep following a Saturday night disagreement over food and the man’s alleged philandering habits.
According to neighbours, the couple has been wrangling quite much recently.
Omondi said his wife has – for the past three years – been threatening him with unspecified action, adding that he has been a victim of domestic violence since getting married to Atieno.
Omondi was rushed to a local hospital in Likoni before being referred to Coast General Hospital for advanced treatment.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/woman-burns-her-husband-with-hot-oil-on.html
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by contactmorak: 1:36pm On Dec 28
Sad
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Raph01: 1:37pm On Dec 28
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Raph01: 1:37pm On Dec 28
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by TrapQueen77(f): 1:38pm On Dec 28
Goooodness gracious....I feel pity for him..
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by 2SWT(f): 1:40pm On Dec 28
This is wickedness
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Smellymouth: 1:40pm On Dec 28
I dey fear any man when dey boldly say,"I am not scared of women.."
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Oma307: 1:41pm On Dec 28
kenya again, well am not surprised
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 1:42pm On Dec 28
Guys pls fear women,if u dont u r on your own oo.
The woman wicked sha
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Mrjo(m): 1:44pm On Dec 28
Women sha, becuse he no buy chicken
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by dapsonlou(m): 1:45pm On Dec 28
Why are Kenya Women getting dangerous all of a sudden?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by darkmarky: 1:45pm On Dec 28
women!!
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 1:48pm On Dec 28
Kenya oooo
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by ogologoamu: 1:55pm On Dec 28
Hmm
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by ObioratheBully: 1:56pm On Dec 28
Lol.. She don fry the guy..
See as the guy be like plantain wey burn..
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by kingsman66(m): 2:08pm On Dec 28
how can a woman burn my skin like this, and I seat there taking pix. some men are mumu. nah to just open her pussy and pure the remaining oil in there...... what a wicked world
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by comradespade(m): 2:34pm On Dec 28
any time I heard the word "woman" this is what I do
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by 2SWT(f): 2:36pm On Dec 28
kingsman66:Choi
Guy you wicked oh
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Defaramade(m): 2:39pm On Dec 28
Kenya, why always you ?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Defaramade(m): 2:41pm On Dec 28
Kenya, why always you ?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Giba(f): 3:03pm On Dec 28
That woman no try at all....is it bcus he didn't give u moni 4 xmas shopping
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by kingsman66(m): 7:21pm On Dec 28
2SWT:
my dear I hate women maltreating some men like fowl I hate it with passion
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Iceeydee: 7:15pm
Fear women.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Mrmakedata: 7:15pm
Whatss
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Monogamy: 7:16pm
Kenya and weird news
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by dhardline(m): 7:16pm
Chai... O gịnị bụ ìhè nkà?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Greedgod: 7:16pm
Where are the feminists when u need them !
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by slawomir: 7:16pm
Na to dey careful now. I even remember say esohe threaten me that day for one side
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by Philpham: 7:16pm
The man get luck e no cut im di...ck join. A good lesson to cheating men out there. This is the beginning.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by nerilove(m): 7:16pm
That man is in pains ooo
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by solid3(m): 7:17pm
That's why sometimes it is good to be single that married to the wrong person.
This scares me of marriage sometimes.
May evil people never come our way in this coming year and beyond.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Burns Her Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day (graphic Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:18pm
Sorry Kenyan girls, I have taken Kenya off my radar.
