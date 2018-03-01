₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by CastedDude: 9:21am
A woman has been arrested following a reported case of extreme violence against her grandchild. According to reports, the little girl's hands were placed in a gas stove by her grandmother until her hands got badly burnt because the hungry girl ate Indomie noodles against her grandmother's wish. The sad incident happened some days ago in Benin city, Edo state.
A well meaning Nigerian who witnessed the incident reported the case to the Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry has stepped in, arrested the grand mother and have taken the child to UBTH for prompt medical care and attention.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/grand-mother-burns-a-little-girls-hands-because-she-ate-indomie-against-her-wish.html
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by madridguy(m): 9:22am
Subhanalah, reason I always warn parent against corporal punishment. Now her eyes are widely open and she will live her life regretting her overzealous action.
I doubt the little girl's parent will forgive her.
Speedy recovery little angel.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by martyns303(m): 9:24am
what's wrong with Benin people na
http://www.nairaland.com/4425177/lady-burnt-boyfriends-brother-edo
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by scaramenga: 9:24am
choi the woman f*ck up she suppose arrange make them burn the grandma hand too
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by wahles(m): 9:26am
Ok! She looks evil
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Evablizin(f): 9:27am
My Lord!!! Mama why,just because of indomie you damaged the fingers of this little princess,your blood. Heeyeh.
Tears.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by madridguy(m): 9:27am
Wicked people are everywhere.
martyns303:
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by pyyxxaro: 9:31am
Jesu
because of common indomie
So like say naa Pizza or sharwama she for just cut the pikin hand
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Oche211(m): 9:33am
This wickedness does not deserve forgiveness. I only imagine how much the little girl must have pleaded with her nd cried.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Olalan(m): 9:33am
How do you explain this inhumanity from a supposedly grandmother. How was she feeling seeing the little cry in so much pain and anguish while her hands were been burnt. The law should take its full course.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by originals1(m): 9:34am
Damn!! This woman wickedness na 100/100
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by sinaj(f): 9:37am
The woman is a witch abeg
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Homeboiy: 9:42am
Edo state again
the woman should be thrown inside ogba zoo
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by OrestesDante(m): 9:53am
☣ ☠
∆ And she's the grandmother?
Grandmother from hell...
Granny are unusually soft to their grandchildren that you'll be wondering if that is the way they've been at the early stage of their lives. But your Parents will tell you that they were once disciplinarians but old age and the fact that they are seeing their grandchildren make them look soft.
So what's up with this one? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Redblood: 9:53am
The woman needs to face same the little girl face, her hand needs to be burn to arches
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by delzbaba(m): 10:19am
i'm crying right now,this poor girl will loose almost all her fingers,her whole life has been changed just because of 50 naira indomie.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by NwaAmaikpe: 11:10am
This is what happens when you abandon your kids with your evil parents and go to Italy to prostitute for them.
Next time the small girl won't be in a hurry to eat indomie. Even at the sight of an Indomie carton, she'd flee.
Kids of this generation are so stubborn.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by BruncleZuma: 11:11am
Astagfirullah
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by solpat(m): 11:11am
May this evil grandmother never go unpunished.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by pornhub: 11:12am
dayyuum ... this is too gross for a beautiful little child.
Same should be done the her so she could feel the pain too.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Offpoint: 11:12am
Grandmas I know are always caring, can preserved anything for their grandkids. This one is posses. This has nothing to do with poverty.
If she happens to be my mom... she'll never see any of my kids till death.
Modified: This NwaAmaikpe of a guy he's an intelligent individual, but his village people decides to use his brain to fry Akara. I think by now they're tired of him.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by EVILFOREST: 11:12am
....na their way.
Some LADIES will visit this page crying and raining curses on their colleague.
Little did they know, they will do the WORST in the nearest future.
Wickedness is their TRADEMARK.
If not that MEN have been programmed to marry Ladies, some of us for marry Nanny Goats in their place.....
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Daeylar(f): 11:13am
Just for eating indomie?
I can imagine how the poor baby would have been screaming
Just put the grandma's hand back on the same stove, burn it till it gets to the same extent or worse than the girl and then throw her in jail.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by emillionaire: 11:13am
I don't believe this story, fear naija bloggers
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Jckleiin(m): 11:13am
Jezebel in action.....i feel sad for the little girl
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by RichAnez: 11:13am
CastedDude:
Benin witch .....
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by mokt(m): 11:14am
Bastard Woman.
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by Beno3: 11:14am
There is more to this story....
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by deebrain(m): 11:14am
Where are the days it was impossible for a man to do evil to a child in the arms of a woman-not to talk of a mother? Even the grandmother was the overprotective one!
Its almost so common for us to read of women treating children or househelps like witches.
What is happening to the present day woman?
|Re: Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic by zinaunreal(m): 11:14am
Wrong wrong wrong
