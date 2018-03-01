Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Burns Her Grandchild's Hands For Eating Indomie Against Her Wish. Graphic (8437 Views)

A well meaning Nigerian who witnessed the incident reported the case to the Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry has stepped in, arrested the grand mother and have taken the child to UBTH for prompt medical care and attention.



Subhanalah, reason I always warn parent against corporal punishment. Now her eyes are widely open and she will live her life regretting her overzealous action.



I doubt the little girl's parent will forgive her.



Speedy recovery little angel. 15 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4425177/lady-burnt-boyfriends-brother-edo what's wrong with Benin people na 9 Likes 2 Shares

choi the woman f*ck up she suppose arrange make them burn the grandma hand too 1 Like

Ok! She looks evil 1 Like

My Lord!!! Mama why,just because of indomie you damaged the fingers of this little princess,your blood. Heeyeh.



Tears. 21 Likes





martyns303:

what's wrong with Benin people na Wicked people are everywhere.







because of common indomie





So like say naa Pizza or sharwama she for just cut the pikin hand Jesubecause of common indomieSo like say naa Pizza or sharwama she for just cut the pikin hand 9 Likes

This wickedness does not deserve forgiveness. I only imagine how much the little girl must have pleaded with her nd cried. 4 Likes

How do you explain this inhumanity from a supposedly grandmother. How was she feeling seeing the little cry in so much pain and anguish while her hands were been burnt. The law should take its full course. 1 Like

Damn!! This woman wickedness na 100/100 6 Likes

The woman is a witch abeg 8 Likes

Edo state again

the woman should be thrown inside ogba zoo 2 Likes





☣ ☠





∆ And she's the grandmother?



Grandmother from hell...

Granny are unusually soft to their grandchildren that you'll be wondering if that is the way they've been at the early stage of their lives. But your Parents will tell you that they were once disciplinarians but old age and the fact that they are seeing their grandchildren make them look soft.



So what's up with this one? ∆







☣ ☠ 8 Likes

The woman needs to face same the little girl face, her hand needs to be burn to arches

i'm crying right now,this poor girl will loose almost all her fingers,her whole life has been changed just because of 50 naira indomie. 3 Likes







This is what happens when you abandon your kids with your evil parents and go to Italy to prostitute for them.



Next time the small girl won't be in a hurry to eat indomie. Even at the sight of an Indomie carton, she'd flee.



Kids of this generation are so stubborn. This is what happens when you abandon your kids with your evil parents and go to Italy to prostitute for them.Next time the small girl won't be in a hurry to eat indomie. Even at the sight of an Indomie carton, she'd flee.Kids of this generation are so stubborn. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Astagfirullah 1 Like





May this evil grandmother never go unpunished. May this evil grandmother never go unpunished.

dayyuum ... this is too gross for a beautiful little child.



Same should be done the her so she could feel the pain too.

Grandmas I know are always caring, can preserved anything for their grandkids. This one is posses. This has nothing to do with poverty.



If she happens to be my mom... she'll never see any of my kids till death.



Modified: This NwaAmaikpe of a guy he's an intelligent individual, but his village people decides to use his brain to fry Akara. I think by now they're tired of him. 1 Like

....na their way.

Some LADIES will visit this page crying and raining curses on their colleague.

Little did they know, they will do the WORST in the nearest future.



Wickedness is their TRADEMARK.

If not that MEN have been programmed to marry Ladies, some of us for marry Nanny Goats in their place..... 1 Like



I can imagine how the poor baby would have been screaming



Just put the grandma's hand back on the same stove, burn it till it gets to the same extent or worse than the girl and then throw her in jail. Just for eating indomie?I can imagine how the poor baby would have been screamingJust put the grandma's hand back on the same stove, burn it till it gets to the same extent or worse than the girl and then throw her in jail.

Mixtapes.ng for DJ Mixtapes I don't believe this story, fear naija bloggersMixtapes.ng for DJ Mixtapes 1 Like

Jezebel in action.....i feel sad for the little girl

Benin witch ..... Benin witch .....

Bastard Woman.

There is more to this story....

Where are the days it was impossible for a man to do evil to a child in the arms of a woman-not to talk of a mother? Even the grandmother was the overprotective one!



Its almost so common for us to read of women treating children or househelps like witches.



What is happening to the present day woman?