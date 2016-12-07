₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,701 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos (4504 Views)
Michy Shatta, Whose Saggy Boobs Caused A Stir On Red Carpet Claps Back At Trolls / Olajumoke Unveiled As Face Of Stanbic IBTC / Juliet Ibrahim Dazzles As Host Of The #2015GloCAFAwards (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Afro3: 2:49pm On Dec 28
One of Lagos fast rising models and red carpet diva has released some soft photos to relaunch herself into the media space and glamour activities in the Lagos city and beyond. Faith Onyinyechi Cypriel who is at an advanced stage in preparation to hit headlines in January will be dazzling on high profile event red carpets and other showbiz convergence.
The graduate of Mass Communication from Godfrey Okoye University will be co- hosting on the popular Nigeria Fashion TV with a male counterpart while she is the exclusive anchor of Crown & Glamour TV show that is packaged by Amity Global Network and powered by Zzini Media. The programme will be aired on Abuja's first entertainment TV station - People Television, NTA Network and AIT after a confirmed partnership. It will cover fashion shows, red carpet events, pageantry, runawys, celebrity events, conferences, society weddings etc.
The pretty TV personality popularly known as "Ivy Cypriel" has cut an ice in the beauty industry, haven contested for Miss united nations and 2side model look africa (2nd runner). She has also done several runway jobs including Vlisco NTFS, D- Image Fashion House, Nobel Hair Show, Fashion Fusion, Kanekalon Hair Show and a host of others. The beautiful lady with impressive oral proficiency is in line to anchor the Glamour Fashion Award holding It's Maiden Edition next year - 2017.
The Lagos based model turned young TV presenter has passion for singing, makeover and humanitarian work.
http://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45194/lagos-model-ivy-cypriel-unveiled-as-red-carpet-hos.html
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Afro3: 2:51pm On Dec 28
More
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by LifeofAirforce1(m): 2:51pm On Dec 28
Excess make up
I'm out.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by lilmax(m): 2:53pm On Dec 28
okay
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by veekid(m): 3:26pm
she fine for her lane Buh her Bobby too small for my liking
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Jaytecq(m): 3:29pm
wow... she is cute
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Bankalert(m): 3:29pm
ok
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by faitheverest(f): 3:29pm
Better pikin
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Jamesmatic(m): 3:30pm
I'm crushing..
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Billyonaire: 3:30pm
Which one is her real face naw.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Berbierklaus(f): 3:30pm
She is pretty
for those saying she has a small breast,models of this kind are in the industry because of their body type.
Every woman cannot be voluptuous
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by kwyllancy: 3:30pm
Mannequin model
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by frisky2good(m): 3:30pm
See her small small breasts.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by JayIlych(m): 3:31pm
Karishika.
She's even two faced When I see "model" my mind quickly tells me... CUCUMBER
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Kennedymac(m): 3:31pm
k
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by repogirl(f): 3:31pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by DirtyGold: 3:31pm
Who gives a shiiii? Flying to 2017 already
What's tha business?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by sakalisis(m): 3:32pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by mujybee(f): 3:33pm
And dis make frontpage
oga ooo
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by neweraomo: 3:34pm
its all about cucumber
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by 1stladdy(f): 3:34pm
Jaytecq:I tire.. Two different faces
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by SexyNairalander: 3:35pm
booked
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by itskings1: 3:37pm
[follow me on ig : itskings9
I on gv a Bleep
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by neyoranking2015(m): 3:37pm
So cute
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by miredia(m): 3:39pm
2faced
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by ButterFrost212(f): 3:43pm
This is a model? then I consider myself a supermodel.
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by segebase(m): 3:44pm
this babe go sweet die
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by ELShehzad: 3:47pm
kai, IVYYs dey fine oo
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Model Ivy Cypriel Unveiled As Red Carpet Host Of Nigeria Fashion Tv(photos by Hedal(f): 3:53pm
Welcome! To Nairaland
Leke Alder Marries Morenike Popoola In A Private Wedding / Cossy Orjiakor In Sexual Seduction Video-photos / Ghanaian Artiste Raquel Bares Her Laps While Performing (Photos)
Viewing this topic: 9jadude, YoursGEJ(m), Nctrice(m), equily(m), Onyi42(m), LCASHMAN(m), teamsynergy, iyeachile(f), classicaldon(m), deb303(f), back2dmatter, singlefade25(f), DrVictor(m), pustance, roundandbrown, veekid(m), Zmkg, philipeni, castANDbind, Jannie1999, trilobite and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10