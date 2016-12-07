



The graduate of Mass Communication from Godfrey Okoye University will be co- hosting on the popular Nigeria Fashion TV with a male counterpart while she is the exclusive anchor of Crown & Glamour TV show that is packaged by Amity Global Network and powered by Zzini Media. The programme will be aired on Abuja's first entertainment TV station - People Television, NTA Network and AIT after a confirmed partnership. It will cover fashion shows, red carpet events, pageantry, runawys, celebrity events, conferences, society weddings etc.



‎The pretty TV personality popularly known as "Ivy Cypriel" has cut an ice in the beauty industry, haven contested for Miss united nations and 2side model look africa (2nd runner). She has also done several runway jobs including Vlisco NTFS, D- Image Fashion House, Nobel Hair Show, Fashion Fusion, Kanekalon Hair Show and a host of others. The beautiful lady with impressive oral proficiency is in line to anchor the G‎lamour Fashion Award holding It's Maiden Edition next year - 2017.



The Lagos based model turned young TV presenter has passion for singing, makeover and humanitarian work‎.



http://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45194/lagos-model-ivy-cypriel-unveiled-as-red-carpet-hos.html One of Lagos fast rising models and red carpet diva has released some soft photos to relaunch herself into the media space and glamour activities in the Lagos city and beyond. Faith Onyinyechi Cypriel who is at an advanced stage in preparation to hit headlines in January will be dazzling on high profile event red carpets and other showbiz convergence.The graduate of Mass Communication from Godfrey Okoye University will be co- hosting on the popular Nigeria Fashion TV with a male counterpart while she is the exclusive anchor of Crown & Glamour TV show that is packaged by Amity Global Network and powered by Zzini Media. The programme will be aired on Abuja's first entertainment TV station - People Television, NTA Network and AIT after a confirmed partnership. It will cover fashion shows, red carpet events, pageantry, runawys, celebrity events, conferences, society weddings etc.‎The pretty TV personality popularly known as "Ivy Cypriel" has cut an ice in the beauty industry, haven contested for Miss united nations and 2side model look africa (2nd runner). She has also done several runway jobs including Vlisco NTFS, D- Image Fashion House, Nobel Hair Show, Fashion Fusion, Kanekalon Hair Show and a host of others. The beautiful lady with impressive oral proficiency is in line to anchor the G‎lamour Fashion Award holding It's Maiden Edition next year - 2017.The Lagos based model turned young TV presenter has passion for singing, makeover and humanitarian work‎. 1 Like