|Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:36pm On Mar 02
One of Nigeria's Most highly rated artist Praiz Adejo was recently unveiled as Big Church Foundation Ambassador at the NGO official at Ikoyi Lagos. The mini conference ambassadorial endorsement fetched the artist a whopping entitlement of two plots of Land In Abuja worth millions of Naira
Discussing with Praiz on her interactive Comfort Zone chat programme, IVY Cypriel Of Crown & Glamour TV show asked him how he felt bagging two ambassador endorsement already in 2017? The R& B singer said it was a call to serve, to change impressions, promote goodwill and uphold brand image. He further buttressed how excited he was to be unveiled as the latest Ambassador of Big Church Foundation, a reputable Non Government Organisation which has made indelible mark on the sand of time within a very short period. He said he appreciated the team, especially the chairman, Dr Olakunle Churchill.
The Imo state born and fast rising TV diva, IVY had interesting casual media parley with the super star which is expected to trend on platforms before her appearance at the star studded Kick Against Rape Campaign holding on 11th of March in Lagos. The much anticipated Novelty Match Between Beauty Queens and Celebrity Ladies is packaged by Aso Multi-Media, Supported by Quilox, Powered by Big Church Foundation and Endorsed by the Presidency. The programme will be shown on People's TV, GOtv, AIT, NTA, DSTV and Crown & Glamour Online TV show.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Evaberry(f): 10:40pm On Mar 02
ok
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by ffrreeee(f): 11:07pm On Mar 02
Congratulations. This your goaty get as it be o
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by NegeduGrace(f): 5:39am
praise my brother from another mother..making we the igalas proud..
1 Like
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Franchise21(m): 8:49am
OK ooh
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by last35: 8:49am
T
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:51am
Praise na your year be this
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by addikt(m): 8:51am
Hey praiz....at least if you can not give hitz at the moment, changing your look is cool to keep you alive on social media.....
Awaiting a hit track from you soon.
ADDIKT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by dayleke(m): 8:52am
Why im come stick his tongue out like those lil kids?
1 Like
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by dasauce(m): 8:52am
Beard man
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Ahmadgani(m): 8:52am
Oshe o
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by kellykessy: 8:52am
So what
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by dayleke(m): 8:52am
Im dey sag im pants too?
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Damilare5882(m): 8:53am
How does that affects the rate of naira to dollar
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by ominilongest(m): 8:53am
praiz and z coloured beard
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by idbami2(m): 8:53am
See daht girl forehead. Aigoo.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by codeworks(m): 8:54am
am gifty, I dont know them
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by DollarAngel(m): 8:54am
Prefer it to Phyno's own
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Intrepid01(m): 8:55am
Who exactly is the writer of this story trying to sell to readers; Praiz, Big Church Foundation, Olakunle Churchill or the "Supposed" fast rising TV presenter?......you lost all of them in one soup....d tin come be like okro soup with orisirisi.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by yaqq: 8:55am
Obj is given back to the people what he embezzled through this Churchill of a son....... Good one
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by harrygold: 8:55am
these was the same outfit he wore to sign Churchill's endorsement.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by GreenMavro: 8:57am
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by GreenMavro: 8:57am
NegeduGrace:SHEY NA WASO GALA OR GALA WEY B 70 NAIRA NOW?
1 Like
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by businesscitadel(m): 8:58am
Intrepid01:To sell the blogger/writer himself, Alex.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Naughtytboy: 8:58am
Praise wasting space see him face,
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by oloriLFC(f): 8:58am
harrygold:han han! Yu pipu can look sha!
1 Like
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by hucienda: 9:00am
Fine babe. Ivy.
Nice background to the pics.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Intrepid01(m): 9:01am
businesscitadel:
Then he should do a better job next time.. cos he's the least visible amongst all of them.
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by itech2015itech: 9:02am
Nice...
Get sexy @ http://sexydam.com
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by itech2015itech: 9:02am
itech2015itech:
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by henrydadon(m): 9:02am
Why is he looking like shekau younger brother with that bread
|Re: Ivy Cypriel Poses With Praiz As He Bags Another Ambassadorial Endorsement by Olamyyde(m): 9:03am
The word 'pretty' is so overated this days. Let me see her face when she enters a swimming pool
