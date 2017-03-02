



‎Discussing with Praiz on her interactive Comfort Zone chat programme, IVY Cypriel Of Crown & Glamour TV show asked him how he felt bagging two ambassador endorsement already in 2017? The R& B singer said it was a call to serve, to change impressions, promote goodwill and uphold brand image. He further buttressed how excited he was to be unveiled as the latest Ambassador of Big Church Foundation, a reputable Non Government Organisation which has made indelible mark on the sand of time within a very short period. He said he appreciated the team, especially the chairman, Dr Olakunle Churchill.



The Imo state born and fast rising TV diva, IVY had interesting casual media parley with the super star which is expected to trend on platforms before her appearance at the star studded Kick Against Rape Campaign holding on 11th of March in Lagos. The much anticipated Novelty Match Between Beauty Queens and Celebrity Ladies is packaged by Aso ‎Multi-Media, Supported by Quilox, Powered by Big Church Foundation and Endorsed by the Presidency. The programme will be shown on People's TV, GOtv, AIT, NTA, DSTV and Crown & Glamour Online TV show.



