Source: Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu swears-in the newly elected chairmen of 17 LGAs in state and their deputies.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/abia-state-governor-ikpeazu-swears-in.html?m=1

How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women? 1 Like

How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke men and women men? shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are. shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice one,just try and work for d people

congratulations to them

Just Imagine! No Yoruba is amongs the Chairman's knowing fully well its a No mans land

How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?

Give them 1 year. Give them 1 year. 2 Likes

How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women? Shame on you.

Man of inferiority complex.

U expected them to wear suits or JEANS



Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.

U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??

U think they are archaic. Most of these MEN have lived in the Europe and US for long, transacting businesses.



I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.

Shame on you.

Man of inferiority complex.

U expected them to wear suits or JEANS

Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.

U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??

U think they are archaic. Most of these MEN have lived in the Europe and US for long, transacting businesses.

I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.

May be when u get there, u will understand what HUMIDITY is...?

ABIA NDI OMA

shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are.

Shame on you.

Man of inferiority complex.

U expected them to wear suits or JEANS



Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.

U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??



I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.

May be when u get there, u will understand what HUMIDITY is...?

I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that i was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?

May be you're referring to the spiritual circle, which only witches can see.

God's own state

Handover to new criminals,

I was in Abia during the L.g elections and nothing like election happened in ugwunabo or even Abia as a whole.

And yes Afam4eva is right they look like mgbekes.



What was their manifesto during election.



We need Local Government Autonomy in Abia state not this exaggerated house boys and house girls.

Ginjer onwusoibe is a shame to ngwa land....killing his own people because of LG chairmanship seat..shame on u

They should deliver on their mandate

How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?

If you talk again, I will flog you with my moniker.

Abia state is still a cursed dead state, I wonder why they are busy wasting resources to maintain LGA offices.

Handover to new criminals,

I was in Abia during the L.g elections and nothing like election happened in ugwunabo or even Abia as a whole.

And yes Afam 4eva is right they look like mgbekes.



What was their manifesto during election.



We need Local Government Autonomy in Abia state not this exaggerated house boys and house girls.



Mechie onu, ya buru n'imaghi ihie i'ga ekwu, biko were onu gi tinye n'akpa. Abukwa m nwa afo NGWA.

ABIA NDI OMA



Nwanne udo diri gi.

So you too dey book space ni lols

I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that i was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?

"I beats me... "



Nwanne ijekwara akwukwo? Lol