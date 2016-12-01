₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by broseme: 3:29pm
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu swears-in the newly elected chairmen of 17 LGAs in state and their deputies.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/abia-state-governor-ikpeazu-swears-in.html?m=1
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by broseme: 3:29pm
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Afam4eva(m): 3:38pm
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?
1 Like
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by adonbilivit: 4:01pm
Afam4eva:shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Mynd44: 4:02pm
.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:03pm
Nice one,just try and work for d people
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by avasjude1436(m): 4:03pm
congratulations to them
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by 0b10010011: 4:06pm
Just Imagine! No Yoruba is amongs the Chairman's knowing fully well its a No mans land
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by victorazy(m): 4:06pm
Afam4eva:
Give them 1 year.
2 Likes
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by EVILFOREST: 4:06pm
Afam4eva:Shame on you.
Man of inferiority complex.
U expected them to wear suits or JEANS
Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.
U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??
U think they are archaic. Most of these MEN have lived in the Europe and US for long, transacting businesses.
I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.
May be when u get there, u will understand what HUMIDITY is...?
3 Likes
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by raziboi(m): 4:09pm
ABIA NDI OMA
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Afam4eva(m): 4:10pm
adonbilivit:
EVILFOREST:
I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that i was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?
2 Likes
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by boyt1: 4:18pm
Afam4eva:May be you're referring to the spiritual circle, which only witches can see.
1 Like
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:28pm
God's own state
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:29pm
Handover to new criminals,
I was in Abia during the L.g elections and nothing like election happened in ugwunabo or even Abia as a whole.
And yes Afam4eva is right they look like mgbekes.
What was their manifesto during election.
We need Local Government Autonomy in Abia state not this exaggerated house boys and house girls.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ItzHoludex(m): 4:31pm
k
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Ten12: 4:33pm
Ginjer onwusoibe is a shame to ngwa land....killing his own people because of LG chairmanship seat..shame on u
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:35pm
They should deliver on their mandate
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:36pm
Afam4eva:
If you talk again, I will flog you with my moniker.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by noucompact(m): 4:36pm
ME,I NO FOLLOW OOH
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Schematics: 4:37pm
Abia state is still a cursed dead state, I wonder why they are busy wasting resources to maintain LGA offices.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:40pm
Proudlyngwa:
Mechie onu, ya buru n'imaghi ihie i'ga ekwu, biko were onu gi tinye n'akpa. Abukwa m nwa afo NGWA.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:43pm
raziboi:Nwanne udo diri gi.
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by leofab(f): 4:44pm
Sht
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:44pm
Mynd44:So you too dey book space ni lols
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:47pm
Afam4eva:
"I beats me... "
Nwanne ijekwara akwukwo? Lol
|Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:52pm
ogologoamu:
e^buru Nwa AFO , and then.
Omere ka nde ohi e`nye fere ochichi , hafu e`bu nde ohi
Hafu uka, e`he na di nma adi Nma.
(0) (Reply)
