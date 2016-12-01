₦airaland Forum

Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by broseme: 3:29pm
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu swears-in the newly elected chairmen of 17 LGAs in state and their deputies.See photos below


Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by broseme: 3:29pm
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Afam4eva(m): 3:38pm
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by adonbilivit: 4:01pm
Afam4eva:
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke men and women men?
shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are.

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Mynd44: 4:02pm
.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:03pm
Nice one,just try and work for d people
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by avasjude1436(m): 4:03pm
congratulations to them
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by 0b10010011: 4:06pm
Just Imagine! No Yoruba is amongs the Chairman's knowing fully well its a No mans land
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by victorazy(m): 4:06pm
Afam4eva:
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?

Give them 1 year.

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by EVILFOREST: 4:06pm
Afam4eva:
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?
Shame on you.
Man of inferiority complex.
U expected them to wear suits or JEANS

Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.
U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??
U think they are archaic. Most of these MEN have lived in the Europe and US for long, transacting businesses.

I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.
May be when u get there, u will understand what HUMIDITY is...?

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by raziboi(m): 4:09pm
ABIA NDI OMA
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Afam4eva(m): 4:10pm
adonbilivit:
shame on you for disrespecting people for trying to dress as the Igbos they are and promote their culture. be proud of who you are.

EVILFOREST:

Shame on you.
Man of inferiority complex.
U expected them to wear suits or JEANS

Don't you know suits go with weather ..?.
U think WHITES wear Mufflers and suits for decoration..??

I pray u leave this country for once, come back and narrate your Ignorance.
May be when u get there, u will understand what HUMIDITY is...?

I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that i was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by boyt1: 4:18pm
Afam4eva:




I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that io was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?
May be you're referring to the spiritual circle, which only witches can see.

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:28pm
God's own state
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:29pm
Handover to new criminals,
I was in Abia during the L.g elections and nothing like election happened in ugwunabo or even Abia as a whole.
And yes Afam4eva is right they look like mgbekes.

What was their manifesto during election.

We need Local Government Autonomy in Abia state not this exaggerated house boys and house girls.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ItzHoludex(m): 4:31pm
k

Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Ten12: 4:33pm
Ginjer onwusoibe is a shame to ngwa land....killing his own people because of LG chairmanship seat..shame on u
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:35pm
They should deliver on their mandate
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:36pm
Afam4eva:
How will Abia state move forward with all these mgbeke looking men and women?

If you talk again, I will flog you with my moniker.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by noucompact(m): 4:36pm
ME,I NO FOLLOW OOH
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Schematics: 4:37pm
Abia state is still a cursed dead state, I wonder why they are busy wasting resources to maintain LGA offices.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:40pm
Proudlyngwa:
Handover to new criminals,
I was in Abia during the L.g elections and nothing like election happened in ugwunabo or even Abia as a whole.
And yes Afam 4eva is right they look like mgbekes.

What was their manifesto during election.

We need Local Government Autonomy in Abia state not this exaggerated house boys and house girls.


Mechie onu, ya buru n'imaghi ihie i'ga ekwu, biko were onu gi tinye n'akpa. Abukwa m nwa afo NGWA.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:43pm
raziboi:
ABIA NDI OMA

Nwanne udo diri gi.
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by leofab(f): 4:44pm
Sht
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:44pm
Mynd44:
.
So you too dey book space ni lols
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by ogologoamu: 4:47pm
Afam4eva:




I beats me how you guys came to the conclusion that i was referring to their outfits. Are you guys principalities and powers?

"I beats me... "

Nwanne ijekwara akwukwo? Lol
Re: Gov Ikpeazu Swears-in Newly Elected Chairmen Of 17 LGAs In The State(pics) by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:52pm
ogologoamu:



Mechie onu, ya buru n'imaghi ihie i'ga ekwu, biko were onu gi tinye n'akpa. Abukwa m nwa afo NGWA.

e^buru Nwa AFO , and then.
Omere ka nde ohi e`nye fere ochichi , hafu e`bu nde ohi

Hafu uka, e`he na di nma adi Nma.

(0) (Reply)

