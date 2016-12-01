Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari (4603 Views)

Bros u neva see somtin.Some fans fit do anytin for their role model.What the owner of this car did says it all

What a disgrace to that Delta State plate number. 13 Likes 1 Share

Trekkers spotted Trekkers spotted 4 Likes

Just pray Dangote truck is not following you behind...... If not 16 Likes

BUHARI TILL WE DIE

Before you fulfill your electoral promises?.

Good for him,everybody has his own mentor but Buhari can never be my mentor or any Nigeria past president.all of them have destroyed this beautiful country call Nigeria,prayer for Nigeria. 9 Likes

@johnpaulo, abi na the driver mama dey cry so?

It's a pity to born such a pikin.

He better be careful where he drives dat thing to

Hmm They will Stone him soon They will Stone him soon

Odikwa very serious 1 Like

Hehehehe he

So you want Dangote truck to kill him simply because he supports Buhari?

I guess that is before the election

That's surely before 2015 election 3 Likes 1 Share

Just pray Dangote truck is not following you behind...... If not 1 Like

What a disgrace to that Delta State plate number.

Why? You are pained that the president might have supporters in/from Delta?



Why? You are pained that the president might have supporters in/from Delta?

Get used to it.

That car is not owned by a deltan. It was sold to aboki. My people can never be that foolish like those up there. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hunger never wire this one for this Buhari era, if hunger wire am well we'll.. ..

That thing will turn to Buhari wetin I do you. 1 Like

Good man

Over to wailer

May God bless PMB, In President Muhammadu Buhari we trust, sentiment apart, it is not an easy task fixing Nigeria, I'm sure many people that criticise buhari cannot even govern over their own house,they usually abuse dere wife at home, but yet they will come here to criticize someone who is governing and presiding over 190milion peoples,

#istandwithbuhari# 1 Like 1 Share

No he bought it from the original owner

Buhari till you, ur family, ur unborn generation die...





omo ale jatijati 1 Like

buhari till you die

He will soon die...of hunger, fulani nomads or operation python dance Buratai and his goons

Pretending. so make We fry beans

Gej till 2019

Good for him,everybody has his own mentor but Buhari can never be my mentor or any Nigeria past president.all of them have destroyed this beautiful country call Nigeria,prayer for Nigeria.

I'm telling you bros. Even uncle Goodluck sef na criminal but sentiment nor make people see am. During his time Oil boom well well. Where th money or savings (federal reserve)? Now people just dey blame buhari (the time wey that one sef nor get sense).

Chief Zombie with his CHAINji car