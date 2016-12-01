₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,076 members, 3,279,108 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari (4603 Views)
Tinubu Meets Yahaya Bello At Book Presentation On Buhari (pics) / Fayose Arrests Fake Aides Of Buhari [PICS] / Nigerians On Twitter Blast Onyeka Onwenu Over The Way She Greeted Buhari (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by jonhemma11: 3:59pm
Bros u neva see somtin.Some fans fit do anytin for their role model.What the owner of this car did says it all
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/what-man-attached-to-his-car-because-of.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by doublewisdom: 4:01pm
What a disgrace to that Delta State plate number.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Goldenheart(m): 4:02pm
Trekkers spotted
4 Likes
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by 21bc: 4:03pm
Just pray Dangote truck is not following you behind...... If not
16 Likes
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by ogologoamu: 4:06pm
BUHARI TILL WE DIE
Before you fulfill your electoral promises?.
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by johnpaulo(m): 4:11pm
Good for him,everybody has his own mentor but Buhari can never be my mentor or any Nigeria past president.all of them have destroyed this beautiful country call Nigeria,prayer for Nigeria.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by psucc(m): 4:19pm
@johnpaulo, abi na the driver mama dey cry so?
It's a pity to born such a pikin.
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Smallville10(m): 4:20pm
He better be careful where he drives dat thing to
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by speedyconnect3: 4:26pm
ogologoamu:They will Stone him soon
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by omowolewa: 4:37pm
Odikwa very serious
1 Like
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by GMBuhari: 5:18pm
Hehehehe he
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by dustmalik: 5:23pm
21bc:So you want Dangote truck to kill him simply because he supports Buhari?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by yarimo(m): 5:25pm
I guess that is before the election
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Atiku2019: 5:27pm
That's surely before 2015 election
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by ametumzy(f): 5:55pm
21bc:
1 Like
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by maclatunji: 6:07pm
doublewisdom:
Why? You are pained that the president might have supporters in/from Delta?
Get used to it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by sanandreas(m): 6:29pm
That car is not owned by a deltan. It was sold to aboki. My people can never be that foolish like those up there.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Richie0974: 6:58pm
Hunger never wire this one for this Buhari era, if hunger wire am well we'll.. ..
That thing will turn to Buhari wetin I do you.
1 Like
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:58pm
Good man
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by favourmic: 6:59pm
Over to wailer
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by sbashir10(m): 6:59pm
May God bless PMB, In President Muhammadu Buhari we trust, sentiment apart, it is not an easy task fixing Nigeria, I'm sure many people that criticise buhari cannot even govern over their own house,they usually abuse dere wife at home, but yet they will come here to criticize someone who is governing and presiding over 190milion peoples,
#istandwithbuhari#
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by jerryunit48: 6:59pm
doublewisdom:No he bought it from the original owner
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by kayStelly(f): 6:59pm
Buhari till you, ur family, ur unborn generation die...
omo ale jatijati
1 Like
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by ajasbaba(m): 7:00pm
hmmmm
buhari till you die
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by DIKEnaWAR: 7:00pm
He will soon die...of hunger, fulani nomads or operation python dance Buratai and his goons
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Pvin: 7:00pm
Pretending. so make We fry beans
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by davodyguy: 7:01pm
Gej till 2019
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:01pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by laribari(m): 7:02pm
johnpaulo:
I'm telling you bros. Even uncle Goodluck sef na criminal but sentiment nor make people see am. During his time Oil boom well well. Where th money or savings (federal reserve)? Now people just dey blame buhari (the time wey that one sef nor get sense).
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Austinoiz(m): 7:02pm
Chief Zombie with his CHAINji car
|Re: Man Attaches "Buhari Till We Die" To His Car Due To His Love For Buhari by Akinlekanwr(m): 7:02pm
When you are complacent with mediocrity...
Appeal Court Nullifies Senator Kila's Election / Nairaland - A Microcosm Of Nigeria / Police Arraign Six Unad Students For Allegedly Stoning Oni
Viewing this topic: mayorkun(m), obiremy, favcom(m), IBBULcampusGIST(f), tutusaint(m), SouthWestBlood(m), seunH, Ifeoluwaoladosu, princechiemekam, Yekoyeko(m), frankolala, richkal(m), bostonj, EgunMogaji(m), Uruanguy(m), skyphil, drealaz24(m), ABRlink(m), Shuaibubana(m), oguntola1(m), soldierboi16(m), BrokenTV, Noblechykk(m), WomanOfRace(f), skyhighweb(m), fasho01(m), VellyG(m), daronky, elexjojo745(m), Life4Varnity, Ryannn(m), Mcquine(m), justineu(m), ttteejazz(m), samlyn, obyno5(m), austine4real(m), Triniti(m), ozawo1(m), Maidman, Tamad(m), Ajaodolapo, salbis(m), Aliyu333, coollabman(m), TASZIE(m), chidex28, TANKDESTROYER(m), cecemat(m), raker300, Nyore5, AMG, Neyolar, fafambo, casttlebarbz(m), decision01, philantoxx(m), oluwamitomisin, oluvick(m), Kelvinpam(m), mytopnotch, sholay2011(m), EazyMoh(m), mufasapapasanta(m), Sibrah, WafiGuy, djlawex02(m), QuotaSystem, kolakolex, deji68, freedom0123, husseydelta(m), morinnga, DAramis, Arsasee, demola7 and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11