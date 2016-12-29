Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) (8193 Views)

10 Funny Pictures You Will Relate To If You Are A Nollywood Fan / 5 Ways To Know Its A Nollywood Movie Without Seeing The TV Screen / Graphic Photos From A Nollywood Movie Set (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s38UaW2xPwg So i just stumbled on this on YouTube. Nollywood no dey carry last lol

When i don't know what to come and be knowing what to come and say. 2 Likes

Nollywood!!!! 1 Like

Dumbass niggarz 4 Likes

dats nigeria for u op.we no day carry last dats nigeria for u op.we no day carry last

Too late. Even Seun don taya

Shuuuu,nija!,i dey surprised when i walked pass a shop the other day,guess what i saw on a poster?,"BABY MAMA",...........dem don they smoke "ojulowo epajebu herbal mixture"in some producer's head .

have u watched MMM movie? Lalasticlalahave u watched MMM movie?

Nollywood never disappoints.. 3 Likes

I am not a fan of Home Videos but this, MMM, I must see the movie.



I earlier told my colleagues that a movie titled MMM will soon be shot and released into the market just shortly after MMM froze the accounts of its participants. 1 Like

Cc seun lalasticlala

Lmao. Kilode

Give it up for.nollyhood 1 Like

Na naija we dey

Another traffic for Nairaland now!

I am sure the film is going to be wack. Nollywood has no chill. Hian, kilode





Sorry to all MMMites that lost. May you all be comforted and not be greedy henceforth 5 Likes

booked







and my christmas gift from nairaland was a 3days ban. . .it's good to be back 2 Likes

Nollywood producer's aren't creative enough





















That's so lame of the production crew 2 Likes

Featuring who and who

no be small thing

Nollywood never dissapoints in maintaining stupidity 1 Like

free advert

The soundtrack sef nawa

That didn't take long. Just about a month after MMM freezed accounts they have been able to come out with a movie. I know it's going to be crap. 1 Like

This show how crappy our film industry is...



No good storyline.



No good title.



Poor production..



How will the industry develop, when its run by clowns.



Nothing, just some bunch of clowns with nothing to offer to the people.





And they expect people to take them serious.



Smh for the body that allows this nonsense to even come out to the public..





Nollywood is a big joke. 3 Likes

#OnlyInNigeria, I pray does nollywood script writers and directors receive sense in 2017 2 Likes

Lack of creativity 1 Like

Lol





part 1

part 2

till

part 10.



B

Nollywood never fails to disappoint.

comedians











I bet that this movie will have different parts.part 1part 2tillpart 10.Nollywood never fails to disappoint.comedians

NollyHood... i comot cap for una.

This topic has just won my "Topic of the Year" award























