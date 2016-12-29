₦airaland Forum

"MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by gfus: 11:05pm On Dec 28
So i just stumbled on this on YouTube. Nollywood no dey carry last lol


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s38UaW2xPwg
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Perfectdanny(m): 11:23pm On Dec 28
When i don't know what to come and be knowing what to come and say.

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by marveangel(m): 11:39pm On Dec 28
Nollywood!!!!

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by FuckTheMod: 11:43pm On Dec 28
Dumbass niggarz

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by kollintin(m): 11:48pm On Dec 28
grin dats nigeria for u op.we no day carry last
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by kenonze(f): 11:54pm On Dec 28
Too late. Even Seun don taya
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by mamaafrik(m): 1:09am
Shuuuu,nija!,i dey surprised when i walked pass a shop the other day,guess what i saw on a poster?,"BABY MAMA",...........dem don they smoke "ojulowo epajebu herbal mixture"in some producer's head .
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by wristbangle(m): 7:27am
Lalasticlala cheesy cheesy have u watched MMM movie?
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Lawlahdey(f): 7:48am
Nollywood never disappoints..

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by uboma(m): 7:57am
I am not a fan of Home Videos but this, MMM, I must see the movie.

I earlier told my colleagues that a movie titled MMM will soon be shot and released into the market just shortly after MMM froze the accounts of its participants.

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Perfectdanny(m): 8:14am
Cc seun lalasticlala
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Jay542(m): 8:45am
Lmao. Kilode
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Electronzeez(m): 11:22am
Give it up for.nollyhood grin grin grin grin

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by veekid(m): 12:18pm
Na naija we dey
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Sunnycliff(m): 12:18pm
Another traffic for Nairaland now!
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by angelTI(f): 12:18pm
I am sure the film is going to be wack. Nollywood has no chill. Hian, kilode


Sorry to all MMMites that lost. May you all be comforted and not be greedy henceforth

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by SexyNairalander: 12:19pm
booked



and my christmas gift from nairaland was a 3days ban. . .it's good to be back

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by paschal47(m): 12:19pm
Nollywood producer's aren't creative enough










That's so lame of the production crew

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Divay22(f): 12:19pm
Featuring who and who
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by MrKIZITO(m): 12:20pm
no be small thing
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Stranger101: 12:20pm
Nollywood never dissapoints in maintaining stupidity

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by ifeanyija(m): 12:21pm
free advert
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Orpe7(m): 12:21pm
The soundtrack sef nawa
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Folksyharry(m): 12:21pm
That didn't take long. Just about a month after MMM freezed accounts they have been able to come out with a movie. I know it's going to be crap.

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Yomieluv(m): 12:21pm
This show how crappy our film industry is...

No good storyline.

No good title.

Poor production..

How will the industry develop, when its run by clowns.

Nothing, just some bunch of clowns with nothing to offer to the people.


And they expect people to take them serious.

Smh for the body that allows this nonsense to even come out to the public..


Nollywood is a big joke.

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by SpecialStar(m): 12:22pm
#OnlyInNigeria, I pray does nollywood script writers and directors receive sense in 2017

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Mhizkel(f): 12:22pm
Lack of creativity

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by zarakay(f): 12:22pm
Lol
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Berbierklaus(f): 12:22pm
grin
I bet that this movie will have different parts.
part 1
part 2
till
part 10.

B
Nollywood never fails to disappoint.
comedians
Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by ELShehzad: 12:22pm
angry angry

Re: "MMM Wahala" A Nollywood Movie Is Already Out (Video) by Originality007: 12:23pm
Nolllywood and stupittty are like 5 and 6.

