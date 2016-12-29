₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by sammyj: 7:40am
All the 21 policemen in the escort unit of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have been arrested and whisked away to the force headquarters, Abuja, allegedly on the orders of Abubakar Idris, Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Source :http://independentnig.com/wikes-21-police-escorts-arrested-whisked-to-abuja/
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by CHOPUP411(m): 7:46am
Wike d wicked
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Caseless: 7:48am
Cage them!
Wike can't teach them to be contumaceous forever.
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by swagagolic01: 7:54am
And the Sars commandant is walking freely
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Atiku2019: 7:55am
Watching...................
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:56am
Nice Development!
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by three: 8:06am
OP take http://independentnig.com/wikes-21-police-escorts-arrested-whisked-to-abuja/
lalasticlala some people don go Abuja dis early morin oh
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by sammyj: 8:09am
Thanks
three:
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by adonbilivit: 9:15am
wike seems to be giving the fg sleepless nights. he is a real man and the kind of governor rivers needs. FG should settle its issues with rivers state for the benefit of the masses. elections are over
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by john1035: 9:15am
NgeneUkwenu:
Honestly, you have no shame. How can anyone in his right sense support impunity.
This was done to Amaechi, yes. But 2 wrongs don't make a right.
Remember your paymaster promised change
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Pidgin2(f): 9:16am
Lol
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by yomalex(m): 9:16am
okay o
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Pprovost: 9:16am
wow
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by EdoNation(f): 9:17am
Vv
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by strangest(m): 9:17am
Ok.... How far with the ones that cut the officers head?
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Onyemadonald(m): 9:17am
wike is always playing VICTIM in everything
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Decypher: 9:17am
The War has just Began!
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Aniedi30(m): 9:17am
Government will rise against government the Bible says so....... Am waiting for the nations against nations because USA and RUSSIA loading
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by QuietHammer(m): 9:18am
Being an soldier is not a license for lawlessness
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by buharimustlive: 9:18am
Shameless APC GOVERNMENT!!!
shameless BUHARI.....
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by hollywater: 9:18am
Nigeria is heading into Dictatorship. Wike i stand with you.
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by sabacity(m): 9:19am
Wike the lion!...
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by sped1oro(m): 9:19am
Observing closely
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Jessestunch: 9:19am
Nothing will come out of it... Worst case scenario, na those policemen go go down
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by ta4ba3(m): 9:19am
Dere is God
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by Anticorruption: 9:20am
so with recession wrecking the electorate and country at large
someone is more interested in chasing shadows
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by OKorowanta: 9:20am
john1035:
He has shame.
How can they be wasting government bullets for dis recession?
They put fear on the minds of the people who came out to votes with their sporadic shots.what about stray bullets?
Bros nor go there o.
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by engineerboat(m): 9:20am
And SARS commander that break Inec officials head and beat them to stupour is walking freely
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by korel9: 9:21am
Chai, chaaai, Buhari there is Goduoooooo!
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by engineerboat(m): 9:22am
OKorowanta:
Did you read this.
The escort commander was alleged to have been issued a query for the alleged gunshots which he had since responded to, he said, noting that “this was a case of taking a cockroach to the court of a rooster”.
|Re: Wike’s 21 Police Escorts Arrested And Whisked To Abuja by DIKEnaWAR: 9:22am
Hmmm
