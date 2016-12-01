Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel (8105 Views)

Source: Timothy Onyeukwu, 61, was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of one female child of about 10 years old in a hotel in Abia State. Acting on a tip-off, the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, swung into action and arrested him while the little girl was taken to hospital for medical attention. Onyeukwu confessed to have been sleeping with her for months in the hotel.Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/61-year-old-man-arrested-for-raping-10.html

na wa

Sex is the most power intoxicating drug.. u just fu**ING loose urself



But sha that man should be given to d cucumber crew for months 2 Likes

30years in Kuje 6 Likes

Too bad, agbaya. 3 Likes

Why is the hotel manager not also arrested?

Why is the hotel not sealed? 14 Likes

if its the other way round(woman rapes boy)it wouldnt have made fp

Chisos







This man is an e diot 1 Like





With vaseline, we would have been saved some of this stupidity



meanwhile













Cucumber caucus

he has bleeped her to the point that he has no blood left in him. look how dry he looks. take him to kirikiri let those pussy starved bad guys in there "pour" back the sperm he wasted on that girl. make them tear him nyash.

They should forgive him but ensure he doesn't do it again by cutting off his di@k! 1 Like

Where are the girl's parents/ guardian?



After this vermin is hung from his scummy member, whoever has custody of the girl should face the wrath of the law as well, Months & they didn't notice? Negligent & useless they are!! 2 Likes

Useless Southwest, cone head, tiger mark man. Brown roof idiot. 2 Likes

Obviously the girl was enjoying the thing

imagine this nonsense. an old fool

Afonjaa 2 Likes

why are they taking the girl to the hospital as if she was forced or drug?

if the man said she has been doing it for months then that girl should be ask and confirm if it true

maybe she did it out of her own free will and both should be given their measured dose of punishment

not acting as if the man charm the girl into the act



OP change the topic from rape to something else

it doesn't represent the message

Flatrons..



wickedness is embedded in their DNA 3 Likes

Paedophiles everywhere... At times I wonder what the world will become in d next 20 years...

MKO4ever:

Obviously the girl was enjoying the thing Honesty it amazes me when people write such trash.

Dose sex not feel good? She is only 10years old, how do you expect her to know better? Even if she "enjoyed" it, does it make the man less guilty? Honesty it amazes me when people write such trash.Dose sex not feel good? She is only 10years old, how do you expect her to know better? Even if she "enjoyed" it, does it make the man less guilty? 3 Likes

Son of lucifer. Bastard!!!

Timothy Onyeukwu



#caseclosed 7 Likes

Y is de man looking like death already....kai so dis tin insert im simcard 4somebody iPhone 7 with all dis virus he is carrying? Kill him already

Aww... See the name.. Why bring shame to yourself and zone?? Ncan over to you 5 Likes

friedcorn:

Useless Southwest, cone head, tiger mark man. Brown roof idiot.



You are a disgrace to yourself & everything about you... Tribalism & hate has so eaten deeply into your skull that you can't even function!!





noetic5:

You are a disgrace to yourself & everything about you... Tribalism & hate has so eaten deeply into your skull that you can't even function!! 8 Likes

Omg....









Konji nah Bastard.

Hmmm. Ndigbo kwenu. 2 Likes





Nobody call Afonjas for this! Issoriteeeee

Crime has no tribal trade mark!

Let all condemn crime irrespective of our differences.



Nobody call Afonjas for this! IssoriteeeeeCrime has no tribal trade mark!Let all condemn crime irrespective of our differences.Love you all as I see u all in 2017

Freiden:

Timothy Onyeukwu



#caseclosed

was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10yr old child.. imagine was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10yr old child.. imagine