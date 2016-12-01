₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by noetic5: 8:08am
Timothy Onyeukwu, 61, was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of one female child of about 10 years old in a hotel in Abia State. Acting on a tip-off, the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, swung into action and arrested him while the little girl was taken to hospital for medical attention. Onyeukwu confessed to have been sleeping with her for months in the hotel.
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/61-year-old-man-arrested-for-raping-10.html
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by noetic5: 8:09am
na wa
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by duullie88(m): 8:12am
Sex is the most power intoxicating drug.. u just fu**ING loose urself
But sha that man should be given to d cucumber crew for months
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Atiku2019: 8:19am
30years in Kuje
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by femolacqua(m): 8:27am
Too bad, agbaya.
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by seguno2: 8:31am
Why is the hotel manager not also arrested?
Why is the hotel not sealed?
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Kingsley1000(m): 10:50am
if its the other way round(woman rapes boy)it wouldnt have made fp
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Janetessy(f): 12:39pm
Chisos
This man is an e diot
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Beatzmaker: 12:40pm
With vaseline, we would have been saved some of this stupidity
meanwhile
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by habex005(m): 12:40pm
Cucumber caucus
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by adonbilivit: 12:40pm
he has bleeped her to the point that he has no blood left in him. look how dry he looks. take him to kirikiri let those pussy starved bad guys in there "pour" back the sperm he wasted on that girl. make them tear him nyash.
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by lielbree: 12:41pm
They should forgive him but ensure he doesn't do it again by cutting off his di@k!
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by modath(f): 12:41pm
Where are the girl's parents/ guardian?
After this vermin is hung from his scummy member, whoever has custody of the girl should face the wrath of the law as well, Months & they didn't notice? Negligent & useless they are!!
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by friedcorn: 12:41pm
Useless Southwest, cone head, tiger mark man. Brown roof idiot.
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by MKO4ever(m): 12:41pm
Obviously the girl was enjoying the thing
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Ahmadgani(m): 12:41pm
imagine this nonsense. an old fool
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by IamOpemipo(m): 12:42pm
Afonjaa
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by DonEffiong(m): 12:42pm
why are they taking the girl to the hospital as if she was forced or drug?
if the man said she has been doing it for months then that girl should be ask and confirm if it true
maybe she did it out of her own free will and both should be given their measured dose of punishment
not acting as if the man charm the girl into the act
OP change the topic from rape to something else
it doesn't represent the message
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Opakan2: 12:42pm
Flatrons..
wickedness is embedded in their DNA
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Samanza89(m): 12:42pm
Paedophiles everywhere... At times I wonder what the world will become in d next 20 years...
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by lielbree: 12:42pm
MKO4ever:Honesty it amazes me when people write such trash.
Dose sex not feel good? She is only 10years old, how do you expect her to know better? Even if she "enjoyed" it, does it make the man less guilty?
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by tosyne2much(m): 12:43pm
Son of lucifer. Bastard!!!
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Freiden(m): 12:43pm
Timothy Onyeukwu
#caseclosed
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Ten12: 12:43pm
Y is de man looking like death already....kai so dis tin insert im simcard 4somebody iPhone 7 with all dis virus he is carrying? Kill him already
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by thrillionaire(m): 12:43pm
Aww... See the name.. Why bring shame to yourself and zone?? Ncan over to you
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by modath(f): 12:43pm
friedcorn:
You are a disgrace to yourself & everything about you... Tribalism & hate has so eaten deeply into your skull that you can't even function!!
noetic5:
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Alasi20(m): 12:44pm
Omg....
Konji nah Bastard.
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by lacoach: 12:44pm
Hmmm. Ndigbo kwenu.
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by soulpiano23(m): 12:44pm
[quote author=noetic5 post=52349492]Timothy Onyeukwu, 61, was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of one female child of about 10 years old in a hotel in Abia State. Acting on a tip-off, the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, swung into action and arrested him while the little girl was taken to hospital for medical attention. Onyeukwu confessed to have been sleeping with her for months in the hotel.
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/61-year-old-man-arrested-for-raping-10.html
Nobody call Afonjas for this! Issoriteeeee
Crime has no tribal trade mark!
Let all condemn crime irrespective of our differences.
Love you all as I see u all in 2017
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Opakan2: 12:45pm
Freiden:
was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10yr old child.. imagine
|Re: 61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel by Sirjohn84(m): 12:45pm
What on earth is wrong with men?..abusing kids..one jst happened in my area yesterday at aro road off isoko road ughell,delta state. A boy of 16 abusing a girl of 7yrs twice now until he was caught.i dey vex say d boy mama beg n the boy just go free.fathers like me who don born girl are warning all kids sex starved abuser..nu near my girl or i promise u.i will kill u*angry*
